ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 0

Related
fox32chicago.com

Shedd announces free days for Illinois residents in 2023

CHICAGO - The Shedd Aquarium announced its 2023 free days for Illinois residents. You can access the aquarium at no cost with a valid ID or proof of Illinois residency. The first of those dates will be Jan. 12 and Jan. 13. The Shedd says it will close on Jan....
ILLINOIS STATE
fox32chicago.com

Illinois House Executive Committee passes assault weapons ban

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - The Illinois House committee passed an assault weapons ban bill Thursday after hundreds of gun violence survivors, loved ones of victims, politicians and anti-violence activists gathered at the Illinois capitol calling for change. The proposal was approved by the House Executive Committee on a strict party-line vote,...
ILLINOIS STATE
fox32chicago.com

$150K winning Powerball ticket sold in northwest Indiana

CHICAGO - A $150,000 winning ticket was sold at a northwest Indiana gas station for Saturday night's Powerball drawing. That ticket, sold at Speedway #6688 located at 9299 Broadway in Merrillville, matched four out of five numbers and the Powerball with a Power Play of 3 in Saturday night's $246 million drawing, according to a statement from the Indiana Lottery.
MERRILLVILLE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy