For 107-year-old Myrle Rivault Hebert Ostergren, life in the mid-1930s was filled with transition, including one meeting that would change the course of her life. Myrle commuted to Port Allen daily for work at the state Department of Welfare after she stopped attending LSU due to her father’s job loss. At that time, she also dated many young men.

PLAQUEMINE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO