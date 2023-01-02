ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Good Samaritan speaks out after trying to help hit-and-run victim in Queens

 3 days ago

Investigators want to track down the driver involved in a hit-and-run that left a man critically hurt.

The incident happened Sunday night just before 7 p.m. between 232nd and 233rd streets on Merrick Boulevard.

The good Samaritan who walked into oncoming traffic to try to stop the hit-and-run from happening spoke out on Monday.

"It was just traumatic, I didn't know what to do, I was just moving off instinct, I was trying to shield him away from that car," Hassan Brown said.

Surveillance video shows the FDNY arriving to assist the 65-year-old victim after he was struck and run over.

"He didn't look like he was bleeding, he wasn't moving his eyes were open," Brown said. "I heard the paramedics say he was bleeding in the back of his head."

Minutes earlier the victim was seen struggling to walk across the street. He got to the median but was unable to step up onto it.

He then stumbled around in one lane of traffic when a car sped by him. He wasn't struck, but instead lost his balance and fell flat on his back.

As he laid in the street, he was approached by Brown who tried to stop the oncoming sedan that ultimately ran over the 65-year-old.

"I knew that that car wasn't able to really get out the way and I just didn't want to see that man get hit," Brown said.

Eventually traffic came to a stop and other onlookers surrounded the victim, seemingly to protect him from being struck again before emergency crews arrived.

It all happened in a major commercial corridor where there are many businesses with surveillance cameras that may help investigators identify the driver who did not stop after striking the victim.

"I think it's horrific, I think it's horrible. It's New Year's Day, my prayers go out to his family," witness Irvel Beauliu said.

The victim remains listed in critical but stable condition at Jamaica Hospital. His name has not yet been released.

ALSO READ | Machete attack on NYPD officers near Times Square investigated as possible terrorism

Investigators are working to determine if a machete attack that injured three NYPD officers blocks away from Times Square was motivated by terrorism. NJ Burkett has the latest deta

