wufe967.com
Texas border chaos: illegal migrant steals road roller, suspected smugglers lead police on high-speed chase
A suspected illegal immigrant stole a road roller from private ranch in Texas and drove off with the vehicle until it ran out of fuel. Per Fox News’ Bill Melugin, the suspect snuck through the brush on a private ranch in Kinney County – which sits along the Texas-Mexico border – and stole the road roller.
news4sanantonio.com
Uvalde Fire Department rescues injured immigrant stuck in a train car
UVALDE, Texas - An injured immigrant was rescued from a train. Firefighters were dispatched to the Knippa border patrol checkpoint at around 8:49 p.m. The Uvalde Volunteer Fire Department shared that a person got stuck in a train car and was safely freed. He was handed off to Uvalde EMS with a broken leg.
KSAT 12
Robb Elementary shooting survivors experiencing feelings of guilt
UVALDE – From shooting hoops to throwing spirals, 10-year-old Daniel Ruiz is in many ways your average kid. ”The Falcons won and we got to...we were able to be on the field and then they took us up to a suite in the game,” Daniel said. He was...
Bandera Bulletin
Businesses, residents reckon with a drying Medina Lake
"I miss sitting on my dock in the evenings chilling, watching the fish and turtles. Now I just watch the grass grow.”. The owner of Hancock Resurfacing, Cherry Cove resident Darrell Hancock has lived on the shores of Medina Lake for over 25 years. Although he loves living on the lake, he says he misses being able to put his boat in the water, as well as other aspects that come with a fuller lake.
KSAT 12
Photos show what Medina Lake looked like 100 years ago
MEDINA COUNTY, Texas – Medina Lake has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons in recent years due to low water levels but it hasn’t always been so dry. Currently, Medina Lake is just 6.3% full, down roughly 20% from one year ago. The lake is actually...
KSAT 12
Neighbor steps in to help residents as water wells around Medina Lake dry up
LAKEHILLS, Texas – Delivering water isn’t David Cahill’s main job, but it’s one that needs doing. Cahill says that as water levels fall at Medina Lake, nearby wells are also drying up. Now, he’s delivering 1,000 gallons of water at a time, in tanks towed behind his truck, to neighbors in similar situations.
