3 dead, 2 hurt in NC construction site accident when scaffolding collapsed

By Associated Press
 3 days ago
Three construction workers were killed and two others were hurt on Monday when scaffolding collapsed in an industrial accident at a job site in Charlotte, North Carolina, authorities said.

The scaffolding collapsed just after 9 a.m. at a construction site on East Morehead Street, sending several construction workers falling about 70 feet (21 meters), Fire Capt.

Jackie Gilmore said during a news conference. Gilmore said the two injured workers were taken to a hospital to be evaluated.

He said all work at the site has been suspended while the incident is investigated by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

