Yardbarker

76ers May Have Released One Player Too Soon

Some NBA players take longer to develop than others. For every Luka Doncic, there is a Kyle Lowry or Khris Middleton. Whatever the case, certain players need different coaching or a new environment to reach their potential. That seems to potentially be the case for Isaiah Joe. Joe was selected...
Yardbarker

Boston Celtics' Red Auerbach Hired Wilt Chamberlain As A Bellhop With A $13 Per Week Salary And Coached Him During His High School Years

Wilt Chamberlain was as dominant an athlete individually as any sport has ever seen. The big man put up stats that no one has even come close to matching in the modern era and the stories about Wilt have turned into legends. He is remembered as this larger-than-life figure, the consummate superstar, but before he made it to the top of the basketball world, Chamberlain too was just a kid waiting for his opportunity.
Yardbarker

Cowboys Rookie QB Sam Howell to Start; Commanders Bench Carson Wentz

The Dallas Cowboys now know which Washington quarterback to game plan for on Sunday. The Commanders signed former Colts and Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz in the offseason and hoped he would carry them to a playoff berth. Injuries and poor play plagued the seventh-year quarterback all season, and with Wentz...
Yardbarker

Knicks Make Roster Move With Recent First-Round Pick On Thursday

The New York Knicks currently find themselves 21-18 in the Eastern Conference and holding on to a Top-6 spot in the conference. Their talented trio of Julius Randle, Jalen Brunson and RJ Barrett has been playing well and they are beginning to develop some great chemistry with one another, but the Knicks as a whole are still searching for ways to get more production from their depth.
Yardbarker

New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers have talked Obi Toppin trade, per report

According to a report from Heavy, the Indiana Pacers and New York Knicks have discussed a possible trade involving Knicks forward Obi Toppin. Heavy's Sean Deveney reported the information, stating that, "The Knicks have engaged in talks with the Indiana Pacers revolving around a potential trade that would send third-year big man Obi Toppin to the Hoosier State."
Yardbarker

Two left field targets remaining for the Braves

The outfield market is thinning, and the Braves don’t seem to have much cash to spend, based on how they’ve spent just over $3 million on free agents this offseason. Alex Anthopoulos has already stated that the team is still working on some things, but to not expect anything major before the start of the season. If Atlanta went into April with their current roster, they’d probably be just fine, but “just fine” shouldn’t be the goal. Championship teams consist of the best 26 players, and the Braves could use some depth additions, particularly to their outfield.
Yardbarker

Minnesota Vikings catch another huge break in regular-season finale

Chicago (3-13) made the right call by sitting Justin Fields. He finishes his second year 64 yards short of breaking Lamar Jackson's single-season record for yards for a QB. However, it is far more important that Fields is 100 percent healthy heading into next season rather than letting him chase an individual milestone.
Yardbarker

Watch: Dr. J's 'Rock the Cradle' slam dunk on 40th anniversary

His official name is Julius Winfield Erving II, but he became better known around the NBA and in sports culture in general as Dr. J in the '70s and '80s. Dr. J was as much a basketball superstar as he was an icon. He was as effective on the court — averaging 24.2 points, 8.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game — as he was flashy.
Yardbarker

Donovan Mitchell's Surprising Tweet Is Going Viral

On Monday night, Cleveland Cavaliers All-Star Donovan Mitchell had one of the best performances in NBA history. The former 13th-overall pick put up 71 points, eight rebounds, 11 assists and one block in 50 minutes of playing time (leading the Cavs to a 145-134 win over the Chicago Bulls in overtime).
Yardbarker

Cavs’ Donovan Mitchell Out vs. Nuggets

Mitchell, of course, erupted for 71 points in a win over the Bulls on Monday. He scored 20 in a hard-fought win over the Suns on Wednesday, admitting that he seemed to be lacking in the energy department. “I really didn’t have my legs tonight,” he told reporters. “I was...
