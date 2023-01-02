Read full article on original website
smh in milwaukee
3d ago
me and my wife sitting in the house and my neighborhood they were shooting off machine guns they weren't little machine guns these were like the ones hanging outside of a helicopter I know what they sound like sounded like a saw The ones they used to cut people in half
In 1988, a pregnant hairdresser went to confront her boyfriend. She was never seen again. Where is Sandra Bertolas?Fatim HemrajMenomonee Falls, WI
Two Popeyes Locations Temporarily Close. Employee Protests Ensue.Joel EisenbergMilwaukee, WI
4 Amazing Steakhouses in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Milwaukee Life Center Food Pantry Helps End RecidivismGreta NunezMilwaukee, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee teen accused; fatal shooting at JJ Fish and Chicken
MILWAUKEE - A 16-year-old Milwaukee boy is charged with first-degree intentional homicide in connection with a shooting that happened on the city's north side on Sunday, Jan. 1. The accused is Javontae Jones, a complaint says. According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee police responded to the JJ Fish and Chicken...
CBS 58
Crime Stoppers: 16-year-old fatally shot, left in vacant Milwaukee home
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Imagine dropping your teenage child off at a friend's house and you go to pick them up but they're not there. Then, you learn they're dead. It's exactly what happened to a Milwaukee mother last September. When you listen to Candice Simmons describe her teenage son...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee mother killed in Christmas Eve 'shootout,' man charged
MILWAUKEE - Omarion Danielson, 18, of Milwaukee is charged in connection with the fatal Christmas Eve shooting of Sildian Torres, 27. Her 7-year-old son was in the back seat, and her son's father was a passenger in her car when shots were fired near 29th and Greenfield Dec. 24. According...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shootings: 4 wounded Wednesday in separate incidents
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department responded to at least four separate shootings Wednesday, Jan. 4. Four people were wounded in the shootings, including an Oak Creek man. One of the shootings, police said, appears to be related to a robbery. 27th and Hope. A 20-year-old Milwaukee man was shot...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
91st and Custer shooting; man wounded, no arrests
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Wednesday, Jan. 4 near 91st and Custer. It happened around 10:45 p.m. Police say a 27-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. No arrests have been made. Anyone with any information is...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police pursuit; 3 in custody, guns, narcotics recovered
MILWAUKEE - Three people were taken into custody Wednesday, Jan. 4 following a police pursuit in Milwaukee. The pursuit began in the area of 15th and Center and ended near 39th and Park Hill Avenue. The driver, a 29-year-old Milwaukee man and two passengers, were taken into custody. Two firearms...
CBS 58
Milwaukee man sentenced to 10 years in prison for death of 3-year-old
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee man charged in the death of 3-year-old A'kai Stilo was sentenced Wednesday to 10 years in prison. Twenty-nine-year-old Raheem Moore was convicted of neglecting a child with the consequence of death and possessing a firearm as a felon. Police say the 3-year-old accidentally shot...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
44th and Center shooting; woman wounded
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Wednesday, Jan. 4 near 44th and Center. The victim, a 42-year-old Milwaukee woman was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. No arrests have been made. Anyone...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee driver killed Menomonee Falls man, was drunk, on meth: complaint
MILWAUKEE - Juan Felix-Avendano, 21, of Milwaukee, was drunk and high on meth when he slammed into a vehicle carrying a Menomonee Falls family to church on New Year's Day, according to prosecutors. Felix-Avendano is charged with homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle among other charges for the crash...
WISN
Man charged with attacking Wauwatosa police officer
MILWAUKEE — Charges have been filed in a police chase that ended with an attack on a Wauwatosa police officer. An officer's body camera captured the incident as a man is seen taking the officer's taser from him. The officer was later hit repeatedly in the head with his...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee woman shot, wounded near 44th and Center
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee woman was shot and wounded near 44th and Center on the city's north side Wednesday, Jan. 4. Police said the 42-year-old victim was taken to a hospital with non-fatal injuries. Authorities are looking for whoever is responsible. Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at...
WISN
Vehicle fleeing Milwaukee police fails during pursuit
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police began to pursue a reckless driver on Tuesday night in the area of South 19 Street and West Becher Street until the vehicle experienced mechanical failure. The pursuit ended in the area of South 5 Place and West Lincoln Avenue. Police say they recovered a...
CBS 58
'Turn yourself in': Family of Racine man killed in hit-and-run calls for justice, closure
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Funeral services were held Wednesday, Jan. 4, for a 69-year-old man killed in a hit-and-run last month in Racine. Police say it happened Dec. 22, just after 10:30 p.m. The victim, Anthony Morales, was found lying in the street outside his home, along with broken...
Witness describes terrifying armed robbery at George Webb downtown
Milwaukee police have referred criminal charges to the district attorney after a man attempted to rob the downtown George Webb on M.L.K. Drive.
CBS 58
Milwaukee police investigate shooting near Custer and 91st
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened on Wednesday, Jan. 4 around 10:45 p.m. near Custer and 91st. A 27-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive. The investigation is ongoing, and Milwaukee police continue to look for unknown...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Kenosha shooting, alleged gunman who shot at police identified
KENOSHA, Wis. - The Wisconsin Department of Justice on Wednesday, Jan. 4 identified Matthew Lopez as the man who allegedly shot at police last month in Kenosha. Police were called to the area of 13th Avenue and 56th Street for a reported active shooter the night of Dec. 19. The DOJ said Lopez, 32, fired shots at officers, who then returned fire.
Pastor speaks out about family hit by a reckless driver on way to church
The family was on their way to Eastbrook Church Sunday when police say a driver who was speeding and had been drinking crashed into them.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine shooting; 'bullet holes in the bedroom walls,' man charged
RACINE, Wis. - A 23-year-old Racine man faces multiple charges associated with the shooting of a man near 9th and Wisconsin Avenue on Dec. 21. The accused is Christopher Cosey – and the criminal counts he faces include:. Attempted first-degree intentional homicide. First-degree recklessly endangering safety (three counts) Possession...
CBS 58
Second teen charged in homicide of 12-year-old girl unloading groceries
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A second person has been charged in the homicide of 12-year-old Olivia Schultz. Cornell Henard, 16, is charged with first degree reckless homicide as a party to a crime. Officers responded to the shooting near 37th and Rohr around 6 p.m. Oct. 10. A criminal complaint...
wtmj.com
Armed fugitive at large in Milwaukee for violently attacking Barton woman
MILWAUKEE — Authorities in Washington County are searching for a 38-year-old fugitive named Willie B. Johnson. He is accused of violently attacking a woman he was staying with in the Town of Barton before fleeing to the city. According to a social media alert from the Washington County Sheriff’s...
