Sunny Farms landfill operator told that '23 operating license might be denied

FOSTORIA — Debate surrounding the Sunny Farms Landfill continues, with the local Seneca County General Health District’s board of directors putting owner-operator WIN Waste Innovations on notice that it may soon reject its bid for a 2023 operating license.

The 6-1 vote in favor of a resolution calling for an intent-to-deny notice came Thursday with two of the nine board members absent. The vote was taken during a special meeting held a day before the local health district staff left for the New Year’s holiday weekend.

It mirrors action the board took in 2019 when it also got to the point of issuing an intent-to-deny notice, a procedural step required by law before an operating license can be denied.

Licenses there come up for review annually. The 2019 dispute was resolved after the previous operator, Tunnel Hill Partners, agreed to multiple conditions as part of its new license.

This time around, Sunny Farms Landfill LLC was presented with a list of potential conditions on Dec. 13 for obtaining a 2023 operating permit, but has chosen to challenge them as unnecessary.

A Dec. 15 letter signed by Brian Ezyk, Sunny Farms Landfill vice president, said it is clear the local health board “is compelled to approve SFL’s application for its operating license for 2023 presently without condition.” He also wrote that there “are no conditions the board might attempt to unilaterally impose to the 2023 operating license that would meet a lawful and reasonable standard.”

A statement issued by the company cites a Nov. 23 email from Mike Reiser, an Ohio Environmental Protection Agency environmental manager, which states that Sunny Farms “does not have any outstanding violations or enforcement that would preclude the Seneca County Board of Health from approving the 2023 license for Sunny Farms Landfill.”

“Currently, Sunny Farms Landfill is in substantial compliance,” Mr. Reiser wrote.

A status update was requested from Mr. Reiser by Seneca County Environmental Health Director Laura Wallrabenstein, who said she assumed the landfill was still considered to be in “substantial compliance” by the Ohio EPA and, thus, in a position to get its annual operating license.

Ms. Wallrabenstein did not respond to a request for an interview.

Sunny Farms now gets 30 days to ask for a hearing.

Although many people agree now that odors emanating from the site are minimal compared to what they were a few years ago, other issues such as transparency and sulfur-dioxide emissions have gained attention.

Clay Wolph, who was appointed board president at the Dec. 29 meeting, made the motion to put Sunny Farms on notice about the board’s potential license termination.

In a general statement on behalf of the board on Monday, he said that the health and safety of local residents is more important than a company’s operating permit, and that the board considered the latest conditions it laid to be reasonable.

“Sunny Farms opted to deny outright all of these reasonable conditions,” Mr. Wolph said.

Therefore, he added, the board had no choice but to begin the process of terminating the landfill operator’s license.

A citizens group called Residents Against Trash said it believes the county health board acted properly because of the operator’s refusal to accept new conditions.

“The board must put public safety before anything else,” the group said.

Sunny Farms encompasses 510 acres about four miles south of Fostoria along County Road 18 in Seneca County’s Loudon Township.

WIN Waste Innovations, which is based in New Hampshire, wants to start taking in as many as 12,000 tons of waste a day, up from its current permitted level of 7,500 tons a day. The company is seeking an expansion involving about 218 acres.

Much of the trash comes from out-of-state and includes virtually anything that meets the legal definition of being nontoxic, nonhazardous, and noninfectious. Trains along the Fostoria-to-Columbus CSX Transportation railroad track haul in much of it.

Ben Nutter, a former Seneca County commissioner hired by the landfill operator, said he suspects much of the controversy stems from that out-of-state waste, which the landfill is allowed to bury. Out-of-state waste is protected for disposal under the Interstate Commerce Clause.

“The Ohio EPA has said we are in substantial compliance,” Mr. Nutter said. “That means we are protective of public health and safety.”

WIN Waste Innovations is a collaboration of 10 former waste industry businesses, including Tunnel Hill.