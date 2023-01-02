The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills will look much different in the forthcoming season. After eight seasons on the show, Lisa Rinna has announced her exit. The departure comes amid a rough season in which the actress has been called out for her controversial tweets, accusations of racism, and stirring the pot with her co-stars. "This is the longest job I have held in my 35 year career and I am grateful to everyone at Bravo and all those involved in the series," Rinna told PEOPLE Magazine in a statement. "It has been a fun eight-year run and I am excited for what is to come!" She first joined the cast in season 5 and become a fan favorite. But as it turns out, Bravo honcho Andy Cohen wasn't a fan of the casting choice. In a 2019 interview with the Los Angeles Times, Cohen said he "was wary of hiring a recognizable actress, feeling it would change the vibe of the show." But now he "considers Rinna one of the best additions to the franchise."

5 HOURS AGO