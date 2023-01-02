ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aaron Rodgers changed his hair and fans all said the same thing

By Larry Brown
Larry Brown Sports
Larry Brown Sports
 3 days ago

Aaron Rodgers goes through haircuts like Jim Irsay goes through starting quarterbacks, but his latest hairstyle had fans all saying the same thing.

Rodgers led his Green Bay Packers to a convincing 41-17 win over the Minnesota Vikings in Week 17 on Sunday to improve to 8-8. Thanks to a few other things going their way, the Packers can now make the playoffs if they beat the Detroit Lions in Week 18.

After the team’s win, Rodgers spoke with the media, where fans learned that Rodgers had cut his hair. The 38-year-old’s hairstyle was shorter and more closely resembled the look he had for most of his career, and certainly his first few years in the league.

Fans on Twitter took note and all said the same thing: the short hair means Rodgers means business.

The Packers have won four games in a row. If they make it 5 in a row, they’ll be 9-8 and a team very few squads would want to face in the first round of the playoffs.

The post Aaron Rodgers changed his hair and fans all said the same thing appeared first on Larry Brown Sports .

Comments / 176

Repub
3d ago

He does look a little bit less like a goofball. It's a good thing. I still don't like the guy because he always freezes in the clutch, and has caused them playoffs the last 2 years because of it. Hope he does better this year, but I don't think he will.

Reply(8)
29
The Natural
2d ago

I don't care what he looks like. I just want him to win some playoffs games. He considers himself one of the alltime greats. He's not until he wins a few more rings! He's still 24 playoff wins behind Tom Brady.

Reply(4)
10
Braindead Biden's Worst Nightmare
3d ago

That's what his problem was all season. Not his thumb,, his Scraggly Hair was getting in his eyes.

Reply(2)
30
 

