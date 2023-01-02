ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
January is biggest month for gym memberships at Santa Maria gym

By KSBY Staff
KSBY News
 3 days ago
Getting fit is a New Year’s resolution for many people and Crunch Gym in the Santa Maria Town Center Mall says January is one of the biggest months for new memberships.

People KSBY spoke with on Monday say while working out is hard to keep up with, they say results can happen with good discipline and proper motivation.

2022 is being considered a comeback year following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some say discipline is key.

“Discipline is my number one goal this year because a lot of times procrastination sets in on everything and that's what most people deal with: procrastination. They say they're going to do something and then they take a week or two or maybe even a year to do discipline. If I say I'm going to do something, I'm going to get it done,” Eddy Johnson tells KSBY.

Personal trainers can also help some succeed.

"We also recommend getting our personal trainer. That way they can start on their fitness journey, on the right path, in the right way, too, so that way they don't get discouraged two or three weeks later, and say ‘I don't want to do this’," said Art Quecada, Crunch Fitness general manager.

"I see a lot of people that want to turn over a new leaf. Yeah, I see a lot of people that are concerned about their fitness and they're doing something about it,” said Santa Barbara County resident Greg Soden.

Workout buddies are also suggested as a way to help making the fitness journey more enjoyable.

