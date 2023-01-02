Read full article on original website
FOX Carolina
Officials reporting flooding, downed trees, power outages in Upstate
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Duke Energy’s outage map is showing roughly 2,400 customers without power in the Upstate Wednesday morning. Wednesday was declared a First Alert Weather Day as showers and storms continue through the morning due to a cold front sweeping through. Many outages are being caused by fallen trees or limbs damaging equipment and downed powerlines, according to Duke Energy.
FOX Carolina
VIDEO: Group of people kayak intense flood waters at Reedy River
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A group of people took on Wednesday’s intense rain that caused flooding throughout Greenville, including Falls Park,. Jan. 4 was declared a First Alert Weather Day as showers and storms brought flooding and damage to the Upstate. Dayton Pedrick and his group went to...
FOX Carolina
Overturned 18-wheeler causes traffic issues along I-85 in Cherokee Co.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Cherokee County Emergency Management asked drivers to avoid a part of I-85 South Wednesday after an 18-wheeler overturned. Officials said the crash happened between mile marker 96 and 95. Officials announced the crash and shared photos from the scene on Facebook.
FOX Carolina
Flooding in T.L. Hanna High School's parking lot
FOX Carolina's Myra Ruiz has the details. Fire crews saved two people trapped in flooded waters in Greenville. FOX Carolina's Myra Ruiz has the details. Several customers woke up Wednesday morning to power outages in the Upstate. Teen killed in Spartanburg County crash. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. Highway Patrol...
WYFF4.com
Oconee County Rock Quarry makes improvements to enhance safety
WALHALLA, S.C. — The Oconee County Rock Quarry made several improvements to enhance safety. “I think people are going to be more comfortable and they’re going to feel safer to utilize the quarry and it’s going to make it more efficient for us as well,” said Thom Moxley, Oconee County Rock Quarry manager.
WYFF4.com
Part of tractor-trailer falls over concrete barrier on Interstate 85 in Cherokee County
CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. — Part of a tractor-trailer fell over a concrete barrier along Interstate 85 in Cherokee County Wednesday morning. Cherokee County Emergency Management posted pictures on Facebook that show the crash at exit 98, which is the Shelby Highway-Gaffney exit. This content is imported from Facebook. You...
FOX Carolina
Person kayaks down Reedy River in Greenville during flooding
Fox Carolina's Kari Beal breaks down a recent study about just how dangerous these substances can be for young children. A suspect is in custody after a deadly shooting in Greenwood. Weather Aftermath. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. We're following storm damage across the upstate. Rise of anit-semitism across the...
Anderson Co. sees flooding, forcing crews to shut down roads
Anderson County emergency crews had to shut down Shackleburg Rd., Scott's Bridge Road, Booker Street, and Susan Street.
FOX Carolina
Reedy River kayakers
A breakdown of motions filed in the upcoming trial of disgraced attorney Alex Murdaugh. FOX Carolina's Lindsey Gibbs has the details. A group of kayakers took advantage of Wednesday's flooding and kayaked an overflowing Reedy River. (Credit: Dayton Pedrick) SC Supreme Court to hear death penalty case. Updated: 8 hours...
FOX Carolina
2 people trapped in minivan rescued from flood waters, officials say
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The City of Greenville said two people were trapped in flooding and rescued by fire crews Wednesday morning. According to city officials, two people were in a minivan on Halton Road and Haywood Road and had to be rescued by the Greenville City Fire Department.
FOX Carolina
Coroner responding after man hit by train in Greer
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said they are responding to Able Street in Greer after a man was hit and killed by a passing train. According to the Coroner’s Office, crews are at the scene trying to figure out what happened. This situation...
Roads to close as work continues on Spartanburg Co. Courthouse
A few roads will be closed Wednesday and Thursday night as work continues on the new Spartanburg County Courthouse.
FOX Carolina
‘They need to be honest instead of optimistic’: Buncombe Co. residents prepare for council meeting following water restoration
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - On Tuesday at noon, the boil advisory in West Buncombe County was lifted. And the City of Asheville Water Department says service areas are no longer advised to boil their water before drinking. Also, water distribution operations in Buncombe County were suspended. But there’s still a lot of questions from the mountains.
FOX Carolina
Road to close overnight around Spartanburg County Courthouse
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg County officials said a road near the courthouse will be closed overnight on Wednesday and Thursday. From 7 p.m. to 7 a.m., Daniel Morgan Avenue will be closed both nights from Magnolia Street to W. St. John Street. The closure is so crews can...
FOX Carolina
City park flooding in Clemson covers softball field and backyards
CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The heavy rain left a wave of flooding across the upstate. We learned neither neighbors or city managers were surprised to find Nettles Park underwater. “Luckily we’re not playing any softball or soccer here so it’s not that bad ‘’ said Clemson Park and Recreation...
FOX Carolina
Anderson Co. changes how they approach people with special needs in emergencies
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Anderson County Emergency Management announced that first responders are changing how they approach people with special needs during life-threatening emergencies. Officials said as part of these changes, they are creating a registry with details about people and their conditions that first responders can use...
Pedestrian hit, killed by train in Greer
One person is dead after being hit by a train Thursday afternoon in Greer.
FOX Carolina
‘Safe to consume’: City of Asheville lifts boil water advisory
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The City of Asheville announced that water has been restored in the western Buncombe County service area and the boil water advisory for this area will be lifted Wednesday afternoon. According to the officials, all City of Asheville’s water department service areas are no longer...
FOX Carolina
Officials announce temporary closure of Unity park playground mounds
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville City officials announced the Unity park playground mounds will be closed for cleaning starting Tuesday, Jan. 3. During this time, officials said they will also add more lights and make other small improvements to the area. Officials said the mounds will re-open on Jan....
High school student dies after car hits tree, overturns in South Carolina
One person died after a single car crash Tuesday afternoon in Spartanburg County.
