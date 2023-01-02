ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Fightful

Eric Bischoff Agrees That ODB Was Ahead Of Her Time, Says She Still Has A Lot To Offer

Eric Bischoff shares his belief that ODB was ahead of her time, and she still has a lot to offer today. ODB was one of the top stars in TNA's Knockouts Division. She debuted for the company in 2007 and stayed with them until 2014. During her initial run, she won the Knockout's Championship four times, and she also held the Women's Knockouts Tag Team Championship with Eric Young. ODB returned to IMPACT multiple times over the years, including a brief run in 2021.
Kazuchika Okada Says Nobody Represents NJPW Better Than He And Switchblade Jay White | Interview

Wreslte Kingdom is upon us, January 4, 2023 at the Tokyo Dome, broadcast live on Wrestle Kingdom. The main event features "Switchblade" Jay White defending the IWGP Title against New Japan's ace, Kazuchika Okada. White and Okada have had five singles matches, with White winning four, and winning all of their matches on American soil. For the first time in three years, Japanese fans can audibly cheer, just in time for the biggest show of the year for New Japan.
Vince McMahon Takes Actions To Return To WWE And Participate In Media Rights Negotiations

Vince McMahon is plotting a return and sale. According to Lauren Thomas of the Wall Street Journal, McMahon is planning to return to the company and pursue a sale of the business. McMahon has reportedly told the company that he is electing himself and former co-presidents and directors, Michelle Wilson and George Barrios, to the board. This move will require three current directors to vacate their positions.
Nick Aldis Is Excited About His Independent Ventures In 2023, Open To Never Making It To WWE Or AEW

Nick Aldis is happy to be a free agent and is grateful that so many legends of wrestling have gone out of their way to praise him. Nick Aldis is now a free agent after being the face of the National Wrestling Alliance for several years. Upon leaving the NWA, Nick expressed that he wasn't happy with the promotion's direction and understood that it was time for him to move on. Now, as a free agent, he is looking to make the most of his 2023 and says he has a lot of independent projects on the books.
Anthony Bowens To Jeff Jarrett: If You Take Liberties With Max Caster, There's Gonna Be A Problem

Anthony Bowens weighs in on the issues between Max Caster and Jeff Jarrett ahead of the Tag Team Championship match on January 4. Anthony Bowens and Max Caster have been feuding with Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal for the past several weeks. On the December 28, 2022, episode of AEW Dynamite, The Acclaimed released a music video mocking their opponents. Max Caster referenced Jeff Jarrett's relationship with his wife, Karen Jarett, at one point by saying that Jeff is "stealing money like it's Kurt Angle's wife."
Hiroshi Tanahashi Would Love To Be Champion By 2024

Hiroshi Tanahashi is ready for Wrestle Kingdom 17. Tanahashi has been involved in every Wrestle Kingdom since its inception in 2017. At Wrestle Kingdom 17, he will team with Keiji Muto & Shota Umino to take on Tetsuya Naito, SANADA, & BUSHI. Speaking to Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, Tanahashi...
Eddie Kingston Reflects On Bout With Jun Akiyama

One of Eddie Kingston's dream matches became a reality at AEW Full Gear 2022 when he squared off with Jun Akiyama. Kingston and Akiyama were on opposite sides of the ring on AEW Rampage before Full Gear with Kingston teaming with Ortiz and Akiyama teaming with Konosuke Takeshita. Akiyama & Takeshita were victorious in the tag team bout and the singles dream match was made official shortly after.
'NXT Anonymous' Account Claims Everyone In NXT Has Secrets

NXT builds stories on social media. A new account on Twitter "NXT Anonymous" launched in January and the first tweet showed NXT Women's Tag Team Champions Katana Chance & Kayden Carter speaking to WWE medical. The narration stated, "everyone has their secrets in NXT. What's yours?" Though the account isn't...
EJ Nduka Says MLW Had A Plan For Him, Wanted Him To Be A Focal Point In Battle Riot 2021

EJ Nduka made an immediate impact in Major League Wrestling, making his debut at Battle Riot 2021. Nduka was highly touted at the WWE Performance Center, previously competing in bodybuilding and football before signing with WWE in 2018. Nduka never made it to WWE television before he was released in 2021, but MLW thought enough of him to sign him and make him a focal point in his debut match.
MLW Fusion Results (1/5): Jacob Fatu vs. Willie Mack

Major League Wrestling aired the latest episode of MLW Fusion on January 5. Matches were taped on September 18 from Space Event Center in Norcross, GA. The show aired on Pro Wrestling TV. Full results and highlights are below. MLW Fusion Results (12/15) - It is announced that the World...
