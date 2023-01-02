ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll – Jan. 2

By Grant Sweeter
KELOLAND
KELOLAND
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bzKDT_0k1J8LRO00

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Prep Media basketball polls for the week of Jan. 2 are listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class, record, total points and previous ranking. First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses.

CLASS ‘AA’ BOYS
1. Jefferson (16) 3-0 80 1
2. Pierre 5-0 56 3
3. Lincoln 2-1 50 2
4. Yankton 2-0 28 4
5. Mitchell 3-0 15 RV
Receiving votes: Harrisburg 7, Washington 3, Roosevelt 1

CLASS ‘A’ BOYS
1. Dakota Valley (16) 4-0 80 1
2. Sioux Valley 4-0 61 2
3. Dell Rapids 2-0 36 3
4. St. Thomas More 5-0 30 4
5. Sioux Falls Christian 5-0 23 5
Receiving votes: Rapid City Christian 10

CLASS ‘B’ BOYS
1. White River (12) 6-1 76 1
2. Aberdeen Christian (2) 4-0 56 3
3. De Smet (1) 2-1 48 2
4. Castlewood (1) 4-0 33 5
5. Lower Brule 5-2 21 4
Receiving votes: Faith 4, Ethan 1, Harding County 1

CLASS ‘AA’ GIRLS
1. O’Gorman (12) 2-1 74 1
2. Washington (3) 2-0 63 3
3. Pierre (1) 5-0 39 4
4. Jefferson 4-1 38 2
5. Harrisburg 4-0 22 5
Receiving votes: Stevens 4

CLASS ‘A’ GIRLS
1. Hamlin (9) 4-0 72 3
2. Wagner (7) 4-0 68 2
3. St. Thomas More 4-2 48 1
4. Tea Area 3-0 26 RV
5. Red Cloud 6-0 12 RV
Receiving votes: Vermillion 4, West Central 4, Florence-Henry 4, Lakota Tech 1, Parkston 1

CLASS ‘B’ GIRLS
1. Viborg-Hurley (14) 4-1 78 1
2. Wolsey-Wessington (2) 3-0 66 2
3. Centerville 4-1 28 4
4. Jones County 5-0 25 RV
5. Sully Buttes 2-0 16 RV
Receiving votes: Castlewood 7, De Smet 7, Corsica-Stickney 4, Warner 4, James Valley Christian 3, Wall 2

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KELOLAND.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KELOLAND

Thursday Scoreboard – January 5

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — View scores from around the area here: MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALLNDSU 65, SDSU 59USD 62, North Dakota 60DWU 78, Briar Cliff 76 – F/OT WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALLSDSU 94, NDSU 63USD 79, North Dakota 67Briar Cliff 65, DWU 48 SOUTH DAKOTA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL Aberdeen Roncalli 62, Leola/Frederick 51 Castlewood 61, Sisseton […]
BROOKINGS, SD
KELOLAND

Tuesday Scoreboard – January 3

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — View scores from around the area here: MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALLCreighton 83, Seton Hall 61Michigan State 74, Nebraska 56Wisconsin 63, Minnesota 60 – F/OT SOUTH DAKOTA BOYS PREP BASKETBALLGroton Area 67, Warner 32Herreid/Selby Area 73, McIntosh 37Highmore-Harrold 60, Stanley County 39Hot Springs 65, Chadron, NE 60 – F/OTMobridge-Pollock 60, Potter County […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND

Perrott-Hunt jumper leads USD past North Dakota

VERMILLION, S.D. (USD) — South Dakota won its third consecutive Summit League game on a last-second jumper by Kruz Perrott-Hunt to outlast North Dakota 62-60 in Grand Forks. The Thursday night match lifted the Coyotes to a .500 record at 8-8 (3-1 Summit) while the Fighting Hawks dropped their third straight game and fell to 6-10 (0-3 Summit). The […]
VERMILLION, SD
KELOLAND

Schetnan transferring from Louisville to SDSU

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A former Sioux Falls standout volleyball player is joining South Dakota State.  Sydni Schnetnan, a 6’5″ outside hitter who has been a dual sport athlete at Louisville, is joining the Jackrabbit volleyball team. The former Washington High School standout is transferring with three seasons of volleyball eligibility remaining.  “We are […]
BROOKINGS, SD
KELOLAND

NDSU men defeat SDSU in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (SDSU) — North Dakota State took advantage of a 12-rebound edge on the glass en route to topping South Dakota State, 65-59, at the Scheels Center in a Summit League men’s basketball tilt on Thursday.  The Jackrabbits led for a majority of the contest and SDSU garnered the largest lead of the matchup early […]
FARGO, ND
kmaland.com

South Dakota prospect Rock chooses ISU

(Ames) -- Iowa State basketball received a commitment from JT Rock on Wednesday. Rock -- a 7-foot center from Sioux Falls, South Dakota, chose the Cyclones over offers from Creighton, Iowa, Purdue and Kansas. Rock is the Cyclones' second commit to their 2024 class.
AMES, IA
midmajormadness.com

Zeke Mayo is the latest at South Dakota State to take a star turn

Somewhere within Frost Arena there is a conveyor belt, constantly humming, rolling out a new star player when needed. At least, that’s one explanation for the string of top-tier players South Dakota State has produced in its still-brief Division-I tenure. Coaching and recruiting may also have something to do...
BROOKINGS, SD
KELOLAND

NDSU sets aim at top-seeded Jackrabbits

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The NDSU Bison are making yet another appearance in the FCS National Championship and it will be one of the more highly anticipated title games as they meet SDSU. NDSU has reached the National Championship nine times and so their approach remains the same. “We’re attempting to go about it […]
BROOKINGS, SD
KELOLAND

USD men coming off key home sweep

VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — The USD men’s basketball team opened Summit League conference play with a loss at Kansas City. Their second game was postponed due to weather, returning them home to Vermillion. The Coyotes earned a home sweep of St. Thomas and Western Illinois. USD’s offense was strong in the two wins, as they […]
VERMILLION, SD
KELOLAND TV

Taking a look at snow numbers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The snow isn’t finished yet. We could see another inch or two before the day is over. Mitchell saw just over 17 inches of snow. This beat out the last record of 6 inches set in 1949. This also beat the highest one day snowfall record of 16 inches from 1907 and 1910. This system also broke the single day precipitation record of just under 3 quarters of an inch in 1949, with a little over an inch.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND

Mulder’s layup lifts Skyforce past Texas

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (SKYFORCE) — Seven players scored in double figures to push the Sioux Falls Skyforce over the Texas Legends 132-130 on Wednesday afternoon from the Sanford Pentagon. Mychal Mulder (team-high 26 points on 8-11 FGA, 6-9 3PA) hit a finger-roll layup with 1.5 seconds left in the contest to secure the second-straight home […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
ESPN Sioux Falls

South Dakota Towns Set New Snowfall Records To Kickoff 2023

2023 started with a major Winter Storm dumping tons of snow all over southeastern South Dakota, southwestern Minnesota, and northwestern Iowa. Check out some of these impressive storm snowfall totals according to Dakota News Now:. Lake Andes: 27.0”. Armour: 26.5”. Crooks: 22.0”. Mitchell: 21.0”. Alexandria: 20.0”. Salem: 20.0”. Trent: 19.0”
SIOUX FALLS, SD
siouxfalls.business

Casey’s to add 2 Sioux Falls locations

Southeast and northwest Sioux Falls will be the newest locations for Casey’s General Stores. The Iowa-based gas station and convenience store company purchased land at 1600 E. 69th Street, east of Cliff Avenue in the new Stadium Crossing development. “We have been working on securing a site in this...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND

SDSU preparing for a physical National Championship

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — The SDSU football team is preparing to play a familiar opponent in NDSU, in this year’s FCS National Championship. The Bison and Jackrabbits played once already this season, with SDSU claiming a 23-21 win in Fargo. Similar to many of their past meetings, the one in October was a tough fought […]
BROOKINGS, SD
KELOLAND

SDSU takes 13 game win streak in National Championship

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The SDSU football team lost its first game of the season at Iowa. Since then, the Jackrabbits have won 13 straight games, earning them the top seed in the FCS Playoffs. Now, the Jacks are seeking their first ever National Championship. SDSU is preparing to face a familiar opponent in […]
BROOKINGS, SD
KELOLAND

Saturday Scoreboard – December 31

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — View scores from around the area here: NHLWild 5, Blues 2 USHLStampede 4, Capitols 3 – F/OT COLLEGE FOOTBALLTCU 51, Michigan 45 – College Football PlayoffIowa 21, Kentucky 0 – Music City Bowl MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALLSDSU 71, St. Thomas 64USD 80, Western Illinois 63Wayne State 71, Augustana 63Northern State 75, […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

No school in Sioux Falls Wednesday due to snow

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Tuesday marks day two of a major winter storm in southern and eastern KELOLAND. Heavy snow mixed with freezing rain at times continues to move north into southeastern KELOLAND. More than 12 inches of snow was reported in Sioux Falls by mid-afternoon. Due to...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KFYR-TV

NDSU fans prepare for exciting rivalry championship game

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Defending national NCAA champion NDSU is set to play their rival, SDSU on Sunday, and fans from the Upper Midwest are preparing for the excitement. Thousands of NDSU fans make their way down to Frisco, Texas for NDSU championship games, and now the number of traveling fans is expected to double, as both North and South Dakota teams travel south. The rivalry between the two states is full of excitement.
FARGO, ND
KELOLAND

KELOLAND

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
245K+
Views
ABOUT

South Dakota local news and weather. https://www.keloland.com

 https://www.keloland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy