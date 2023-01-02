ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Essexville, MI

abc12.com

Advanced DNA methods identify Texas man killed in Saginaw 50 years ago

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Authorities have identified the remains of a man found dead in the Saginaw River 50 years ago. Michigan State Police say the body of 29-year-old Daniel C. Garza-Gonzales was found floating in the Saginaw River near the M-13 bridge in Zilwaukee Township on March 13, 1973.
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

Church bell from 1883 stolen from Second Presbyterian Church

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A bell and bell house were stolen from Second Presbyterian Church on Midland Road in Saginaw, the church said. Second Presbyterian Church in Saginaw said they are sad to report that their bell and bell house were stolen. In a Facebook post, the church said the items were stolen sometime between 6 p.m. on Jan. 3 and 12 p.m. on Jan. 4.
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

Church artifact stolen, elder pleads for its return

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The Second Presbyterian Church in Saginaw Township said the bell and bell house that sat near their entrance was stolen. According to the church, the bell was taken sometime between Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning. “Well it’s kind of devastating. It was such a wonderful project,”...
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

TV5 News Update: Thursday Morning, Jan. 5th

The family of a 24-year-old Midland County man killed in a hit-and-run incident 31 years ago is asking for help so they can close the cold case and have closure. Retired political science professor Paul Rozycki gives some insight into what the House election battle could mean for the American government.
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Genesee Co. K9 officer dies of old age

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office announced the end of watch for K9 Officer Bullet on Thursday. Bullet came to the sheriff’s department in 2010 as a bomb squad K9, according to Capt. David Kennamer. Bullet was in active service for eight years and...
WNEM

Flint homicide closes city block, suspect in custody

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A homicide suspect is in custody after a shooting in Flint killed one person, detectives said. Flint police responded to the 3900 block of Blackington Avenue in Flint for a report of a shooting on Monday, Jan. 2 shortly before 4 p.m. A TV5 crew at...
FLINT, MI
MLive

Police ID victim in Flint’s first homicide of 2023

FLINT, MI – Authorities have identified the person shot and killed in Flint’s first reported homicide of 2023. Police said Marquise Cortez Hall, 31, was shot outside a residence in the 3900 block of Blackington Avenue Monday afternoon. He was taken to a local hospital where he died...
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Police: Daughter arrested after stabbing mother with scissors

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - A 23-year-old Bay City woman was arrested after allegedly stabbing her mother with a pair of scissors. It happened at a condo on 10th Street in Bay City’s Uptown neighborhood about 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 26. Kathryn Clifford used scissors and a knife to...
BAY CITY, MI
WNEM

Flint police investigate the city’s first homicide of 2023

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Flint police investigated the city’s first homicide less than two days into 2023 when a 30-year-old suspect was arrested in connection with the shooting death of a 31-year-old Flint man on Jan. 2. Despite the violent start to the new year, Flint police said violent...
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Police: Man arrested after police chase, punching officer

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) – A 63-year-old Midland man was arrested after allegedly leading police on a short chase and later assaulting a police officer. A Midland police officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop about 10 p.m. on New Year’s Eve after observing a vehicle that didn’t have a license plate. The vehicle was driven by Herbert Benedetti, Midland Police Officer Brennon Warren said.
MIDLAND, MI
abc12.com

Man cleaning gun shoots his leg in Holly Township residence

HOLLY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police say a Holly Township man was hospitalized after shooting himself in the leg while cleaning a handgun Wednesday afternoon. The shooting was reported around 3:15 p.m. in the 6200 block of Grange Hall Road. Police found the man next to a bed downstairs with a gunshot wound to his leg when they arrived.
HOLLY, MI
wsgw.com

State Police Seize Drugs During Traffic Stop in Saginaw

Police in Saginaw have arrested a suspect after discovering suspected drugs during a traffic stop. According to Michigan State Police, troopers with the Safe Cities Partnership pulled over a vehicle for an improper turn and lane use near Owen and Rust Streets on Tuesday. They say a search of the vehicle turned up 389 grams of suspected powder cocaine, 5.1 grams of suspected crack cocaine, and a large amount of cash.
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

Who left Greg McRoberts to die?

Here are the top stories we're following today. Retired political science professor Paul Rozycki gives some insight into what the House election battle could mean for the American government. Capitol Coney Island closing Jan. 16. Updated: 13 hours ago. |. Customers of Capitol Coney Island tell TV5 what the closing...
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Police: 9-year-old missing Flint boy found, mother in custody

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A 9-year-old Flint boy who was reported missing, has been found and was returned safely, police said.. Leviante Goree Davis Jr., 9, was taken by his biological mom from his elementary school about two months ago, Michigan State Police said. Leviante is 4′6″ and weighs 80...
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Police: Victim identified in first murder of the year

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Detectives with the Saginaw Police Department are looking for a suspect in a shooting that resulted in one teen’s death. Officers said the shooting happened in the Marathon gas station parking on East Holland Avenue after getting reports of shots fired. Shortly after, a car...
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

TV5 news update: Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 3

A homicide suspect is in custody after a shooting in Flint killed one person, detectives said. Eric, Tredale, and Barb from A Place for Veterans join us today to talk about how the organization supports, empowers, and houses homeless and at-risk veterans. TV5 News Update: Tuesday Morning, Jan. 3rd. Updated:...
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Midland Co. family calls for closure in cold case

MIDLAND Co., Mich. (WNEM) - The family of a 24-year-old Midland County man killed in a hit-and-run incident 31 years ago is asking for help so they can close the cold case and have closure. On Dec. 12, 1991, 24-year-old Greg McRoberts was last seen riding his bike along S....
MIDLAND COUNTY, MI
MLive

Woman charged with trying to murder mother in Uptown Bay City stabbing

BAY CITY, MI — A Bay City woman is accused of trying to kill her mother by repeatedly stabbing her the day after Christmas. At about 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 26, police responded to a condominium on 10th Street in Uptown Bay City after a 60-year-old woman called 911 to say her daughter had stabbed her. Upon officers’ arrival, they heard screaming from inside the condo.
BAY CITY, MI

