Sassy Mama: Crispy Honey Salmon

Sassy Mama is back in the Metro Technology Centers kitchen with a recipe for crispy honey salmon!

Crispy Honey Salmon (Air fryer method):

1.5 salmon filet, cut into 1 inch cubes

2 tablespoons soy sauce

¼ teaspoon sesame oil

½ teaspoon garlic powder

Red pepper flakes, add according to personal spice level

2 tablespoons honey

Ziploc bag

Preheat air fryer to 350 degrees. Spray the inside of the air fryer with nonstick cooking spray. Add the salmon and all of the ingredients in a Ziploc bag. Toss together. *** You can marinate overnight or 20 minutes. The longer it marinates, the stronger the flavors.***

Add the salmon to the air fryer and cook for 10 minutes. After 5 minutes, flip over the salmon bites for even browning. Serve with more hot honey and a sprinkle of sesame seeds and chopped green onions.

Easy Roasted Potatoes with Mustard Vinaigrette sauce:

½ pound mini Yukon potatoes, cut into 1 inch pieces

Fresh cracked pepper and salt

½ teaspoon thyme

1 teaspoon cajun seasoning

1-2 tablespoons olive oil

Mustard Vinaigrette

1-2 tablespoons olive oil

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

½ teaspoon parsley flakes

Preheat air fryer to 400 degrees. Spray the inside of the air fryer bowl. In a separate bowl toss together the potato wedges with salt and pepper, thyme, cajun seasoning and olive oil. Make sure all the potatoes are coated with the seasoned oil and then transfer to the preheated air fry basket.

Cook the potatoes for 15 minutes, tossing every 5 minutes for even browning. While the potatoes are cooking, make the vinaigrette by using the same bowl you tossed the potatoes in. Add more olive oil, Dijon mustard and parsley flakes. Whisk together to make a sauce. Add the hot potatoes to the dressing and toss to coat before serving.

**Feel free to experiment with your seasonings. Sometimes I add garlic, grated parmesan cheese, fresh herbs and flavored oils.