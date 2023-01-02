Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Unique new restaurant serving "Wafflewiches" just opened in MichiganKristen WaltersEssexville, MI
5 Must-Try Michigan Hot Dog JointsEast Coast TravelerFlint, MI
This Town in Michigan Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Christmas Towns in the United StatesJoe MertensFrankenmuth, MI
Former Saginaw mayor's unusual will contained unusual and spiteful clauseAuthor Ed AndersonSaginaw, MI
Popular discount grocery store chain holds grand opening for new location in MichiganKristen WaltersMichigan State
Related
abc12.com
Advanced DNA methods identify Texas man killed in Saginaw 50 years ago
SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Authorities have identified the remains of a man found dead in the Saginaw River 50 years ago. Michigan State Police say the body of 29-year-old Daniel C. Garza-Gonzales was found floating in the Saginaw River near the M-13 bridge in Zilwaukee Township on March 13, 1973.
WNEM
Church bell from 1883 stolen from Second Presbyterian Church
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A bell and bell house were stolen from Second Presbyterian Church on Midland Road in Saginaw, the church said. Second Presbyterian Church in Saginaw said they are sad to report that their bell and bell house were stolen. In a Facebook post, the church said the items were stolen sometime between 6 p.m. on Jan. 3 and 12 p.m. on Jan. 4.
WNEM
Church artifact stolen, elder pleads for its return
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The Second Presbyterian Church in Saginaw Township said the bell and bell house that sat near their entrance was stolen. According to the church, the bell was taken sometime between Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning. “Well it’s kind of devastating. It was such a wonderful project,”...
WNEM
TV5 News Update: Thursday Morning, Jan. 5th
The family of a 24-year-old Midland County man killed in a hit-and-run incident 31 years ago is asking for help so they can close the cold case and have closure. Retired political science professor Paul Rozycki gives some insight into what the House election battle could mean for the American government.
Suspect in Lansing music producer's shooting death arrested in Saginaw Township
A suspect has been arrested in connection to the shooting death of Lansing music producer and engineer Curshawn Terrell, also known as Kaz.
WNEM
Genesee Co. K9 officer dies of old age
GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office announced the end of watch for K9 Officer Bullet on Thursday. Bullet came to the sheriff’s department in 2010 as a bomb squad K9, according to Capt. David Kennamer. Bullet was in active service for eight years and...
WNEM
Flint homicide closes city block, suspect in custody
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A homicide suspect is in custody after a shooting in Flint killed one person, detectives said. Flint police responded to the 3900 block of Blackington Avenue in Flint for a report of a shooting on Monday, Jan. 2 shortly before 4 p.m. A TV5 crew at...
Police ID victim in Flint’s first homicide of 2023
FLINT, MI – Authorities have identified the person shot and killed in Flint’s first reported homicide of 2023. Police said Marquise Cortez Hall, 31, was shot outside a residence in the 3900 block of Blackington Avenue Monday afternoon. He was taken to a local hospital where he died...
WNEM
Police: Daughter arrested after stabbing mother with scissors
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - A 23-year-old Bay City woman was arrested after allegedly stabbing her mother with a pair of scissors. It happened at a condo on 10th Street in Bay City’s Uptown neighborhood about 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 26. Kathryn Clifford used scissors and a knife to...
WNEM
Flint police investigate the city’s first homicide of 2023
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Flint police investigated the city’s first homicide less than two days into 2023 when a 30-year-old suspect was arrested in connection with the shooting death of a 31-year-old Flint man on Jan. 2. Despite the violent start to the new year, Flint police said violent...
WNEM
Police: Man arrested after police chase, punching officer
MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) – A 63-year-old Midland man was arrested after allegedly leading police on a short chase and later assaulting a police officer. A Midland police officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop about 10 p.m. on New Year’s Eve after observing a vehicle that didn’t have a license plate. The vehicle was driven by Herbert Benedetti, Midland Police Officer Brennon Warren said.
abc12.com
Man cleaning gun shoots his leg in Holly Township residence
HOLLY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police say a Holly Township man was hospitalized after shooting himself in the leg while cleaning a handgun Wednesday afternoon. The shooting was reported around 3:15 p.m. in the 6200 block of Grange Hall Road. Police found the man next to a bed downstairs with a gunshot wound to his leg when they arrived.
wsgw.com
State Police Seize Drugs During Traffic Stop in Saginaw
Police in Saginaw have arrested a suspect after discovering suspected drugs during a traffic stop. According to Michigan State Police, troopers with the Safe Cities Partnership pulled over a vehicle for an improper turn and lane use near Owen and Rust Streets on Tuesday. They say a search of the vehicle turned up 389 grams of suspected powder cocaine, 5.1 grams of suspected crack cocaine, and a large amount of cash.
WNEM
Who left Greg McRoberts to die?
Here are the top stories we're following today. Retired political science professor Paul Rozycki gives some insight into what the House election battle could mean for the American government. Capitol Coney Island closing Jan. 16. Updated: 13 hours ago. |. Customers of Capitol Coney Island tell TV5 what the closing...
Essexville police looking for man who assaulted 7-Eleven clerk, robbed register
ESSEXVILLE, MI — Police are investigating a holdup of an Essexville party store. About 2:20 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 30, a man entered the 7-Eleven at 101 Woodside Ave. and asked the male clerk to change a bill, said Essexville Public Safety Capt. Kasey Dobbyn. When the clerk opened...
WNEM
Police: 9-year-old missing Flint boy found, mother in custody
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A 9-year-old Flint boy who was reported missing, has been found and was returned safely, police said.. Leviante Goree Davis Jr., 9, was taken by his biological mom from his elementary school about two months ago, Michigan State Police said. Leviante is 4′6″ and weighs 80...
WNEM
Police: Victim identified in first murder of the year
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Detectives with the Saginaw Police Department are looking for a suspect in a shooting that resulted in one teen’s death. Officers said the shooting happened in the Marathon gas station parking on East Holland Avenue after getting reports of shots fired. Shortly after, a car...
WNEM
TV5 news update: Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 3
A homicide suspect is in custody after a shooting in Flint killed one person, detectives said. Eric, Tredale, and Barb from A Place for Veterans join us today to talk about how the organization supports, empowers, and houses homeless and at-risk veterans. TV5 News Update: Tuesday Morning, Jan. 3rd. Updated:...
WNEM
Midland Co. family calls for closure in cold case
MIDLAND Co., Mich. (WNEM) - The family of a 24-year-old Midland County man killed in a hit-and-run incident 31 years ago is asking for help so they can close the cold case and have closure. On Dec. 12, 1991, 24-year-old Greg McRoberts was last seen riding his bike along S....
Woman charged with trying to murder mother in Uptown Bay City stabbing
BAY CITY, MI — A Bay City woman is accused of trying to kill her mother by repeatedly stabbing her the day after Christmas. At about 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 26, police responded to a condominium on 10th Street in Uptown Bay City after a 60-year-old woman called 911 to say her daughter had stabbed her. Upon officers’ arrival, they heard screaming from inside the condo.
Comments / 5