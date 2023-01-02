Read full article on original website
DNR stocking trout this month
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources will stock rainbow trout in five urban lakes and ponds this month for anglers who enjoy winter fishing. Mike Steuck, the DNR’s regional fisheries supervisor for northeast Iowa, says trout get stressed in warmer water and can even die if the temperature is too high. “They don’t like temperatures higher than 70,” Steuck says. “So they’ll quit feeding. They act a little funny and they try and seek out colder water sources.”
Hometown Farmer - Looking back at 2022 Pt. 2
DAKOTA DUNES, SD — A hobby farm full of exotic animals. A farm-influenced café that takes you on a trip back to the past. There were a lot of great farmers and agriculture professionals featured in "Proud to be a Hometown Farmer" in 2022. In July, Don Wagenaar...
Expanded broadband coming to hundreds of homes, businesses in Antelope & Dakota Counties
JACKSON, Neb. — Nearly 200 homes in rural Northeast Nebraska will have access to faster broadband internet connections within the next two years, thanks to $2.5 million from the Nebraska Broadband Bridge Program on behalf of the Nebraska Public Service Commission. Northeast Nebraska Telephone Company in Jackson is one...
South Sioux City looking into using recycled plastic to make roads
SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. — The South Sioux City Public Works Committee has approved a move forward in possibly manufacturing local roads using recycled plastic. The new roads would substitute petroleum with recycled plastic in the making of asphalt. Using recycled plastics is not only more eco-friendly, but it's...
Three Southwest South Dakota water projects get state funding boost
PIERRE, S.D. — Three Southeast South Dakota water projects are getting a funding boost from the state. Clay County Rural Water System and the cities of Gayville and Vermillion all receive loan funds from the state. Clay RWS got $21.8 million to build a new water treatment plant to...
Dakota Farm Show kicks off in Vermillion
VERMILLION, S.D. — A long-time trade show is back in the Siouxland area, showcasing hundreds of local Ag businesses and products. The Dakota Farm Show is being held at the DakotaDome in Vermillion this week. The winter weather might have stalled some attendance on Wednesday, but organizers are hopeful...
Countryside Body Shop changes owners, name
SIOUX CENTER—Three rural Sioux Center businesses have gained new ownership as of Jan. 1. Arlin and Janene Van Gorp sold their businesses — Countryside Body Shop, Countryside Signs and A & J Self Storage — to Sioux County natives Joel and Allison De Weerd. Countryside Body Shop’s...
More snow in the forecast
The show isn't over yet. Advisories are in effect Wednesday morning as additional snow and the snow on the ground is blown around and reducing visibility mainly north, east, and west of Sioux City. More snow is falling on and off through Wednesday dropping dustings up to 2 inches before...
Iowa DOT officer injured on I-29 when semi hits SUV
The Iowa DOT is urging drivers to slow down and pay attention to what’s ahead after a DOT vehicle was heavily damaged yesterday in a crash on Interstate 29 in western Iowa. According to a spokesperson for the Iowa DOT, a motor enforcement officer was inside his vehicle, providing traffic control at a crash south of Onawa, in the southbound lanes of I-29, when a semi hit his SUV from behind.
50 years of The REVIEW
SHELDON—The first issue of The N’West Iowa REVIEW, originally called The Sunday Review, was delivered to three paid subscribers. It was July of 1972, and the fledgling publication — delivered that first year on Sundays — was the first of its kind in the region. “Full...
Garage and vehicles a total loss after Vermillion fire
VERMILLION, S.D. — A garage and two vehicles are a total loss after a fire Monday in Vermillion. Vermillion Fire EMS says that on Monday, January 2nd, just after 2:30 p.m. they were dispatched to a reported garage fire at 1709 Baylor St. in Vermillion. Upon arriving on the...
Cat room now open at Sioux City's first cat café "Coffee and Purrs"
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Looking for a way to de-stress?. Now you can sip some coffee and cuddle some cats at Sioux City's first-ever Cat café, which is now fully open. Coffee and Purrs, located at 500 Nebraska St., just opened its doors with new cats in its cat room.
January 2nd PM: Substantial ice and snow set to create hazardous travel conditions
We are looking at a very messy start to the week across Siouxland with Ice Storm Warnings issued for the majority of Siouxland with some northern and western counties under Winter Storm Warnings and a couple very southeastern areas under a Winter Weather Advisory.
Puppy in critical health, among worst condition Siouxland Humane Society has seen
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Siouxland Humane Society is calling one puppy's health one of the most severe cases it's ever seen; dropped off in below-zero temperatures, abused, and facing a road of recovery. Meet Rudolph, but to the staff at The Siouxland Humane Society, call him 'Rudy'. Rudy...
Unattended pan on the stove starts house fire in Le Mars
LE MARS, Iowa — Firefighters in Le Mars say a kitchen fire caused severe damage to a home Tuesday afternoon. That fire was reported around 4 p.m. by the home's owner who spotted it while returning home. Firefighters found flames coming out of a main floor window and heavy smoke coming from the back of the house. They were able to confine the fire to the kitchen area and also rescue the family's dog.
O'Brien County Law Enforcement Center
PRIMGHAR—O’Brien County sheriff Bruce Devereaux and county maintenance director Randy Thompson appeared before the county board of supervisors Nov. 22 to convey their concerns about the county jail’s current heating, ventilation and air conditioning system. “Its age is a concern,” Devereaux said. “We obtained an estimate back...
81-year-old Siouxland man faces burglary charges
The Sioux County Sheriff's Office says they received a report from a resident north of Orange City that 81-year-old Dennis Van Roekel entered their home, and wouldn't leave.
Crashes near Canton, Marty leave two people dead
CANTON, S.D. – One person died and another person was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash late Saturday night seven miles west of Canton. Names of the two people involved have not yet been released pending notification of family members. The Highway Patrol says a Saturn car was southbound...
Group of teens arrested for string of burglaries, stolen cars
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A group of teenagers has been arrested in connection to a string of crimes across Sioux City ranging from burglaries to stolen cars. Sioux City Police confirmed details with Siouxland News Thursday saying their investigation has been ongoing for seven weeks into burglaries that happened at gas stations, vape shops and a local gun shop.
Siouxland's Most Wanted: Cletus Armell
WOODBURY COUNTY, Iowa — US Marshals need our help finding another fugitive who is wanted for violating his parole. Cletus Armell is wanted by the Woodbury County Sheriff's Office for that crime. He is on parole for being a felon in possession of a firearm. Armell is 51 years...
