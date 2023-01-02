Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
rvbusiness.com
RVBusiness, G&G Media Group Moves to Downtown Elkhart
G&G Media Group LLC, publishers of RVBusiness and Woodall’s Campground Magazine, have relocated into new offices in Downtown Elkhart, Ind. Formerly the TaigMarks building, the new location will allow us to better serve our clients while remaining in the heart of the RV Capitol of the World. Our new...
abc57.com
Disappointment and controversy over opening of grocery store at downtown high-rise
SOUTH BEND, Ind. – The 300 East LaSalle project was set to be a new cornerstone of downtown South Bend. Developed by Matthews LLC—responsible for dozens of other downtown projects—the building was set to feature multi-family apartments and a parking garage, along with a grocery store and a pharmacy, located right on the St. Joe River.
abc57.com
City officials unhappy with downtown South Bend "grocery store" progress
SOUTH BEND, Ind. --- A soft opening of a grocery store at 300 E. Lasalle in downtown South Bend has both city officials and residents concerned about the lack of progress. The housing project was started in 2015 by Matthews LLC. Since then, it's received $5 million in funding from the city and has failed to meet two deadlines for a completed grocery store.
22 WSBT
South Bend's 'Vibrant Places Matching Grant' program expands to help businesses
A new look could be coming to more South Bend businesses. The city is expanding a grant-matching program for exterior renovations. The application window for all commercial businesses in city limits opened on Thursday. This program used to be limited to just the nine main street corridors. On western Avenue...
Most Expensive Home For Sale in Decatur, Michigan is $1 Million
Here's what $1 Million can buy you in the small town of Decatur, Michigan. Decatur is a small Van Buren county village with less than 1,700 residents. Sure, the cost of living in Kalamazoo is low, but the cost of living in Decatur is very low. So, how much home can $1 million get you?
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Snowiest Place in Indiana
Indiana State is the 38th largest in the U.S., with an area of about 36,418 square miles. The state also goes by an official nickname, the Hoosier State. Indiana is in the Midwestern United States, sharing borders with Illinois, Kentucky, Ohio, and Michigan. Are you curious about the origin of...
Centre Daily
Angler reels in ‘rare,’ record-breaking fish at Indiana lake. Then he caught another
A fisherman in Indiana reeled in a “rare,” record-breaking catch but didn’t think much about the fish — until he caught another one. Scott Skafar set out on Lake Michigan from a marina in Portage, Indiana, on New Year’s Eve, he told McClatchy News on Wednesday, Jan. 4.
WNDU
Woman hurt in South Bend fire on Wednesday night
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - One woman was taken to the hospital after a fire Wednesday night in South Bend. Crews were called around 8:10 p.m. to a multi-family home complex in the 500 block of S. St. Joseph Street. Firefighters quickly brought a fire on the third floor under...
WNDU
New Benton Harbor housing development now accepting tenant applications
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - New housing is coming to Benton Harbor, and Whirlpool has announced that it’s ready for potential residents to apply!. The Emma Jean Hull Flats, an 80-unit multifamily housing development, is being constructed on Riverview Drive. The development costs $23 million and is slated to open this Spring.
22 WSBT
One-on-one with South Bend Mayor James Mueller
South Bend Mayor, James Mueller was in the studio with WSBT's Bob Montgomery on Thursday morning. Watch what he had to say about the consultant in the South Bend Clerk's office, the downtown grocery store delay and more.
News Now Warsaw
US Steel Corp. latest to announce layoffs
GARY — United States Steel Corporation in Gary has announced the layoff of 244 people. The announcement was issued on a state website that tracks layoffs. That’s the fourth announcement in the past five weeks. All told, more than 630 people lost their jobs in that time period.
abc57.com
Humane Society of Elkhart County to close for two days
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- The Humane Society of Elkhart County will be closed on Thursday and Friday for staff training. Offices will reopen on Saturday at 9 a.m. The humane society asks that anyone with an animal-related emergency contact their local law enforcement agency.
fox32chicago.com
Thousands of NW Indiana residents to temporarily lose water service Thursday night, boil advisory to follow
HOBART, Ind. - Approximately 3,200 people in northwest Indiana will be without water service overnight Thursday evening into Friday morning as crews work to complete a storm sewer project. Indiana American Water announced Tuesday that its crews will be lowering a water main near U.S. 30 and Grand Boulevard in...
WNDU
Vehicle crashes into, damages Perkins Restaurant & Bakery
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Workers are cleaning up the mess left behind at Perkins Restaurant & Bakery on State Road 933. According to the police, a driver crashed into the restaurant’s exterior Tuesday evening. The driver cooperated with the police and is not in trouble. No injuries were...
WNDU
Man pulled over on Indiana Toll Road accused of skimming
(WNDU) - A New York man who was stopped on the Indiana Toll Road in Elkhart County last year for speeding is now accused of skimming. Valentin Batausu, 42, of Woodside, N.Y., was stopped near the Bristol exit back in August 2022. According to court documents, a search of his trunk found 12 electronic skimming devices with what appeared to be a few hundred gift and debit cards.
WNDU
2 taken to hospital after fire destroys home in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Two women were taken to the hospital after a fire destroyed a home in South Bend on Thursday morning. Crews were called just after 5:30 a.m. to the 4000 block of Addison Street. When they arrived, they found a house that was fully engulfed. Crews operated in a defensive strategy and used an aerial truck to help extinguish the flames.
22 WSBT
Contracted position stirs common council debate
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — The South Bend Common Council President is speaking out following a controversial meeting tonight. It comes as one councilman alleges the Council President hired a consultant for the City Clerk's office without a full vote. That councilman, Henry Davis Jr, also claims the consultant...
hometownnewsnow.com
Arrest in Home Improvement Fraud
(La Porte County, IN) - A local handyman is accused of taking thousands of dollars but not doing the work he was given the money to do. Jeff Gidley, 31, is charged with fraud. According to court documents, the man received more than three thousand dollars in advance to remodel a kitchen on Monroe St. in La Porte. He was also allegedly paid over $18,000 in advance for improvements to a home in Michigan City. According to court documents, the money was supposed to go for materials needed for the work, which was never done.
city-countyobserver.com
DNR Stocks Coho Salmon And Steelhead Trout Fingerlings In Northwest Indiana streams
Fresh fish alert! Staff from Mixsawbah State Fish Hatchery recently stocked the Little Calumet River, Trail Creek, and Salt Creek with fall fingerling steelhead and coho. The East Branch Little Calumet River received 71,077 winter-run steelhead and 45,142 coho. Trail Creek received 47,575 winter-run steelhead and 48,336 coho, while Salt Creek received 27,523 Skamania steelhead.
WNDU
Community rallies behind woman battling constant health issues
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The community is rallying behind a South Bend woman who is battling never-ending health issues. Jennifer Riddle has been a piano and vocal instructor in Michiana for over two decades. She has helped and inspired many people, but now, she needs your help. “I have...
