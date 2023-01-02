ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houghton, MI

Related
WLUC

Sunny 101.9 WKQS FM is turning 25 years old on Thursday

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Sunny 101.9 FM has served Marquette County with quality news, sports, and weather coverage since 1998. On Thursday, the station will hit a milestone of 25 years. Media Brew Communications Market Manager Mark Evans said business at the station is always changing but the important things stay the same.
WLUC

Lake effect snow will linger for some areas

Lake effect snow showers will continue for the first half of the day in the western U.P. and then the northern counties this afternoon. We’re expecting an additional 1 to 3″ of snow in these areas with locally higher amounts in isolated spots in Baraga and Marquette counties. Cooler air will gradually move in behind this system. Temperatures will be a bit more seasonal for a couple of days.
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
WLUC

Winter Weather Advisory for much of Upper Michigan Tuesday

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Alger, Baraga, Delta, Dickinson, Florence, Houghton, Iron, Marinette, Marquette, Ontonagon, Schoolcraft, Gogebic, Luce and Menominee counties for Tuesday and Tuesday night. Mixed precipitation is expected. leading to slippery roads and slick conditions for the Tuesday evening commute. The further north and west you are, the higher likelihood for precipitation to remain all snow. With the expectation of wet snow, accumulations could vary greatly across the area. Most locations can expect just 1-3″, but up to 8″ is possible in isolated areas of the northern and western U.P., particularly in higher elevations. As for tonight, a flurry or two is possible, but most areas should stay dry. Look for lows tonight mostly in the 20s, but a few upper-teens are possible for the western interior.
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Sara Cambensy reflects on time as 109th State House Representative

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Former 109th State House District Representative Sara Cambensy has officially passed the torch to Democrat Jenn Hill. As Cambensy leaves her role as state representative of the 109th district, she thinks fondly of her three terms representing Alger, Luce and part of Marquette counties. On Nov....
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
WLUC

Marquette County students return from winter break

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette County students were back in the classroom Tuesday morning after winter break. NICE Community Schools is one of several districts in Marquette County to return from break Tuesday. Superintendent Bryan DeAugustine said he is happy to see students back in the classroom. “This first...
WLUC

Marquette health experts give tips for Dry January

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - As the new year begins many will strive to stay sober for a month for their resolution. Dry January is a time when people choose to not drink for the first month of the year. The Great Lakes Recovery Centers said the month is a time to find clarity. Rene Campbell the Outpatient Supervisor for the centers said there are many ways to start being sober.
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
WLUC

How to start your own compost bin

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Michigan Today returns for its first show of the new year!. Tia Trudgeon and Elizabeth Peterson talk about resolutions and goal-setting, Lake Superior State University’s banished words list, and returning gifts. It’s a week of resolutions. Up first: becoming more eco-conscious. Marquette County...
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
WLUC

Domestic violence on the rise in the U.P. during winter, holiday season

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - U.P. law enforcement and women’s organizations shared their experiences with domestic violence cases in the winter months, and are encouraging everyone to check in on family and friends. In Escanaba, Tri-County Safe Harbor said staff sees an increase in domestic violence victims during the winter.
ESCANABA, MI

