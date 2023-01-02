Read full article on original website
Chaffee BoCC Commends Outgoing Commissioner Granzella, Moves Three Ag Exemption Proposals to Resolution
The Chaffee Board of County Commissioners (BoCC) began their January 3 meeting — the first of 2023 — with a proclamation celebrating the contributions of Commissioner Rusty Granzella. Granzella, who was elected in 2018, chose not to run for a second term in November 2022 and the January 3 meeting was his last as a commissioner.
HRRMC CEO Sees More Growth, Challenges Ahead in 2023
Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center (HRRMC) is growing; in scope, size and services provided, and CEO Bob Morasko sees additional opportunities — and challenges — in the new year for the organization he leads. As the largest employer in this community, by far the most pressing...
Next BV Community Coffee Set for Jan. 11
It’s a new year and once again time for the monthly Buena Vista Community Coffee event, organized by the Buena Vista Chamber of Commerce. If you crave community … if you want to know what’s going on and meet new people and new businesses — this a way to start the new year right.
Fire mitigation in Colorado’s most vulnerable town
(GREEN MOUNTAIN FALLS, Colo.) — According to Wildfirerisk.org, Green Mountain Falls, Colorado is one of the most vulnerable areas in Colorado, as well as the United States, for wildfires. The town has several mitigation projects underway to protect the town in the event of a wildfire. “Green Mountain Falls is the number one community in […]
New Chaffee County Leadership Team Assume Their Roles January 10
The 2022 mid-term elections were back in November, and many Chaffee County residents may assume, incorrectly, that those elected officials are already at work. Not so if they are new to their positions. The next step in our county’s democratic process is for those elected officials to be sworn in...
Chaffee County Public Health Reminds Us About National Radon Awareness Month
With winter upon us, and the rush to plug drafty windows and doors, as well as cracks and crevices, there is a danger that most of us don’t think about, lurking inside our homes. Radon. According to Chaffee County Public Health (CCPH), January is National Radon Awareness Month. By...
Leadville hospital paid $169K for equipment it can't use at altitude, accepts bailout from county
LEADVILLE, Colo. — St. Vincent General Hospital District purchased equipment that was not properly rated for altitude, according to invoices obtained by 9NEWS and statements from hospital leadership. The district reached an agreement with the Lake County Board of Commissioners to receive up to $480,000 from the county to...
Buena Vista Library a Hive of Activity in January
Come Tuesday, January 3, the Buena Vista Library will be awash in programming options both for children and adults. The classes include the reading and activity programs you’d expect, as well as music, meditation, story times, and even a new winter “sowing and seeding” exchange. Adult Programming:
Conviction of Patrick Frazee upheld by Colorado appeals court
The Colorado Court of Appeals has denied an appeal from Patrick Frazee to overturn his 2019 conviction of first-degree murder. At trial, Frazee’s mistress, Krystal Lee, testified that Frazee had fatally beaten Kelsey Berreth, Frazee's fiancee and his daughter’s mother, with a baseball bat in 2018. Following Berreth’s death, Lee indicated she and Frazee cleaned up the crime scene and burned Berreth’s body so nobody could find it. A Teller County jury convicted Frazee in 2019. ...
