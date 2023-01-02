Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
lootpress.com
U-Haul Ranks WEST VIRGINIA the No. 25 Growth State of 2022
West Virginia is the No. 25 growth state in America, according to the U-Haul® Growth Index analyzing customer moves during 2022. People arriving in West Virginia in one-way U-Haul trucks fell 8% from 2021, while departures dropped more than 10% year-over-year as overall traffic slowed. Due to fewer people...
2023 Interest Rate on Judgments and Decrees announced
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Administrative Office of the Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia has set the interest rate at 7 percent for judgments and decrees entered during the 2023 calendar year. West Virginia Code § 56-6-31 requires the Administrative Office to annually determine the interest rate...
lootpress.com
Campaign Contribution Limit Increased to $6,400
RALEIGH, NC (LOOTPRESS) – Effective January 1, 2023, the contribution limit for North Carolina candidates and political committees increased by $800 per election, from $5,600 to $6,400. No individual or political committee may contribute more than $6,400 to a candidate committee or political committee in any election. Pursuant to...
lootpress.com
West Virginia man who engaged in shootout with police indicted on federal gun charges
SALEM, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Doddridge County, West Virginia man was indicted on federal firearm charges after engaging in a shootout with law enforcement last spring, according to a release from U.S. Attorney William Ihlenfeld. Richard Edward America, III, age 45, of Salem, was charged yesterday by a Clarksburg...
lootpress.com
Girls Prep Soccer: Beckley keeper Ally Arthur signs with Glenville State
Thursday was a special day for Woodrow Wilson goalkeeper Ally Arthur, in more ways than one. Not only was it Arthur’s birthday, it was also the day that she made her college plans official. With family, coaches, teammates and friends filling the Woodrow Wilson Auditorium Thursday, Arthur signed a...
lootpress.com
Emergency crews kept busy after two wrecks on same day on I-79
MARION COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Emergency crews in Marion County were kept busy after two wrecks in the same general area occurred on Tuesday on I-79. According to the Valley Volunteer Fire Department, on the 3rd of January around 8 PM, the Volunteers at Valley VFD responded to reports of a vehicle accident on Interstate 79 Northbound near the 132-mile marker near the South Fairmont exit.
Comments / 0