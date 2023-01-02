Read full article on original website
Oy Vey 5K happening this Sunday
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If running was on your list of New Year’s resolutions... you could get an early gauge of where you stand by running a 5K this weekend. And hopefully it won’t have you saying “Oy Vey” when you finish. But that is the...
wtoc.com
Upcoming events in Pooler for 2023
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Pooler has some big events coming to the city this year. And the chamber of commerce wants to make sure you can take full advantage of what they have to offer. Today i’m joined by Courtney Rawlins, the Executive Director for the Pooler...
Hate Ends Now Cattle Car exhibit to make stop in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Holocaust has been described as one of the most prolific genocides in human history, resulting in the death of roughly six million Jews and millions of other people between the years of 1933 to 1945. An immersive experience is returning to Savannah to transport visitors back to that time period. […]
wtoc.com
INTERVIEW: CURE Childhood Cancer
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - CURE Childhood Cancer is dedicated to conquering childhood cancer through funding targeted research while supporting patients and their families. Mandy Garola and Allena Cox joined Afternoon Break to talk about their efforts.
wtoc.com
Yates-Astro Resolution Race and Trail Run this Saturday
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you haven’t started your resolution of getting active outdoors you have a chance this weekend. The 11th Annual Yates-Astro Resolution Race and Trail Run is this weekend, and here to tell us all about it is Betty Youles who is the chair for this year’s event.
Hinesville to host winter back-to-school supply drive
HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) — Hinesville is hosting a winter back-to-school supply drive on Saturday. The drive will be held at 122 W Court Street in Hinesville from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. United Way provided 350 new coats for K-12 students that will be given away. There will also be games, music, prizes and other […]
wtoc.com
How to make shrimp & grits
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Ephrim Edwards calls himself “The Bald Chef.”. The personal chef and caterer from Savannah is steadily building his clientele in Savannah - and also uses his business to support those less fortunate than him. He is in the kitchen showing us how to make shrimp...
wtoc.com
Special groundbreaking in Garden City for Habitat for Humanity
GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WTOC) - “Build Homes, Community and Hope” - that’s the motto for the Coastal Empire Habitat for Humanity. They’re on a mission to secure safe and affordable housing for low-income working families looking to achieve their goals to homeownership. A special groundbreaking in...
wtoc.com
SCCPSS Choice Program applications opening soon
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you missed the deadline for the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System’s Choice Program last year or your student wasn’t interested until now. good news!. Students can begin applying for the next school year very soon. The school district has 26 programs for students...
southeastgeorgiatoday.com
January 14--Gospel Sing in Lyons
January 11--You're invited to a Saturday Night Gospel Sing at The Blue Marquee Theater in Lyons, Saturday Jan 14th at 7:00 with host group "Heartfelt" and special guest "The Bland Family" of Glennville. Admission is free.
WSAV-TV
You no longer need a permit to carry a handgun in Georgia
A new Georgia law is now in effect which means you don’t need a permit to carry a handgun. It went into effect on Jan. 1 but comes with some controversy. You no longer need a permit to carry a handgun in …. A new Georgia law is now...
wtoc.com
Changes to impact WTOC antenna viewers
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - WTOC is doing something big. Really big. We’re investing in a new super megawatt antenna that will improve our signal across the southeast. But before we power it up, we must make some adjustments beginning the week of Jan. 9. If you have cable, satellite...
wtoc.com
State Rep. Lehman Franklin from Bulloch Co. preparing for 2023 General Assembly session
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia lawmakers from across the state will gather in Atlanta to begin the 2023 General Assembly session. A freshman representative from Bulloch County will be among them. This area’s newest legislator says he’s spent the summer and fall preparing for the job in Atlanta....
WJCL
You're invited: Swearing in ceremony announced for new Savannah Police Department chief
SAVANNAH, Ga. — You're invited: Savannah's new police chief, Lenny Gunther, is set to be officially sworn into office next Tuesday, Jan. 10. The event will take place at 6 p.m. at the Savannah Cultural Arts Center and will be open to the public. Gunther's appointment comes following a...
wtoc.com
The newest old house in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Hills-Galloway House looks like a perfect fit here in Savannah. “Pretty much the original building is completely intact,” says the home’s owner Peter Galloway. It’s a home full of history. “The rafters are original...you have huge HL hinges they’re from about 1720...the...
Animal shelters overwhelmed after the holidays
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — With the start of the new year, dozens of surrender requests have come into Renegade Paws Rescue. Volunteers say people giving pets as gifts during the holiday season is a big factor in the high turnover rate and shelters in our area are feeling the strain. “As a rescue ourselves, we’ve […]
WSAV-TV
Savannah Mayor Johnson to run for reelection
Mayor Van Johnson announced the decision to run for reelection during his weekly press conference Tuesday. Mayor Van Johnson announced the decision to run for reelection during his weekly press conference Tuesday. Hamlin injury puts spotlight on EMT’s, CPR. First Responders say humans can only go 4-6 minutes without...
wtoc.com
Georgia Farm Service Agency director visits Ottawa Farms, talks to local producers
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The director of of Georgia’s Farm Service Agency with the Department of Agriculture visited Ottawa Farms today to talk to local producers in Chatham County. The director says they serve every farmer and wants to know what the agency can do to help them.
wtoc.com
Department of Juvenile Justice holds career fair in Chatham Co.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice had a career fair today. The department is hiring for correctional officers, teachers, and food service workers. The director of the Savannah Regional Youth Detention Center explains who they’re looking to hire. “Looking for positive roll models for the...
WSAV-TV
Family of 4 displaced in Long Co. house fire
A family has been displaced after a fire destroyed a Long County home on Thursday morning. A family has been displaced after a fire destroyed a Long County home on Thursday morning. GBI releases new sketch to identify body of woman …. Police are asking for help identifying a woman’s...
