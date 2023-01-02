Read full article on original website
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Owego Girl's Basketball Thwarts Seton
Owego handles Seton 65-20 at home. Madison McEvoy leads with 25 points. Erin Derr scores 10 for the Saints.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Sidney's Emma Simmons Surpasses 1,000 Point Tally in Win Over Bainbridge-Guilford
Sidney's Emma Simmons is now a member of the 1,000-point club after her 25-point performance in a win over Bainbridge-Guilford. Ava Cirigliano scores 21 for the Warriors, Celeste Baldwin puts in 19 for the Bobcats.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Wednesday's Section IV Basketball Scoreboard
Sidney: 54 Bainbridge-Guilford: 40 (Sidney's Emma Simmons surpasses 1K career points)
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Greene Girl's Basketball Handles Deposit-Hancock on the Road
For girl's basketball tonight, Greene traveled to Deposit to take on the Eagles. Greene handled Deposit-Hancock with a 53-10 win. Tonight's top-scorers were: Peyton Yahner with 16 points, and Sarah Gross with 7.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Walton Boy's Basketball Squeezes by Harpursville away from Home
Walton and Harpursville fought back-and-forth at the Hornets' house as the Warriors come away with a 50-49 win. Nolan Crocker led the way for Harp with 17. Ransom Dutcher had a game-high 19.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Unatego Boy's Basketball Goes Into Sidney, Comes Away With Victory
Unatego muscled through Sidney, winning 61-49 on the road. Xander Johnson scores 22, Braeden Johnson gets 15 while Connor Van Der Sommen drops in a game-high 26 for Sidney.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Waverly Boy's Basketball Takes Down Newark Valley
Tonight for boy's basketball, Waverly traveled to Newark Valley. Waverly soared by the home team, winning 72-41.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
BU Men's Basketball Picks Up First Conference Win in Resounding Fashion
The Binghamton University men's basketball team is now 1-1 in America East play after commanding UNH all game for a 68-50 win. Miles Gibson led the way with 20 points and 10 rebounds. Armon Harried secured 19 points while John McGriff dished four assists.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Binghamton Pond Festival Returns January 20th
In just over two weeks, Binghamton Pond Festival is returning to Chenango Valley State Park and preparations are underway to set up the largest outdoor refrigerated ice rink in North America. The festival is a celebration of hockey, bringing it back to its grassroots, says Tytus Haller, the founder and...
Do You Remember What This Binghamton Car Wash Used To Be?
You've heard the saying "out with the old and in with the new." With the new year here, I found myself having that very discussion recently about all the changes that are being made in the Southern Tier. How the Oakdale Mall is now the Oakdale Commons. There is a...
WETM
Health experts weigh in on Damar Hamlin's injury
Health experts weigh in on Damar Hamlin’s injury. Correctional officers injured during inmate fights …. Correctional officers injured during inmate fights in Elmira and Five Points. Golden Apple Award January 2023. Family Life Networks buys ’94 Rock’ WLVY in Elmira. Family Life Networks buys ’94 Rock’ WLVY...
WETM
New global restaurant opens in Watkins Glen
WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – A new restaurant is serving up foods from all over the world, here in the Southern Tier. The “Pangea Global Teahouse” celebrated its grand opening January 5th. It’s located on 221 North Franklin Street inside the former Watkins State Bank. On the menu, at least 30 different teas and a variety of international dishes, including Chinese, Japanese, French and British cuisine.
WETM
Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Mary Miner
Mary Miner is wanted by the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office. Miner has violated her probation. Miner was convicted of falsifying business records. Miner is 42 years old. Miner has brown hair and blue eyes. Miner is 5’3″ tall and weighs 180 pounds. The last known address for...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
100 Years Ago: January 4, 2023
100 Years Ago is brought to you by the Kilmer Mansion. 100 years ago today, construction has now started on the new Binghamton Country Club, near Gray’s Crossing, just west of this city. When it’s completed this spring it will be one of the finest buildings of its kind in the state.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Broome County Residents Arrested in Elmira
Two people from Broome County were arrested in Elmira on New Year's Day. According to the Elmira Police Department, a vehicle that was believed to have been involved in a recent shooting was observed and a traffic stop was attempted. The vehicle stopped on Jacob Rhode Drive and the passenger...
NewsChannel 36
Fire erupts at Pennsylvania Ave. home
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- An early morning fire broke out Tuesday morning at an Elmira home on Pennsylvania Ave. Calls came in around 3 a.m. Tuesday for a reported structure fire at a home located near Bernie Murray's on Elmira's Southside. According to our reporter on scene, the home suffered...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Binghamton Man Wanted in PA Arrested in Tioga County
The Tioga County Sheriff's Office says a Binghamton man who had an active warrant out of Pennsylvania was charged in Tioga County. The office says Anthony S. Kosick had an active warrant out of Wayne County, Pennsylvania and he was arrested on December 22, 2022 in Tioga County and charged with Fugitive from Justice.
Three arrested after early morning chase, crash in Elmira
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Three people have been arrested, including a teen, after an early morning high-speed chase in Elmira that police say sent one person to the hospital and uncovered an illegal gun. Elmira Police said the incident began around 1:30 a.m. on January 2, 2023 when officers stopped a vehicle near W. Washington […]
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Binghamton Teen Charged in Tompkins County
An 18-year-old Binghamton man is charged after an attempted robbery in Tompkins County. According to the Ithaca Police Department, just after 7 p.m. on December 30th, Sean J. Reese entered a Dandy Mini Mart on W. Buffalo Street and pointed an AR-style rifle at the cashier. He then fled in...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Crews Respond to Two Car Motor Vehicle Accident on Vestal Parkway East
The call for the two car motor vehicle accident on Vestal Parkway East came in at roughly 5:15 p.m. Vestal EMS and police were on the scene. The two vehicles involved were a white Chrysler Town and Country and a white Kia Sorenta. The driver of the Chrysler Town and...
