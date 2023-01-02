ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Injury Report: Key Player Receives Updated Status For Nets vs. Spurs

By Joey Linn
 3 days ago

The Brooklyn Nets are looking to extend their winning streak vs. the San Antonio Spurs

The Brooklyn Nets are currently riding an NBA-best 11-game winning streak that has ascended them to the second-best record in basketball. Currently the Eastern Conference's two-seed, Brooklyn is just 1.5 games behind Boston for the top spot in the East and the NBA's best record. Going against a bad San Antonio Spurs team tonight, Brooklyn will look to make it 12-straight wins.

While the Spurs have not been good this season, currently sitting at just 12-24, they did receive a good bit of injury news ahead of tonight's contest. After missing the last two games and being listed as questionable for this game, San Antonio's second leading scorer Devin Vassell has been upgraded to available for this game vs. Brooklyn.

On the season, Vassell is averaging 19.6 PPG on 40.3% from deep. The third-year player out of Florida State has experienced a breakout campaign to start the year, currently averaging more than seven points per game higher than he averaged last season. On a rebuilding Spurs team, Vassell has emerged as a piece they would like to keep around, and has been one of the lone bright spots in an otherwise rough season for the Spurs.

While Brooklyn still has a very distinct talent advantage in this game, they will have to be mindful of Vassell, who has the ability to go off. The two teams will begin at 7:30 PM EST in Brooklyn.

