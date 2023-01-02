SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A bell and bell house were stolen from Second Presbyterian Church on Midland Road in Saginaw, the church said. Second Presbyterian Church in Saginaw said they are sad to report that their bell and bell house were stolen. In a Facebook post, the church said the items were stolen sometime between 6 p.m. on Jan. 3 and 12 p.m. on Jan. 4.

