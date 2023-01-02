Read full article on original website
Snow cancels school, changes plans for central Upper Michigan residents
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Lake effect snowfall across the Upper Peninsula did more than blanket roofs and roads Thursday. Students and teachers in Marquette, Baraga and Alger counties woke up to find school had been closed for the day - or they knew the night before. The heavy snow resulted...
Michigan Tech University’s faculty-focused Research Day returns to in-person format
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - After hosting the event online for the last two years, Michigan Tech University’s (MTU) Research Day returned to being an in-person event on Thursday. The annual event comes on the tail-end of winter break and gives MTU staff the opportunity to connect before the next...
The Crumbling, Roofless High School & Remains of Paynesville: Ontonagon County, Michigan
Whatever you do, do not confuse the town of Paynesville with the town of Painesdale, two Michigan Upper Peninsula towns fifty-three miles apart. The residents in both places have been correcting out-of-towners for years and I’m sure they’re getting weary of it. I’ve already blurbed about Painesdale a...
Sunny 101.9 WKQS FM is turning 25 years old on Thursday
MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Sunny 101.9 FM has served Marquette County with quality news, sports, and weather coverage since 1998. On Thursday, the station will hit a milestone of 25 years. Media Brew Communications Market Manager Mark Evans said business at the station is always changing but the important things stay the same.
Lake effect snow will linger for some areas
Lake effect snow showers will continue for the first half of the day in the western U.P. and then the northern counties this afternoon. We’re expecting an additional 1 to 3″ of snow in these areas with locally higher amounts in isolated spots in Baraga and Marquette counties. Cooler air will gradually move in behind this system. Temperatures will be a bit more seasonal for a couple of days.
Calumet Theater to premiere ‘A Copper Dog Film’ at Calumet’s Lumi Revel Festival of Snow
HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - The Calumet Theatre is preparing to showcase a 30-minute documentary about the CopperDog 150. Created by the Hancock-based brockit Inc. and titled ‘A Copper Dog Film,’ the project is a year in the making. According to brockit Inc. Owner and photographer Adam Johnson, he...
Houghton Business Association updates on downtown parking deck removal and Jibba Jabba snowboarding event
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Gathering this morning for its first meeting of the new year, the Houghton Business Association sat down to discuss upcoming plans and projects for the near future. Among the topics discussed, City Manager Eric Waara provided an outlook on the upcoming parking deck removal located downtown...
Winter Weather Advisory for much of Upper Michigan Tuesday
A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Alger, Baraga, Delta, Dickinson, Florence, Houghton, Iron, Marinette, Marquette, Ontonagon, Schoolcraft, Gogebic, Luce and Menominee counties for Tuesday and Tuesday night. Mixed precipitation is expected. leading to slippery roads and slick conditions for the Tuesday evening commute. The further north and west you are, the higher likelihood for precipitation to remain all snow. With the expectation of wet snow, accumulations could vary greatly across the area. Most locations can expect just 1-3″, but up to 8″ is possible in isolated areas of the northern and western U.P., particularly in higher elevations. As for tonight, a flurry or two is possible, but most areas should stay dry. Look for lows tonight mostly in the 20s, but a few upper-teens are possible for the western interior.
Sara Cambensy reflects on time as 109th State House Representative
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Former 109th State House District Representative Sara Cambensy has officially passed the torch to Democrat Jenn Hill. As Cambensy leaves her role as state representative of the 109th district, she thinks fondly of her three terms representing Alger, Luce and part of Marquette counties. On Nov....
Marquette County students return from winter break
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette County students were back in the classroom Tuesday morning after winter break. NICE Community Schools is one of several districts in Marquette County to return from break Tuesday. Superintendent Bryan DeAugustine said he is happy to see students back in the classroom. “This first...
Marquette health experts give tips for Dry January
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - As the new year begins many will strive to stay sober for a month for their resolution. Dry January is a time when people choose to not drink for the first month of the year. The Great Lakes Recovery Centers said the month is a time to find clarity. Rene Campbell the Outpatient Supervisor for the centers said there are many ways to start being sober.
How to start your own compost bin
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Michigan Today returns for its first show of the new year!. Tia Trudgeon and Elizabeth Peterson talk about resolutions and goal-setting, Lake Superior State University’s banished words list, and returning gifts. It’s a week of resolutions. Up first: becoming more eco-conscious. Marquette County...
Domestic violence on the rise in the U.P. during winter, holiday season
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - U.P. law enforcement and women’s organizations shared their experiences with domestic violence cases in the winter months, and are encouraging everyone to check in on family and friends. In Escanaba, Tri-County Safe Harbor said staff sees an increase in domestic violence victims during the winter.
Hancock teen Isaiah Strieter sentenced to prison for manslaughter charge in mother’s death
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - A Hancock teen is going to prison for the death of his mother. Eighteen-year-old Isaiah Strieter was sentenced to 10 to 15 years in prison for manslaughter on Thursday. Strieter was initially charged in Houghton County Circuit Court with homicide open murder and felony firearms. Investigators...
