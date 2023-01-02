Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Greek Food in OhioIsla ChiuLakewood, OH
Family Returns Home After New Year Break, Finds Bullet Holes in their Home; One Bullet Hit the RefrigeratorBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
4 Amazing Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
This Might Be the Most Beautiful Restaurant in OhioTravel MavenOhio State
Cleveland Jewish News
Cantor Barr no longer with Celebrating Jewish Life
Cantor Laurel Barr is no longer affiliated with Celebrating Jewish Life. The holiday subscription series was founded in 2018 by Rabbi Rosette Barron Haim alongside Barr, and consists of six Jewish holiday experiences each year. Since its inception, the series also added musician Chuck Fink to its events. Barr is no longer listed on its website, which now only lists information for Haim and Fink.
Cleveland Jewish News
City Club ‘Feeding Cleveland’ program Jan. 6
The City Club of Cleveland will host “Feeding Cleveland: Fighting Food Insecurity in Our Communities” at 11:30 a.m. Jan. 6 at 850 Euclid Ave. Kristin Warzocha, president and CEO of the Greater Cleveland Food Bank, will speak. This event is the Annual Forum on Leadership for the Greater Good.
Cleveland Jewish News
Gilmour Jewish Heritage Club exposes faith to others at Catholic school
As Jewish students at a Catholic school, three juniors at Gilmour Academy created a Jewish Heritage Club last year to share their faith and culture to others. Now as seniors, Brennan Friedman, Eli Swirsky and Miles Greenwald have watched their club grow from their group chat to about 48 members in only its second year.
Cleveland Jewish News
Cahen amazing ‘young man’
Bob Cahen was an amazing “young man,” and will be greatly missed. A young man when I first met him in the 1980s. Bob was hired as the executive director of the struggling Jewish Vocational Service. Within a few months, he had totally rebuilt the staff and the...
Cleveland Jewish News
Luxenburg-Ambrogio
Donna and Tom Luxenburg of Beachwood happily announce the engagement of their daughter, Jennifer Ruth Luxenburg, to Michael William Ambrogio, son of William and Patricia Ambrogio of Willoughby Hills. The bride to be is the granddaughter of Beverly Goldstein of Beachwood and the late Sheldon Goldstein, and Betty Luxenburg of...
Cleveland Jewish News
Mother-daughter duo go viral with on-trend TikTok video
When Columbus resident Emily Gilbert and her Moreland Hills family vacationed in Florida during winter break, she decided to have some fun with her mother, Faith, on TikTok. The pair made several videos to post on her TikTok account, @lifeinplatforms. Normally, Gilbert posts videos to the short-form video social media app from her classroom about her life as a special education teacher in the Columbus suburb of Gahanna, but this time she decided to hop on a newly developing trend – styling her mother in her clothes.
Dunkin’ worker in fear following threat over bacon in Boardman
A worker at a Dunkin Donut in Boardman said a customer threatened her and now she is afraid of him.
List names CLE spot one of 22 best new restaurants in U.S. in 2022
A new restaurant in Cleveland has been named one of the best in the United States in 2022.
addictedtovacation.com
15+ Ohio Day Trip Destinations & Why They’re The Best!
Ohio can be an interesting place to visit for travelers and even for people within the state. What are the best day trips to take in Ohio?. Ohio has several great day trip destinations, including Cleveland for history and art, Columbus for a great art museum as well as the biggest college in the state, and Athens for a college and a bit older crowd with lots of nightlife and a vibrant waterfront.
Eastlake family surprised with new furniture
Weaver’s Fine Furniture Ltd. in Sugarcreek surprised an Eastlake couple Wednesday with free furniture!
cleveland.com
Ohio RV Supershow kicks off 5-day run in Cleveland today
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Ohio RV Supershow offers more than just hundreds of vehicles on display. It offers a chance to dream – not only of traveling and getting away, but of warmer days. “We are in the doldrums of winter. It’s great to think of summer and...
This Ohio city ranked among “neediest” in America
Detroit, Cleveland, Philadelphia and Los Angeles all rank among the nation’s 10 “neediest” cities, according to an analysis by the personal finance website WalletHub.
Cleveland Jewish News
Dworken, Steven
Steven David Dworken, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Jan. 1, 2023. Steven was the beloved husband of the late Barbara “Bobi” Dworken; loving brother of Linda (John) Wright, Ellyn (Dennis) Kless, Sharon Biarsky (deceased, Jerry), Jacqueline (Alva) Rubenstein (both deceased); and cherished uncle to many nieces and nephews.
Detroit Wing Company opens Lorain restaurant, offers free chicken for a year
LORAIN, Ohio – Chicken wing lovers be aware. Detroit Wing Company is opening its first Ohio restaurant on at 8:30 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 7, in Lorain. The 1,200-square-foot takeout and delivery-only shop will be at 3000 Cooper Foster Park Road. The first customers on day one will receive prizes....
3 Places To Get Seafood in Ohio
If the answer is yes and you're in the state of Ohio, you should consider visiting these local businesses (this list is not at all meant to be comprehensive!). If you're in central Ohio, you can't go wrong with this family-owned restaurant, which has been serving great seafood since 1973. Customers love their fresh walleye, which can be ordered fried, broiled, or sautéed. Patrons also enjoy their deep-fried oysters (the restaurant also offers oysters Rockefeller with spinach sauce, bacon, and swiss cheese and oysters Remick with Remick sauce and swiss cheese), Alaskan king crab legs, Alaskan snow crab legs, and fried yellow lake perch. If you have room for dessert, check out the key lime pie.
One-on-one with Tim Misny: The story behind his latest billboard campaign
CLEVELAND — If you're from Northeast Ohio, you know who he is and what he does: Attorney Tim Misny. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. Known for his slogan, "I will make them pay," Misny...
Cleveland Jewish News
JFSA board members, staff deliver holiday bags
Jewish Family Service Association of Cleveland’s board members and staff recently delivered 100 bags filled with games, crafts and holiday-themed snacks to its clients to celebrate the holiday season. The goal of the program was to visit those who have no other family or are otherwise isolated during the holiday season. “This has become a tradition since the pandemic began and our clients love it,” Debbie Chickering, executive director of JFSA’s achieving potential division, said in a news release. “Our board and staff really enjoy working together to make this holiday extra special for clients.” | Photo / Jewish Family Service Association.
spectrumnews1.com
Student addresses Cleveland State changing law school name
CLEVELAND — The U.S. News and World Report lists Cleveland State University’s law school as one of the top institutions in the state to pursue a degree in law. The northeast Ohio law school recently announced that they are making changes to the college’s name. Cleveland State...
WKYC
23 in 2023! Cool things to do in Northeast Ohio in the new year
CLEVELAND — New Year, new you, new adventures, right? It's 2023 and it's time to look forward to some of the coolest things happening in Northeast Ohio in the new year. "The Ohio RV Supershow makes its return to the I-X Center in Cleveland for the first time since 2020. The show will have hundreds of RVs all under one roof including tent campers, travel trailers, fifth wheels and motor homes and will span the entire renovated show floor of the I-X Center as well as the South Hall,” organizers said in a press release.
Cleveland’s old J&L Steel works - a belching behemoth with a holiday heart
Regarding James H. Korecko’s Dec. 25 essay, ”To a boy, city’s roaring steel plants were part of the season’s wonders,” it was Christmastime in 1969 when I was called out to J&L Steel at 3 a.m. for a communication outage. I was an Ohio Bell repairman, familiar with this sprawling mill. There were 26 foundries between the Cuyahoga River and West 117th, and J&L and Republic were the big guns. This outage was in the guard shack below the Clark Avenue bridge exit ramp to the mighty beast below.
