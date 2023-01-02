ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 54

Colleen Kerr
3d ago

However, the county of Sussex is calling for the removal of their name and parliament is involved in that particularly!!!! So It is quite likely to happen!!!!

Reply(2)
51
Shellie Shells
2d ago

It's time to remove the titles. All they do is whine. complain, and disgrace the royal family. Why keep the title if they are that unhappy?

Reply
23
Julie Burdo
3d ago

their titles should already have been taken from them. they are backstabbers. spreading dirt about Harry's family. Diana is probably spinning in her grave.

Reply
21
Related
The List

Prince Harry Confirms Rumors About Potential Reconciliation With King Charles And Prince William

Ever since he defected from the royal family in January 2020, alongside his wife Meghan Markle, King Charles and Prince Harry's relationship has gone from bad to worse. Likewise, the Duke of Sussex has grown increasingly estranged from his older brother, Prince William, too. As The Independent reported at the time, during the infamous Oprah Winfrey interview, Harry asserted that both men remain "trapped" in the institution from which he was ultimately able to break free.
OK! Magazine

Prince Harry Shuts Down Anderson Cooper When Asked If He'd Ever Return To Royal Life Full-Time — Watch

Looks like Prince Harry is ready to move on from his old life for good. In a preview for the prince's 60 Minutes interview with Anderson Cooper, which will premiere on Sunday, January 8, on CBS, the journalist bluntly asked: “Can you see a day when you would return as a full-time member of the royal family?" "No," the 38-year-old replied. “Can you see a day when you would return as a full-time member of the Royal Family?See Prince Harry’s revealing interview with @andersoncooper.60 Minutes Sunday, on @CBS and streaming on @paramountplus. pic.twitter.com/LaRAtQYMkD— 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) January 2, 2023 Others weighed...
SheKnows

The Royal Family Reportedly Wants Prince Harry & Meghan Markle to ‘Focus on the Future’ After Their Docuseries

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Since it dropped on Netflix, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s docuseries has caused quite a stir. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s six-episode series focused on their love story, Meghan’s struggles dealing with the scrutiny of the tabloid press, and some serious allegations concerning The Firm. With the series out, and Harry’s memoir Spare due next month, the royal family reportedly has some thoughts on how Meghan and Harry should move forward.
The List

King Charles Risks Angering Prince Harry As He Will Reportedly Pay For Prince Andrew's Private Security

Tensions between King Charles III and his second son, Prince Harry, might be about to get worse. In the Netflix docuseries "Harry & Meghan," the Duke of Sussex said that it was alarming to "have [his] father say things that just simply weren't true" about him while discussing his future away from the royal family. Prince Harry also accused the monarch's office of leaking — and therefore stopping — his plans to move to another Commonwealth country to avoid the harassment he and his wife were facing from the British media.
netflixjunkie.com

After Bombshell Series, Prince Harry Might Return to UK Without Meghan Markle for THIS Reason

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are soaring high with the success of their Netflix show, Harry & Meghan. The Sussexes are facing a lot of flak from the royal experts and crown loyalists, but the docuseries is breaking record after record in terms of viewership. It had the best debut for a documentary released on Netflix. The six-episode series has fetched over 175 million watch hours.
The Independent

Meghan Markle’s wedding dress designer says there was pressure to make dress ‘flawless’

Clare Waight Keller has reflected on the pressure of designing the Duchess of Sussex’s wedding dress.In the fourth episode of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix docuseries, Harry and Meghan, the former Givenchy artistic director reflected on designing the duchess’ gown for her 2018 wedding to Prince Harry.“Looking at the design of the dress, there were many conversations we had over how you want to present yourself to the world,” Waight Keller explained in an interview during the documentary.The British designer spoke about how the royal wedding, which was watched by 29 million people in the United States, amplified...
CALIFORNIA STATE
OK! Magazine

Prince Louis Shouts Out For Princess Charlotte Thinking He Was Left Behind During Family's Christmas Walk

The adorable Prince Louis was once again the center of attention at a royal outing!On Christmas Day, members of the monarchy greeted the public outside St. Mary Magdalene Church after they attended service, and one eyewitness caught Prince William and Kate Middleton's tot schmoozing all on his own, only to eventually realize the rest of his family had continued walking on.In a video clip posted to Twitter, the tot was receiving gifts from well-wishers when he suddenly took off, running down the walkway and shouting "Charlotte," presumably asking his 7-year-old sister to wait for him. Photogs caught another funny moment...
Elle

King Charles’ Coronation: Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Will Reportedly Be Invited

King Charles III, previously known as Prince Charles, will officially become the Monarch following his coronation on May 6, 2023. It was previously reported, per the Daily Mail, that his son Prince Harry and daughter-in-law Meghan Markle will be invited to the coronation at Westminster Abbey, which will take place on the same day as the couple’s son Archie’s fourth birthday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy