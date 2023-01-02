Read full article on original website
lootpress.com
Arrest made after deputies conduct traffic stop
SETH, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Boone County man is facing charges following a traffic stop conducted during patrols on Monday. According to the Boone County Sheriff’s Department, on Monday, January 2, 2023, road patrols were being conducted in the Seth/Prenter area by authorities with the department. While patrolling...
Mingo County man arrested, faces DUI and drug charges
MINGO COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – One man in Mingo County is behind bars after being charged with a third DUI and damaging property as a result. According to the Mingo County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Tincher and Sgt. P. Muncy arrested Dwayne Collins on multiple charges. Officers say Collins...
wchstv.com
Police: Stabbing victim charged with domestic assault following altercation in Huntington
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED: 9 p.m., 1/5/23. A stabbing victim has been charged with domestic assault after an altercation between two family members turned violent Thursday afternoon in Huntington. Christopher Shawn Miller has been charged with two counts of domestic assault following the incident, according to court documents.
West Virginia man arrested after allegedly wielding baseball bat, running from deputies
BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man is in custody after an alleged domestic situation involving a baseball bat. The Boone County Sheriff’s Office says that on Sunday, they responded to a home in the Price Branch area of Danville. A criminal complaint says that someone called 911 saying that a man was walking around their property […]
WSAZ
Former city councilman convicted of shooting man sentenced
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A former Huntington City Councilman found guilty in a shooting that left a man paralyzed was sentenced Thursday in a Cabell County courtroom. Tom McCallister will spend 2 to 10 years in the department of corrections for malicious wounding and one year for presentation of a firearm.
Man facing drug charge after West Virginia police pursuit
CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man is facing multiple charges, including a drug charge, after fleeing from a traffic stop. According to the Milton Police Department, an officer attempted to stop a vehicle for allegedly speeding, however the vehicle did not stop. Police say the vehicle continued on I-64 before exiting near the Huntington […]
Man arrested after writing and passing fake check
MILTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man is behind bars after being caught for writing and passing a fake check in Milton. According to the Milton Police Department, Trai Don Gordon was arrested today by the Charleston Police Department by Cpl. Whittington Warrants division on felony warrants obtained by Chief Parsons for Fraudulent Schemes, Forgery and Uttering and obtaining money by false pretense stemming from a bogus check.
WSAZ
2 indicted in connection with man’s murder
MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two people arrested in connection with a man’s murder last March have been indicted, the Mason County Prosecutor’s Office said Wednesday. The victim, John Gomez, had just moved to Mason a few weeks before he was killed. On March 8, police found Gomez’s...
Man arrested for rape, incest in Kentucky
ASHLAND, KY (WOWK)—A man is in custody for alleged sex crimes against a minor. According to Kentucky State Police, they were made aware of sex abuse allegations involving a juvenile in Greenup County. KSP says they found the suspect, Justin McDowell at a residence in Ashland, and he brandished a knife and fought with detectives […]
WSAZ
Grand jury to hear case against mother involved in Amber Alert
CLARK COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - A mother accused of abducting her 6-year-old daughter from Ona, West Virginia, stood before a judge in Clark County, Kentucky, on Wednesday. Shana Carf was arrested by Winchester Police Dec. 14 after a chase on Interstate 64 that ended as Carf hit multiple police cruisers and a Kentucky State Police vehicle.
cartercountytimes.com
Indictments: 11/18/22
The following indictments were returned by the Grand Jury of the Carter Circuit Court on November 18, 2022. An indictment is not a determination of guilt or innocence. It is simply a charge that an offense has been committed and indicates that a case is pending on the charges listed. All defendants have the presumption of innocence until found guilty in a court of law.
West Virginia deputy fatally strikes girl with patrol car
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—New information has been released about an accident that killed a 13-year-old girl in Huntington. West Virginia State Police are investigating an incident during which a Cabell County deputy sheriff hit and killed Jacquline “Laney” Hudson with a cruiser. Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle identified the deputy driving the cruiser as Jeffrey Racer. […]
WSAZ
Case of man accused of shooting father to death headed to grand jury
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The case against a man accused of fatally shooting his father last month in Milton has been forwarded to a grand jury, according to our crew from the Cabell County Courthouse. Jacob Beilstein, who’s in his early 20s, faces a first-degree murder charge in the...
WSAZ
Man, 17-year-old killed during Industrial Parkway crash
GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – A man and a 17-year-old girl lost their lives Tuesday night during a crash along the Industrial Parkway in Greenup County, Kentucky State Police confirmed. Two others were sent to the hospital after the accident that happened just after 6:30 p.m. near the intersection...
cartercountytimes.com
Weekly arrests report: 1/4/23
The following individuals were arrested and booked into the Carter County Detention Center over the past two weeks. This list includes local arrests only. It does not include federal inmates being housed at or transported through the detention center. Susan Lewis, 29, of Sandy Hook, arrested by Kentucky State Police,...
West Virginia mom charged with child neglect after 8yo found in road
JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A West Virginia woman is facing child neglect charges after her 8-year-old was found standing alone in the roadway. According to West Virginia State Police, authorities responded to a call on Greenhills Road in Ravenswood just after noon on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, regarding a child who was found standing […]
Man accused of West Virginia murder deemed competent to stand trial
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The trial for a man accused of murder in Kanawha County will continue. According to Judge Ken Ballard’s office, a competency hearing was held Tuesday for Terry Kirby, and he was found competent. Terry Kirby was arrested and charged with murder after an incident at a home in Campbell’s Creek in Sept. […]
WOWK
‘The mouse got caught’: 2 arrested in Gallia County, Ohio, after drugs found in residence
GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — Two people were arrested Monday after deputies found drugs in a residence on State Route 554 while trying to get them to come out of an attic in Gallia County, Ohio. The Gallia County Sheriff’s Office says that they searched the residence of Misty...
wchstv.com
Pair accused of 2022 murder among three dozen grand jury indictments in Mason County
MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Mason County grand jury indicted three dozen people on Tuesday, among them a man and woman accused in a murder investigation and another man accused of leading police on a high speed chase that ended with a crash. Bobby L. Wolford, 32, of...
wchstv.com
Driver arrested after four-mile pursuit in Kanawha County
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kanawha County deputies said a driver was arrested Monday morning after a pursuit. The pursuit lasted about four miles on Coal Fork Road and ended in Cabin Creek when the vehicle got stuck in the mud, Lt. Ana Pile with the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said.
