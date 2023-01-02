Read full article on original website
Related
Android Headlines
Some Samsung devices aren't getting Google Play system updates
Some Samsung smartphones are having a mysterious problem where they aren’t getting the monthly Google Play system updates. User reports on Reddit and Samsung Community forums say the phones are stuck on the July 2022 Play system update. The Galaxy S21 series, Galaxy S22 series, and Galaxy Z series foldables are among the affected devices, though several other models also have the issue. The company has yet to comment on the matter.
People are just noticing game-changing Android trick that could save you hundreds
LOSING your Android phone can be a costly nightmare – but it needn't be. If you've ever misplaced your pricey mobile, you'll know that it can be a pain to find. Maybe you've left it on silent so calling it won't work. And if you're misplaced it far from...
Android Headlines
Google Pixel 7a will offer 8GB of RAM, another video appears
The Google Pixel 7a surfaced a couple of days ago, basically revealing its design. That leak came quite early, as the phone is not expected to launch anytime soon. That being said, another Pixel 7a video just appeared, along with a confirmation that the phone will feature 8GB of RAM.
Android Headlines
First Google Pixel 7a hands-on video is already here
The very first Pixel 7a hands-on video is already here, believe it or not. We’re used to tons of Pixel leaks before they launch, but this one comes really early. The Pixel 7a is expected to launch in May, during Google I/O, or perhaps even later than that. We’re only guessing, of course..
Android Headlines
Google Home security vulnerability allowed hackers to listen to conversations
Smart speakers have become a popular addition to many homes, offering convenient hands-free control of smart devices and access to a range of features such as music streaming and voice assistants. However, in January 2021, security researcher Matt Kunze discovered a critical vulnerability in Google Home speakers that allowed hackers to gain access to users’ homes without their knowledge.
How to get Wi-Fi for free anywhere in the world
Human lives have become immensely dependent on the internet. Everything, from working to shopping, can be done with a strong internet connection. When at home, you can subscribe to a good internet service provider to ensure an uninterrupted connection, but what do you do when you’re out?
Google Chrome ‘will stop working properly’ for millions next week in shock shutdown
GOOGLE Chrome users browsing on an older version of Windows are racing to upgrade to a newer edition. The search engine is set to halt technical and security support for the browser running on Windows 7 next week. Google tabled plans to ditch its support offering in July 2021. But...
Android Headlines
The Play Store will soon tell developers if their app's being run by a real user
According to Mishaal Rahman, Google is working on a new feature for Play Store developers to tell them if a real user is running their app or a bot. The feature is still in the works, and its release date is unknown. The Google Play Store is the main venue...
Android Headlines
Samsung's new SmartThings Station is a smart home hub with a secret, killer feature
Samsung is introducing the SmartThings Station at CES 2023 today. Which is a smart home hub that will make it easier to access all of the smart things in your home. However, it also has a secret feature, that is pretty impressive. Which is, it is also a fast wireless...
Business Insider
How to use the secret conversation feature in Facebook Messenger to keep your chats as private as possible
To create a secret conversation on Messenger, start a new chat and tap the lock icon. Messenger's secret conversations are encrypted, meaning not even Facebook can read them. Secret conversations are only available in the Messenger mobile app, not the website. Over the past few years, encrypted messaging apps like...
Android Headlines
Top 10 best Android tablets
With the advent of the phablet, it can be easy to ignore our good friend the tablet. These large slates have fallen from the public eye in recent years as smartphones grew in size and power. Regardless, anyone can use a good tablet. The thing is that finding the perfect...
Android Headlines
Over 70 million people are using Roku
Roku is touting that it has over 70 million active users around the globe. That means that Roku has grown right around 10 million since this time last year. That’s not too bad, about a 14% increase year-over-year. In the fourth quarter alone, Roku saw these numbers increase by 4.6 million users. Which means quite a few people got some kind of Roku device over the holidays.
Android Headlines
Microsoft working with OpenAI to incorporate ChatGPT into Bing
Google may not be the only tech behemoth rushing to make an AI chatbot to rival OpenAI’s ChatGPT. Microsoft is reportedly working on something similar too. But the Windows maker will not build its own alternative. Instead, it is working with OpenAI to incorporate the artificial intelligence behind ChatGPT in a version of its Bing search engine. It plans to use the new program’s AI to answer some search queries on Bing, The Information reports citing two people with direct knowledge of the matter.
Android Headlines
Google Pixel Watch starts getting fall detection
Google may have started rolling out Fall Detection to the Pixel Watch. The company hasn’t officially announced the rollout but at least one user has confirmed receiving the feature via what appears to be a server-side update. Their watch showed a prompt to set up Fall Detection after a restart. The watch is running firmware version RWD9.220429.070 which rolled out early last month.
Android Headlines
Samsung updates Galaxy A03 & Galaxy F12 to Android 13
Samsung may have already updated more than 60 devices to Android 13, but the job isn’t complete yet. It still has a few budget models awaiting the big Android update. A couple of them are joining the party today. The new Android version is now available for the Galaxy A03 and the Galaxy F12.
Android Headlines
Pixel Fold may not launch at Google I/O after all
Google’s first foldable smartphone, the so-called Pixel Fold, may not launch at this year’s Google I/O after all. Several reports suggested that it will be arriving during Google I/O thus far, but this one says the opposite story. The Pixel Fold may not launch at Google I/O, it...
Android Headlines
OPPO Find X6 Pro may offer 120x camera zoom
According to a new tidbit shared by Digital Chat Station, the OPPO Find X6 Pro may end up offering 120x camera zoom. Digital Chat Station, as many of you know, is a well-known tipster from China. The OPPO Find X6 Pro is tipped to include three cameras on the back....
Android Headlines
Roku is coming for Amazon's Fire TV with its own Select & Plus TVs
Today, at CES 2023, Roku has announced two new lines of smart TVs with Roku built-in, obviously. These are all TVs built by Roku, similar to Amazon’s 4-Series and Omni Series that were announced in the past two years. The Select series is the “Value” brand for Roku, and smaller sizes. With the Plus series coming in 65- and 75-inch models.
Android Headlines
Ever lost your coffee mug? Ember's Travel Mug 2+ mug aims to fix that
CES is full of odd and weird things, and Ember is somewhat one of those things. Ember is a product that has been available and on sale for quite some time. But this year, Ember is back at CES with a new mug, the Travel Mug 2+. And the big new feature on this product is that it supports Apple’s Find My app. So, you’ll be able to go into the Find My app, find your AirPods, your Mac, and now…. your coffee mug.
Android Headlines
How did subsequent Android versions improve mobile gaming?
Mobile gaming is undoubtedly gaining traction in the gaming business; of all gaming mediums, it has had the most consistent and significant development in recent years. Furthermore, mobile gamers represent a very diverse collection of players. Half of them are women, and 43% are 45 and over. This is largely down to the fact that mobile gaming is diverse. The finest Android games cover a wide range of topics, so there’s something for everyone. Whether you like adventure games that whisk you off to the States, racing games that take you around Europe, or online slots in the UK, the choice is abundant.
Comments / 0