Bartlesville, OK

Shopping center made of shipping containers to open in Bartlesville

By Alex Cash, FOX23 News
 3 days ago
BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — A new shopping center is coming to Bartlesville this year and it’s going to be made out of shipping containers.

The developer behind it, Danielle Weaver, said she hopes it will bring unique shopping to Bartlesville and more investment to the west side of town.

“Unique properties and unique experiences draw people in and I feel like people are looking for that in Bartlesville and the surrounding towns,” she said.

The shopping center is being built on the west side of Bartlesville, near Cass Ave. and Frank Pillips Blv. The shipping containers were put in place in November and took just two hours to install.

“People travel this road every day and there was nothing here for decades, it was just an empty lot and then suddenly they look over and there’s this complex here that took two hours to deliver and people are very curious about it and I really hope to inspire others to do this style of alternative construction,” Weaver said.

The center will be called The Westside Market. Weaver said she’s hoping it will give a boost to the west side of Bartlesville.

“We definitely need more development here, and it’s a bit of a risk because that hasn’t quite started yet. There are some women owned businesses that have gone in recently, there’s Sooner State Espresso down the road, there’s a new restaurant, so I’m hoping that others will follow me out here there’s a lot of opportunity on the west side and it just needs to be accessed,” she said.

The shopping center will hold six 40 foot units. A gift shop and a pet store that Weaver also runs are going in there.

People FOX23 spoke to said the west side of Bartlesville needs a shopping center.

“Anything on this side of town’s appreciated, because it’s not much over here, they even took out our Sonic,” said David Cross.

“This side of town doesn’t really have much everything’s on the other side of town so I think it would help with people that live over here,” said Lisa Roark.

Weaver said she hopes to open in the next month and would love to see a local food shop and maybe a farmers market in the space too.

