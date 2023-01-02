Read full article on original website
Mark
3d ago
LOL 😂….you have a QB that paints his nails and everyone expects him to be a leader…..hahahaha.
rwtindall
2d ago
Don’t complain Trojan fans, at least you got a Heisman trophy and some fingernail polish. “Classy”.
Iva Parrish
3d ago
Great way to end a equally great game and in the end the best team won!
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
“Most Haunted Road In Los Angeles”- 4 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass When You’re Alone Or At NightLIFE_HACKSLos Angeles, CA
Long Range Weather Warning Issued for Southern California with Secondary Storm Pattern Developing for the Week of Jan 8Southern California Weather ForceCalifornia State
California doctor who drove Tesla off cliff to be charged with attempted murderMalek SherifPasadena, CA
The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear AttackAnthony JamesLos Angeles, CA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Related
247Sports
USC talent could be 'wasted' if Trojans don't play complementary football, Josh Pate says
USC had a successful season come to a souring end Monday with a 46-45 loss to Tulane in the Cotton Bowl Classic. The Trojans led by 15 with just over four minutes remaining before the Green Wave scored a touchdown, forced a safety and scored another touchdown on a 6-yard pass from Michael Pratt to Alex Bauman with nine seconds left to secure the win.
Five-star QB Dante Moore details his decision to sign with UCLA
SAN ANTONIO - Detroit (Mich.) King five-star quarterback Dante Moore is one of the headliners on the roster at this week’s All-American Bowl, and the blue-chip passer and UCLA signee is excited to be in the Alamo City this week competing alongside many of the nation’s best. “The...
USC people most to blame for Cotton Bowl loss to Tulane
USC football was equal parts shocked, stunned, bamboozled, and mortified after they lost to the Tulane Green Wave in the 2023 Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic, 46-45. The Trojans had their hearts broken after witnessing a thrilling fourth-quarter rally from Tulane. The Green Wave came storming back from 15 points down with under five minutes left in the game to book their thirteenth win of the season. As for USC, it was the Trojans’ third loss of the 2022-23 campaign. Here we will look at the four people most to blame for the USC Trojans’ Cotton Bowl loss to Tulane.
Trojans WR CJ Williams to enter transfer portal after Cotton Bowl, UCLA in the mix
Following their loss in the Cotton Bowl, USC Trojans wide receiver CJ Williams has reportedly opted to enter the transfer portal. According to Pete Nakos of on3.com, CJ Williams is set to enter the transfer portal after just one season at USC. CJ Williams appeared in 10 games for USC...
Jett White, nation's No. 4 cornerback in 2025, decommits from USC Trojans
Class of 2025 Orange (California) star Jett White received a scholarship offer from the USC Trojans as a freshman. At the time, that was enough for the nation's No. 61 overall prospect and No. 4 cornerback to end the process, as he almost immediately announced his commitment. On Tuesday, however, ...
Brace Yourself Having to Pay High Prices for a Chance to Watch The 2023 College Football National Championship
College football fans will have to pay a lot to witness the championship matchup between TCU and Georgia in person.Photo byDave AdamsononUnsplash. Attending a major sporting event, such as the National Championship, can be a once-in-a-lifetime experience for many fans. However, the cost of tickets can often be a major deterrent. On Monday morning, I searched for tickets to the National Championship game at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on several popular ticketing websites to get a sense of the price range.
Harrison’s 20-0 run helps Warriors smash Mater Dei (boys’ basketball)
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) Harrison – 72 (Malachi McNair 22 points, Shane Sims 14, Terry Hooks 13, Eli Speer 8, Brooks Thomas 8) Mater Dei – 52
Louisiana float wins Rose Parade award
Louisiana’s Feed Your Soul float presented by Louisiana Travel, or the Louisiana Celebration Riverboat, rolled in the 2023 Rose Parade®
pasadenanow.com
Two Days After Rose Parade, Tournament of Roses President Amy Wainscott to Address Local Group
Amy Wainscott, President and CEO of the Pasadena Tournament of Roses Association, will be speaking at the weekly meeting of the Rotary Club of Pasadena on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. She is expected to deliver a fresh recap of the Rose Parade and likely will give more insights and new behind-the-scenes information.
2urbangirls.com
Inglewood liquor store sells SuperLotto Plus lottery ticket with 5 of six winning numbers
LOS ANGELES – There were no tickets sold with all six numbers in Saturday evening’s SuperLotto Plus drawing and the estimated jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing will grow to $21 million. Speedy Spot Liquor, where a ticket with five winning numbers, but missing the Mega number, was sold...
Magnitude 4.2 earthquake felt across Southern California
The year may be nearly done, but Mother Nature wasn’t finished shaking Southern California. A magnitude 4.2 temblor, the largest in a series of quakes, struck the region in the early hours of New Year’s Eve. The United States Geological Survey said the largest earthquake struck at 4:12 a.m. about 10 miles north of Borrego […]
Pregnant woman fatally shot in Artesia while on her way to birthday party
Authorities are investigating the fatal shooting of a pregnant woman in Artesia last week. The shooting occurred around 7 p.m. Dec. 29 at the intersection of Pioneer and Artesia boulevards, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The victim was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Family identified her as 25-year-old […]
LA couple offering reward for safe return of stolen $8K French bulldog: 'Please bring my son back!'
A couple is heartbroken after their beloved French bulldog was snatched from them in a brazen robbery in the Los Angeles area. They're offering a reward for the safe return of their pet.
Woman charged with murder in Pasadena after fatal fight
A woman remained behind bars Thursday while awaiting arraignment on a murder charge stemming from another woman’s death in Pasadena. Carolina Hernandez, 40, is charged with the Dec. 22 killing of Corina Monroy. The murder charge includes an allegation that Hernandez “engaged in violent conduct … that indicates a...
