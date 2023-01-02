ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milton, WV

lootpress.com

Arrest made after deputies conduct traffic stop

SETH, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Boone County man is facing charges following a traffic stop conducted during patrols on Monday. According to the Boone County Sheriff’s Department, on Monday, January 2, 2023, road patrols were being conducted in the Seth/Prenter area by authorities with the department. While patrolling...
BOONE COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Mingo County man arrested, faces DUI and drug charges

MINGO COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – One man in Mingo County is behind bars after being charged with a third DUI and damaging property as a result. According to the Mingo County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Tincher and Sgt. P. Muncy arrested Dwayne Collins on multiple charges. Officers say Collins...
MINGO COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Former city councilman convicted of shooting man sentenced

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A former Huntington City Councilman found guilty in a shooting that left a man paralyzed was sentenced Thursday in a Cabell County courtroom. Tom McCallister will spend 2 to 10 years in the department of corrections for malicious wounding and one year for presentation of a firearm.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Man facing drug charge after West Virginia police pursuit

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man is facing multiple charges, including a drug charge, after fleeing from a traffic stop. According to the Milton Police Department, an officer attempted to stop a vehicle for allegedly speeding, however the vehicle did not stop. Police say the vehicle continued on I-64 before exiting near the Huntington […]
MILTON, WV
Lootpress

Man arrested after writing and passing fake check

MILTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man is behind bars after being caught for writing and passing a fake check in Milton. According to the Milton Police Department, Trai Don Gordon was arrested today by the Charleston Police Department by Cpl. Whittington Warrants division on felony warrants obtained by Chief Parsons for Fraudulent Schemes, Forgery and Uttering and obtaining money by false pretense stemming from a bogus check.
MILTON, WV
WSAZ

2 indicted in connection with man’s murder

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two people arrested in connection with a man’s murder last March have been indicted, the Mason County Prosecutor’s Office said Wednesday. The victim, John Gomez, had just moved to Mason a few weeks before he was killed. On March 8, police found Gomez’s...
MASON COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Man arrested for rape, incest in Kentucky

ASHLAND, KY (WOWK)—A man is in custody for alleged sex crimes against a minor. According to Kentucky State Police, they were made aware of sex abuse allegations involving a juvenile in Greenup County. KSP says they found the suspect, Justin McDowell at a residence in Ashland, and he brandished a knife and fought with detectives […]
ASHLAND, KY
WSAZ

Grand jury to hear case against mother involved in Amber Alert

CLARK COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - A mother accused of abducting her 6-year-old daughter from Ona, West Virginia, stood before a judge in Clark County, Kentucky, on Wednesday. Shana Carf was arrested by Winchester Police Dec. 14 after a chase on Interstate 64 that ended as Carf hit multiple police cruisers and a Kentucky State Police vehicle.
ONA, WV
cartercountytimes.com

Indictments: 11/18/22

The following indictments were returned by the Grand Jury of the Carter Circuit Court on November 18, 2022. An indictment is not a determination of guilt or innocence. It is simply a charge that an offense has been committed and indicates that a case is pending on the charges listed. All defendants have the presumption of innocence until found guilty in a court of law.
CARTER COUNTY, KY
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia deputy fatally strikes girl with patrol car

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—New information has been released about an accident that killed a 13-year-old girl in Huntington. West Virginia State Police are investigating an incident during which a Cabell County deputy sheriff hit and killed Jacquline “Laney” Hudson with a cruiser. Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle identified the deputy driving the cruiser as Jeffrey Racer. […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Case of man accused of shooting father to death headed to grand jury

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The case against a man accused of fatally shooting his father last month in Milton has been forwarded to a grand jury, according to our crew from the Cabell County Courthouse. Jacob Beilstein, who’s in his early 20s, faces a first-degree murder charge in the...
MILTON, WV
WSAZ

Man, 17-year-old killed during Industrial Parkway crash

GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – A man and a 17-year-old girl lost their lives Tuesday night during a crash along the Industrial Parkway in Greenup County, Kentucky State Police confirmed. Two others were sent to the hospital after the accident that happened just after 6:30 p.m. near the intersection...
GREENUP COUNTY, KY
cartercountytimes.com

Weekly arrests report: 1/4/23

The following individuals were arrested and booked into the Carter County Detention Center over the past two weeks. This list includes local arrests only. It does not include federal inmates being housed at or transported through the detention center. Susan Lewis, 29, of Sandy Hook, arrested by Kentucky State Police,...
CARTER COUNTY, KY
wchstv.com

Driver arrested after four-mile pursuit in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kanawha County deputies said a driver was arrested Monday morning after a pursuit. The pursuit lasted about four miles on Coal Fork Road and ended in Cabin Creek when the vehicle got stuck in the mud, Lt. Ana Pile with the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV

