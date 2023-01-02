Read full article on original website
Related
Popculture
New Elvis Presley Project Dropping on HBO Max Next Week
Warner Bros. is adding a new Elvis Presley special to HBO Max to mark his birthday on Sunday, Jan. 8. Just a Boy from Tupelo: Bringing Elvis to the Big Screen is a new feature on the making of Baz Luhrmann's epic movie about the King of Rock and Roll. Elvis is also available on the streamer.
Popculture
First Trailer for Netflix Eddie Murphy Comedy Released
The official first trailer for the forthcoming Netflix comedy You People has dropped a month after a teaser trailer was released. The film marks the directorial debut of Kenya Barris, creator of the critically acclaimed comedy series black-ish. Starring Jonah Hill, Nia Long, Eddie Murphy, and Lauren London, the official logline reads: "A new couple and their families find themselves examining modern love and family dynamics amidst clashing cultures, societal expectations and generational differences." Hill stars as London's boyfriend, with Long and Murphy playing the ATL alum's parents.
Popculture
Netflix Mysteriously Cancels Popular Drama Series After Just One Season
Netflix has canceled the sci-fi mystery series 1899 after just one season. Unlike other canceled Netflix shows, 1899 did very well with viewers after its Nov. 17 debut, making the streaming platform's move to cancel is particularly baffling. The series was created by Jantjee Friese and Baran bo Odar, the couple behind Netflix's first German-language original, Dark.
Prince Harry Shuts Down Anderson Cooper When Asked If He'd Ever Return To Royal Life Full-Time — Watch
Looks like Prince Harry is ready to move on from his old life for good. In a preview for the prince's 60 Minutes interview with Anderson Cooper, which will premiere on Sunday, January 8, on CBS, the journalist bluntly asked: “Can you see a day when you would return as a full-time member of the royal family?" "No," the 38-year-old replied. “Can you see a day when you would return as a full-time member of the Royal Family?See Prince Harry’s revealing interview with @andersoncooper.60 Minutes Sunday, on @CBS and streaming on @paramountplus. pic.twitter.com/LaRAtQYMkD— 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) January 2, 2023 Others weighed...
Popculture
Drummer Departs Metal Band After Disagreement
The Brazilian thrash/death metal band Nervosa needs a new drummer. The band announced late last month that drummer Nanu Villalba left the group due to a "lack of common agreement." Villalba was a member of the group for less than a year. "With this post, we would like to inform...
BBC
Kara Jane Spencer: Severely ill singer who recorded hit album dies
A seriously ill singer who recorded a hit debut album following an online appeal two years ago has died. Kara Jane Spencer, 32, from Derbyshire, had a severe form of ME that left her unable to walk and requiring full-time nursing care. In May 2020 she issued an appeal for...
Peter Rawley Dies: Longtime ICM Agent, Producer & Former MGM Production Exec Was 85
Peter Rawley, a longtime ICM talent agent who repped Richard Dreyfuss, Richard Gere and Faye Dunaway and also was head of European production for MGM and a successful indie producer, died January 3. He was 85. His passing was confirmed by his wife of 33 years, filmmaker Betty Kaplan, who did not give a cause of death. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2023: Photo Gallery & Obituaries Related Story 'Till': Read The Screenplay From Michael Reilly, Keith Beauchamp And Chinonye Chukwu That Shifts Narrative On True Story Related Story 2022 Domestic Box Office Postmortem: Disney Leads In A Year Of Continued Repair From Pandemic Working in...
Kelly Monteith Dies: Comedian & TV Host Known For Self-Titled BBC Series Was 80
Stand-up comic and television personality Kelly Monteith, who was one of the first American comedians to have their own BBC show, has died. The news was announced by The Anglophile Channel, a Los Angeles production company with which he collaborated. No cause of death was cited; Monteith was 80. The comedian made frequent guest appearances on U.S. talk shows in the 1970s, 80s and 90s, including The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson, The Merv Griffin Show, The Mike Douglas Show and The Late Show with David Letterman. In 1976, he hosted The Kelly Monteith Show on CBS and later led the...
Popculture
Amy Robach Spotted Leaving T.J. Holmes' Place as His Ex Slams Their Relationship
Despite the drama that surrounds them, Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes seem to be moving right along in their relationship. According to Page Six, Robach was seen leaving Holmes' apartment on Wednesday. This news comes shortly after Holmes' estranged wife, Marilee Fiebig, released a statement about the Good Morning America anchors' scandal.
Popculture
Prince Harry Reportedly Tougher on William Than King Charles in New Book 'Spare'
Prince Harry is not holding back with his autobiography, Spare. But, one member of the royal family might be getting the brunt of it all — his brother, Prince William. According to The Sunday Times, Harry will focus more on his relationship with William instead of his father, King Charles III.
Popculture
Why People Think Eric Dane and Estranged Wife Rebecca Gayheart Might Have Reconciled
Actors Eric Dane and Rebecca Gayheart are fueling speculation of reconciliation after rang in the new year together in Cabo, Mexico. The two were photographed holding hands during their vacation. Gayheart, 51, filed for divorce from Dane, 50, in 2018. Dane and Gayheart were seen leaving a yacht and walking...
James D. Brubaker Dies: Producer On ‘The Right Stuff’, Sylvester Stallone & Eddie Murphy Movies Was 85
James D. Brubaker, who was a producer on some of the most popular films of comedians Eddie Murphy and Jim Carrey as well as the high-profile astronaut drama The Right Stuff, died today at his home in Beverly Hills of complications from a series of strokes. He was 85. Launching his Hollywood career as a Teamster driving horses to John Wayne movie locations in Mexico, Brubaker was closely associated with the Rocky film franchise, serving as a driver on the first installment in 1976, a production manager on Rocky II in 1979, and Associate Producer on the third in 1982. He...
Popculture
Cheryl Burke Shades Ex Matthew Lawrence for Moving on With R&B Legend
Cheryl Burke seemingly is calling ex-husband Matthew Lawrence for moving on "fast" with TLC's Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas after the new couple confirmed their relationship less than four months after the Boy Meets World star and Dancing With the Stars alum finalized their divorce. "That was fast..." the pro dancer wrote...
Chris Ledesma Dies: ‘The Simpsons’ Longtime Music Editor Was 64
The Simpsons staff is mourning the loss of longtime music editor Chris Ledesma who has died at the age of 64. The show announced Ledesma’s death in a tribute at the end of Sunday’s episode with a title card that read “In loving memory of Chris Ledesma.” A cause of death was not revealed. A tribute to Ledesma’s life and career featured an animated version of Ledesma holding a conductor’s baton and sitting on the Simpsons’ couch with Homer, Marge, Lisa, Maggie and Bart. A smiling Ledesma directed Maggie and Bart as they tried out different instruments. Ledesma had worked on...
Popculture
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Gets Streaming Release Date
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is still reeling in millions at the box office, but it will soon be available to stream on Disney+. The Walt Disney Company announced that Wakanda Forever will be available on its streaming platform starting Wednesday, Feb. 1. Disney+ is also home to most of the other Marvel Cinematic Universe epics, including the first Black Panther movie.
'Howard Stern' Fans Are Mourning Following Fred the Elephant Boy's Death
Over his decades on the air, Howard Stern has brought forward a number of different personalities who have made a lasting impression on audiences. One of the most important figures that Howard highlighted, though, was Fred Schreiber, who was also known as Fred the Elephant Boy. Article continues below advertisement.
tvinsider.com
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ Laid to Rest in Private Funeral
Three weeks after Stephen “tWitch” Boss died at the age of 40, his funeral has taken place. Boss’ “close family” members attended a “small and intimate funeral” on January 4 in Los Angeles, according to TMZ. There is “a larger celebration of life ceremony” with “close friends and the people who Stephen considered his family” planned for a later date. No further details have been released about that.
NME
Lucien Laviscount reportedly in running to play James Bond
Lucien Laviscount is reportedly in the running to be the next James Bond. Daniel Craig bid farewell to the character in 2021’s No Time To Die, and speculation as to who would play the famed British spy next has been rife ever since. Laviscount is the latest star to be linked to the role.
Sundance: Stephen Curry Doc, John Carney Movie Added to Schedule
The Sundance Film Festival has announced five new world premieres joining the 2023 lineup, including the documentary about NBA superstar Stephen Curry and the latest feature from Once director John Carney. Beyond Utopia (U.S. Doc Competition), Earth Mama (Premieres), Flora and Son (Premieres), Past Lives (Premieres) and Stephen Curry: Underrated (Special Screening) are all heading to Park City. The films join a previously announced schedule that includes the new Nicole Holofcener movie, Davis Guggenheim’s Michael J. Fox doc and Anne Hathaway drama Eileen. More from The Hollywood ReporterSundance Sets Festival's First South Asian Lodge With Nonprofit 1497 (Exclusive)Sundance Sets Official...
Popculture
Lisa Rinna Announces 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Exit
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills will look much different in the forthcoming season. After eight seasons on the show, Lisa Rinna has announced her exit. The departure comes amid a rough season in which the actress has been called out for her controversial tweets, accusations of racism, and stirring the pot with her co-stars. "This is the longest job I have held in my 35 year career and I am grateful to everyone at Bravo and all those involved in the series," Rinna told PEOPLE Magazine in a statement. "It has been a fun eight-year run and I am excited for what is to come!" She first joined the cast in season 5 and become a fan favorite. But as it turns out, Bravo honcho Andy Cohen wasn't a fan of the casting choice. In a 2019 interview with the Los Angeles Times, Cohen said he "was wary of hiring a recognizable actress, feeling it would change the vibe of the show." But now he "considers Rinna one of the best additions to the franchise."
Comments / 0