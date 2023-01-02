Read full article on original website
Colleen Kerr
3d ago
However, the county of Sussex is calling for the removal of their name and parliament is involved in that particularly!!!! So It is quite likely to happen!!!!
Reply(2)
51
Shellie Shells
2d ago
It's time to remove the titles. All they do is whine. complain, and disgrace the royal family. Why keep the title if they are that unhappy?
Reply
23
Julie Burdo
3d ago
their titles should already have been taken from them. they are backstabbers. spreading dirt about Harry's family. Diana is probably spinning in her grave.
Reply
21
Related
What Kate Middleton Has Said About Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Over the course of their six-year relationship Kate Middleton has rarely spoken publicly about her brother- and sister-in-law, with only a few quotes on record.
Prince Harry Confirms Rumors About Potential Reconciliation With King Charles And Prince William
Ever since he defected from the royal family in January 2020, alongside his wife Meghan Markle, King Charles and Prince Harry's relationship has gone from bad to worse. Likewise, the Duke of Sussex has grown increasingly estranged from his older brother, Prince William, too. As The Independent reported at the time, during the infamous Oprah Winfrey interview, Harry asserted that both men remain "trapped" in the institution from which he was ultimately able to break free.
Prince Harry Shuts Down Anderson Cooper When Asked If He'd Ever Return To Royal Life Full-Time — Watch
Looks like Prince Harry is ready to move on from his old life for good. In a preview for the prince's 60 Minutes interview with Anderson Cooper, which will premiere on Sunday, January 8, on CBS, the journalist bluntly asked: “Can you see a day when you would return as a full-time member of the royal family?" "No," the 38-year-old replied. “Can you see a day when you would return as a full-time member of the Royal Family?See Prince Harry’s revealing interview with @andersoncooper.60 Minutes Sunday, on @CBS and streaming on @paramountplus. pic.twitter.com/LaRAtQYMkD— 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) January 2, 2023 Others weighed...
epicstream.com
Prince Harry Referred to Prince William as the Person Who Said Royal Women Go Through What Meghan Markle Experienced, Source Claims
Prince Harry made some surprising revelations in Harry & Meghan, which was released on Dec. 8 on Netflix. Through the first three episodes of the docuseries, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex suggested that there were issues of racism within the royal household. Table of contents. Prince Harry Claims Someone...
Meghan Markle Reportedly Lied About Not Being Able to Invite Her Niece to Her Wedding: ‘That Just Didn’t Happen’, Palace Source Claims
Meghan Markle alleged she was discouraged from inviting a beloved family member to her wedding, but palace insiders said that's a "complete and utter lie."
The Gloves Are Off: Palace Will Release ‘Critical’ Report of Bullying Complaints Against Meghan Markle After Netflix Docuseries, Expert Believes
Here's why an expert is convinced the royals are finally going to release the report of the findings into claims that Meghan Markle bullied her staffers.
Meghan Markle's Lawyer Says There is 'Evidence' of Negative Palace Briefing
Meghan Markle told her Netflix show: "A story about someone in the family would pop up for a minute and they'd go 'gotta make that go away.'"
Meghan's mom Doria Ragland said she was 'absolutely stunned' Thomas Markle reportedly staged paparazzi photos: 'That's not parenting'
Doria Ragland refused to interact with the paparazzi after Meghan Markle started dating Prince Harry, according to "Harry & Meghan."
The Royal Family Reportedly Wants Prince Harry & Meghan Markle to ‘Focus on the Future’ After Their Docuseries
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Since it dropped on Netflix, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s docuseries has caused quite a stir. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s six-episode series focused on their love story, Meghan’s struggles dealing with the scrutiny of the tabloid press, and some serious allegations concerning The Firm. With the series out, and Harry’s memoir Spare due next month, the royal family reportedly has some thoughts on how Meghan and Harry should move forward.
King Charles Risks Angering Prince Harry As He Will Reportedly Pay For Prince Andrew's Private Security
Tensions between King Charles III and his second son, Prince Harry, might be about to get worse. In the Netflix docuseries "Harry & Meghan," the Duke of Sussex said that it was alarming to "have [his] father say things that just simply weren't true" about him while discussing his future away from the royal family. Prince Harry also accused the monarch's office of leaking — and therefore stopping — his plans to move to another Commonwealth country to avoid the harassment he and his wife were facing from the British media.
netflixjunkie.com
After Bombshell Series, Prince Harry Might Return to UK Without Meghan Markle for THIS Reason
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are soaring high with the success of their Netflix show, Harry & Meghan. The Sussexes are facing a lot of flak from the royal experts and crown loyalists, but the docuseries is breaking record after record in terms of viewership. It had the best debut for a documentary released on Netflix. The six-episode series has fetched over 175 million watch hours.
Meghan Markle’s wedding dress designer says there was pressure to make dress ‘flawless’
Clare Waight Keller has reflected on the pressure of designing the Duchess of Sussex’s wedding dress.In the fourth episode of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix docuseries, Harry and Meghan, the former Givenchy artistic director reflected on designing the duchess’ gown for her 2018 wedding to Prince Harry.“Looking at the design of the dress, there were many conversations we had over how you want to present yourself to the world,” Waight Keller explained in an interview during the documentary.The British designer spoke about how the royal wedding, which was watched by 29 million people in the United States, amplified...
Queen Elizabeth’s Whole Reason for Not Allowing Prince Harry and Meghan’s Half-in, Half-out Deal Is Because of Sophie Wessex
Find out what royal experts are recalling about Sophie, Countess of Wessex embarrassing scandal and why Queen Elizabeth II wasn't agreeing to a half-in, half-out deal for Meghan and Harry.
There’s 1 Bombshell Prince Harry Won’t Reveal in His New Book, According to Royal Commentator
Here's the reason why a royal commentator believes the Duke of Sussex won't mention one major revelation in his book that fans have been waiting for.
Prince Louis Shouts Out For Princess Charlotte Thinking He Was Left Behind During Family's Christmas Walk
The adorable Prince Louis was once again the center of attention at a royal outing!On Christmas Day, members of the monarchy greeted the public outside St. Mary Magdalene Church after they attended service, and one eyewitness caught Prince William and Kate Middleton's tot schmoozing all on his own, only to eventually realize the rest of his family had continued walking on.In a video clip posted to Twitter, the tot was receiving gifts from well-wishers when he suddenly took off, running down the walkway and shouting "Charlotte," presumably asking his 7-year-old sister to wait for him. Photogs caught another funny moment...
Meghan Markle’s 8-Word Reaction to Appearing on the Front Page Over Other Royals
Meghan Markle remembered telling Prince Harry it wasn't her 'fault' she'd been put on the cover of a U.K. publication after a 2018 royal family event in 'Harry and Meghan' Volume II.
epicstream.com
Queen Consort Camilla Shock: King Charles' Wife Will Face Princess Diana Karma In 2023, Astrologer Claims
Queen Consort Camilla will face karma for what she did in the past. Read on to know if it has something to do with her affair with King Charles while he was married to Princess Diana. Karma Will Come After Queen Consort Camilla, Astrologer Claims. Astrologer Jessica Adams weighed in...
Bustle
Meghan Markle’s Suits co-star Recalls “Screaming” Moment They Shared Over Prince Harry
As the world reacts to the first three episodes of Netflix’s Harry & Meghan, viewers may wonder what Meghan Meghan’s former Suits co-stars are saying about the new release. Particularly since the legal drama is featured pretty heavily when talking about Markle’s life before she met her now-husband.
Elle
King Charles’ Coronation: Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Will Reportedly Be Invited
King Charles III, previously known as Prince Charles, will officially become the Monarch following his coronation on May 6, 2023. It was previously reported, per the Daily Mail, that his son Prince Harry and daughter-in-law Meghan Markle will be invited to the coronation at Westminster Abbey, which will take place on the same day as the couple’s son Archie’s fourth birthday.
Inside Royal Family Christmas as Princess Kate treats fans to rare glimpse of Windsor Castle Christmas decorations
PRINCESS Kate has given fans a rare glimpse of the Christmas decorations inside Windsor Castle. The glittering royal residence in Berkshire has already undergone it’s festive makeover for the year – including decorative wreaths and baubles. But last night, the Princess of Wales revealed the look of one...
Comments / 54