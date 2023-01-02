ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, WV

Police find missing West Virginia woman last seen in November

By Jessica Patterson
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 3 days ago

UPDATE (4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3): The Huntington Police Department says that Florence Canada has been found safe.

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Huntington Police Department is asking for help locating a missing woman.

Missing Persons in the Tri-State

The HPD says Florence Annette Canada, 41, was last seen in November 2022 in the Huntington area near the Harmony House and Marathon Gas Station.

According to police, Canada also goes by the name Florence Annette Wisen. She is described as standing approximately 5’2″ with brown hair and green eyes.

Anyone with any information on Canada’s whereabouts is asked to contact 911.

