Syracuse falls to NC State in first home loss of the season

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Orange Women’s Basketball team is coming off their first home loss of the season to number 6, NC State by just two points.

The game came down to one final play and resulted in a score of 56-54 inside the JMA Wireless Dome on New Year’s Day.

Alaina Rice made a layup to help the Orange advance two points with just a minute left, 55-53. However, soon after, Kyra Woolley was fouled and made one shot at the line following multiple time outs before the end of the game.

With just one second remaining, NC State’s Saniya Williams went to the charity stripe and made the basket to secure the Orange loss.

However, the game wasn’t without some wins for the Women’s Orange as Dyaisha Fair joined Woolley in the double-digits club with 14 points, and Kyra Wood came up huge on the defensive end with nine rebounds for the Orange.

Even though the Women’s Orange Basketball team lost the other day, there’s no time off for SU Women as Felisha Legette Jack and the ladies will host Pitt this Thursday night inside the JMA Wireless Dome.

All year long, Legette Jack has been preaching that it’s a season of growing pains and while the loss hurts, it shows that this team is buying in and will be a force to reckoned with come March.

“We’re building a family of people that are just trying to become better than they were yesterday, and our coaches are amazing. We talked on the bench, people had different roles this game. My coaches honored those roles and really made the best of them, it just didn’t work out. It’s unfortunate but that mountain is still there, and that mountain is big with prickly sticks everywhere. I just say give us the courage and confidence to keep climbing it. We’re going to get us there,” said Legette Jack.

The Orange ladies are back in action this Thursday and tip-off is slated for 6:00 p.m. on the ACC Network.

