Eric Bischoff Agrees That ODB Was Ahead Of Her Time, Says She Still Has A Lot To Offer
Eric Bischoff shares his belief that ODB was ahead of her time, and she still has a lot to offer today. ODB was one of the top stars in TNA's Knockouts Division. She debuted for the company in 2007 and stayed with them until 2014. During her initial run, she won the Knockout's Championship four times, and she also held the Women's Knockouts Tag Team Championship with Eric Young. ODB returned to IMPACT multiple times over the years, including a brief run in 2021.
Kazuchika Okada Says Nobody Represents NJPW Better Than He And Switchblade Jay White | Interview
Wreslte Kingdom is upon us, January 4, 2023 at the Tokyo Dome, broadcast live on Wrestle Kingdom. The main event features "Switchblade" Jay White defending the IWGP Title against New Japan's ace, Kazuchika Okada. White and Okada have had five singles matches, with White winning four, and winning all of their matches on American soil. For the first time in three years, Japanese fans can audibly cheer, just in time for the biggest show of the year for New Japan.
AEW Dynamite (1/4) Preview: A New Era: Two Title Bouts, Jon Moxley, Hangman Page, And More
It's Wednesday, January, 4, 2023, and you know what that means!. It's time to break down tonight's AEW Dynamite on TBS. Here's everything you need to know about tonight's episode. A Very Volatile Tag Team Championship Situation. Everybody loves The Acclaimed… except for Jeff and Karen Jarrett. After a...
Sasha Banks NJPW DEBUT! Omega vs. Ospreay, Okada vs. Jay White | NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 Post Show
KAIRI (c) vs. Tam Nakano. Ren Narita vs. Zack Sabre Jr. Taiji Ishimori (c) vs. Master Wato vs. Hiromu Takahashi vs. El Desperado. FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) (c) vs. Bishamon (Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI) Keiji Muto’s Last NJPW Match. Keiji Muto, Hiroshi Tanahashi & Shota Umino vs....
Cody Deaner Talks Doing Extra Work For WWE In 2004, Recalls Shaking Vince McMahon's Hand
Cody Deaner discusses doing WWE extra work in 2004. Many performers in the world of wrestling start out on a small scale. Many talent who regularly wrestle on the independent scene will sometimes get the chance to do extra work for major companies like WWE, AEW, and IMPACT Wrestling. This...
Vince McMahon Takes Actions To Return To WWE And Participate In Media Rights Negotiations
Vince McMahon is plotting a return and sale. According to Lauren Thomas of the Wall Street Journal, McMahon is planning to return to the company and pursue a sale of the business. McMahon has reportedly told the company that he is electing himself and former co-presidents and directors, Michelle Wilson and George Barrios, to the board. This move will require three current directors to vacate their positions.
Nick Aldis Is Excited About His Independent Ventures In 2023, Open To Never Making It To WWE Or AEW
Nick Aldis is happy to be a free agent and is grateful that so many legends of wrestling have gone out of their way to praise him. Nick Aldis is now a free agent after being the face of the National Wrestling Alliance for several years. Upon leaving the NWA, Nick expressed that he wasn't happy with the promotion's direction and understood that it was time for him to move on. Now, as a free agent, he is looking to make the most of his 2023 and says he has a lot of independent projects on the books.
Will Ospreay To Kenny Omega: You're Either Going To Pass The Torch Or I'm Going To Take It
Will Ospreay goes off on Kenny Omega. NJPW held its Wrestle Kingdom 17 press conference on Tuesday morning ahead of their biggest show of the year on January 4. The press conference included final words from Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay ahead of their IWGP US Title clash at Wrestle Kingdom 17.
Anthony Bowens To Jeff Jarrett: If You Take Liberties With Max Caster, There's Gonna Be A Problem
Anthony Bowens weighs in on the issues between Max Caster and Jeff Jarrett ahead of the Tag Team Championship match on January 4. Anthony Bowens and Max Caster have been feuding with Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal for the past several weeks. On the December 28, 2022, episode of AEW Dynamite, The Acclaimed released a music video mocking their opponents. Max Caster referenced Jeff Jarrett's relationship with his wife, Karen Jarett, at one point by saying that Jeff is "stealing money like it's Kurt Angle's wife."
Hiroshi Tanahashi Would Love To Be Champion By 2024
Hiroshi Tanahashi is ready for Wrestle Kingdom 17. Tanahashi has been involved in every Wrestle Kingdom since its inception in 2017. At Wrestle Kingdom 17, he will team with Keiji Muto & Shota Umino to take on Tetsuya Naito, SANADA, & BUSHI. Speaking to Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, Tanahashi...
Eddie Kingston Reflects On Bout With Jun Akiyama
One of Eddie Kingston's dream matches became a reality at AEW Full Gear 2022 when he squared off with Jun Akiyama. Kingston and Akiyama were on opposite sides of the ring on AEW Rampage before Full Gear with Kingston teaming with Ortiz and Akiyama teaming with Konosuke Takeshita. Akiyama & Takeshita were victorious in the tag team bout and the singles dream match was made official shortly after.
Watch: Gisele Shaw vs. KiLynn King! IMPACT Wrestling BTI January 5, 2023
Watch the January 5 episode of IMPACT BTI. Get exclusive pro wrestling content on Fightful Select, our premium news service! Click here to learn more.
New Texas Pro LoneStar 3 Results (1/2): Bryan Keith Defends New Texas Pro Title
New Texas Pro Wrestling held its LoneStar 3 event on December 30, 2022 from Houston Premier Arena in Houston, Texas. The event aired on IWTV on January 2. Full results (courtesy of Cagematch) and highlights are below. New Texas Pro LoneStar 3 Results (1/2) - New Texas Pro LoneStar Championship:...
'NXT Anonymous' Account Claims Everyone In NXT Has Secrets
NXT builds stories on social media. A new account on Twitter "NXT Anonymous" launched in January and the first tweet showed NXT Women's Tag Team Champions Katana Chance & Kayden Carter speaking to WWE medical. The narration stated, "everyone has their secrets in NXT. What's yours?" Though the account isn't...
Bully Ray Assaults Scott D'Amore, Don West Tribute, More | IMPACT Fight Size
Here is the fight size update following IMPACT Wrestling on January 5, 2023. - In the closing segment of tonight's show, Bully Ray was confronted by Scott D'Amore, and the segment closes with D'Amore taking a Piledriver, followed by a Powerbomb through a table. Tonight, Stars of IMPACT past and...
AEW Dark (1/3) Stream & Results: Christopher Daniels, Sonny Kiss, More Compete
AEW Dark - January 3. Christopher Daniels vs. Brian Pillman Jr. Dark Order (John Silver & Alex Reynolds) vs. Axton Ray & Blanco Loco. Varsity Athletes (Josh Woods & Tony Nese) vs. Adrian Alanis & Liam Gray. Shawn Dean vs. Ariel Dominguez. Blake Christian vs. Sean Maluta. Sonny Kiss &...
EJ Nduka Says MLW Had A Plan For Him, Wanted Him To Be A Focal Point In Battle Riot 2021
EJ Nduka made an immediate impact in Major League Wrestling, making his debut at Battle Riot 2021. Nduka was highly touted at the WWE Performance Center, previously competing in bodybuilding and football before signing with WWE in 2018. Nduka never made it to WWE television before he was released in 2021, but MLW thought enough of him to sign him and make him a focal point in his debut match.
MLW Fusion Results (1/5): Jacob Fatu vs. Willie Mack
Major League Wrestling aired the latest episode of MLW Fusion on January 5. Matches were taped on September 18 from Space Event Center in Norcross, GA. The show aired on Pro Wrestling TV. Full results and highlights are below. MLW Fusion Results (12/15) - It is announced that the World...
AEW Rampage On 12/30 Records Decrease In Viewership, Key Demo Rating Also Down
The numbers are in for the December 30 episode of AEW Rampage. According to Brandon Thurston, Friday's AEW Rampage drew 470,000 viewers. This number is down from the 566,000 viewers the show drew on December 23. Friday's show drew a 0.12 rating in the 18 to 49 demographic, which is...
Variety Looks At The Rock's Relationship With DC, Shelton Benjamin Gets A Standing Ovation | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Thursday, January 5, 2023:. - Variety ran a story on Dwayne Johnson's failed bid to become more involved with DC Comics' movies and the brand's extended universe. Fans can read the full story here. - The major wrestling news story of the day...
