FOX Carolina

Officials reporting flooding, downed trees, power outages in Upstate

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Duke Energy’s outage map is showing roughly 2,400 customers without power in the Upstate Wednesday morning. Wednesday was declared a First Alert Weather Day as showers and storms continue through the morning due to a cold front sweeping through. Many outages are being caused by fallen trees or limbs damaging equipment and downed powerlines, according to Duke Energy.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

VIDEO: Group of people kayak intense flood waters at Reedy River

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A group of people took on Wednesday’s intense rain that caused flooding throughout Greenville, including Falls Park,. Jan. 4 was declared a First Alert Weather Day as showers and storms brought flooding and damage to the Upstate. Dayton Pedrick and his group went to...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Flooding in T.L. Hanna High School's parking lot

FOX Carolina's Myra Ruiz has the details. Fire crews saved two people trapped in flooded waters in Greenville. FOX Carolina's Myra Ruiz has the details. Several customers woke up Wednesday morning to power outages in the Upstate. Teen killed in Spartanburg County crash. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. Highway Patrol...
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

Oconee County Rock Quarry makes improvements to enhance safety

WALHALLA, S.C. — The Oconee County Rock Quarry made several improvements to enhance safety. “I think people are going to be more comfortable and they’re going to feel safer to utilize the quarry and it’s going to make it more efficient for us as well,” said Thom Moxley, Oconee County Rock Quarry manager.
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Person kayaks down Reedy River in Greenville during flooding

Fox Carolina's Kari Beal breaks down a recent study about just how dangerous these substances can be for young children. A suspect is in custody after a deadly shooting in Greenwood. Weather Aftermath. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. We're following storm damage across the upstate. Rise of anit-semitism across the...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Reedy River kayakers

A breakdown of motions filed in the upcoming trial of disgraced attorney Alex Murdaugh. FOX Carolina's Lindsey Gibbs has the details. A group of kayakers took advantage of Wednesday's flooding and kayaked an overflowing Reedy River. (Credit: Dayton Pedrick) SC Supreme Court to hear death penalty case. Updated: 8 hours...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

2 people trapped in minivan rescued from flood waters, officials say

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The City of Greenville said two people were trapped in flooding and rescued by fire crews Wednesday morning. According to city officials, two people were in a minivan on Halton Road and Haywood Road and had to be rescued by the Greenville City Fire Department.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Coroner responding after man hit by train in Greer

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said they are responding to Able Street in Greer after a man was hit and killed by a passing train. According to the Coroner’s Office, crews are at the scene trying to figure out what happened. This situation...
GREER, SC
FOX Carolina

‘They need to be honest instead of optimistic’: Buncombe Co. residents prepare for council meeting following water restoration

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - On Tuesday at noon, the boil advisory in West Buncombe County was lifted. And the City of Asheville Water Department says service areas are no longer advised to boil their water before drinking. Also, water distribution operations in Buncombe County were suspended. But there’s still a lot of questions from the mountains.
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Road to close overnight around Spartanburg County Courthouse

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg County officials said a road near the courthouse will be closed overnight on Wednesday and Thursday. From 7 p.m. to 7 a.m., Daniel Morgan Avenue will be closed both nights from Magnolia Street to W. St. John Street. The closure is so crews can...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

City park flooding in Clemson covers softball field and backyards

CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The heavy rain left a wave of flooding across the upstate. We learned neither neighbors or city managers were surprised to find Nettles Park underwater. “Luckily we’re not playing any softball or soccer here so it’s not that bad ‘’ said Clemson Park and Recreation...
CLEMSON, SC
FOX Carolina

Anderson Co. changes how they approach people with special needs in emergencies

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Anderson County Emergency Management announced that first responders are changing how they approach people with special needs during life-threatening emergencies. Officials said as part of these changes, they are creating a registry with details about people and their conditions that first responders can use...
FOX Carolina

‘Safe to consume’: City of Asheville lifts boil water advisory

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The City of Asheville announced that water has been restored in the western Buncombe County service area and the boil water advisory for this area will be lifted Wednesday afternoon. According to the officials, all City of Asheville’s water department service areas are no longer...
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Officials announce temporary closure of Unity park playground mounds

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville City officials announced the Unity park playground mounds will be closed for cleaning starting Tuesday, Jan. 3. During this time, officials said they will also add more lights and make other small improvements to the area. Officials said the mounds will re-open on Jan....
GREENVILLE, SC

