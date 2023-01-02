Read full article on original website
NBC Sports
How prospects Bystedt, Gaudreau have fared at World Juniors
Editor's Note: Sheng Peng will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports California’s Sharks coverage. You can read more of his coverage on San Jose Hockey Now, listen to him on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, and follow him on Twitter at @Sheng_Peng. The Sharks have two prospects...
McDavid reaches 500 assists, Oilers beat Islanders 4-2
EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Connor McDavid set up power-play and short-handed goals in the first period to reach 500 career assists in the Edmonton Oilers’ 4-2 victory over the New York Islanders on Thursday night. McDavid reached 500 assists in 527 games. Only five players in NHL history...
FOX Sports
Philadelphia puts home win streak on the line against Chicago
Chicago Bulls (17-21, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (23-14, fifth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia will try to keep its 11-game home win streak alive when the 76ers play Chicago. The 76ers are 15-9 in conference matchups. Philadelphia ranks second in the Eastern Conference at...
FOX Sports
Orioles DFA O'Hearn 2 days after trade, claim Díaz back
BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles designated first baseman Ryan O'Hearn for assignment Thursday, two days after acquiring him in a trade with Kansas City. They also claimed infielder Lewin Díaz off waivers from Atlanta after trading him to the Braves last month. The Orioles acquired O'Hearn from...
Maple Leafs' Ilya Samsonov Maintains Belief in Himself After Tough Stretch of Games
Once leading the league in save percentage, Ilya Samsonov has posted four consecutive starts below .900.
Forsberg makes 22 saves, Senators beat Blue Jackets 4-0
OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Anton Forsberg made 22 saves for his second NHL shutout, Tim Stutzle had a goal and an assist and the Ottawa Senators beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-0 on Tuesday night. Derrick Brassard, Drake Batherson and Austin Watson also scored to help Ottawa improve to 18-17-3. Stutzle rebounded after a poor first period. “I was awful in the first, that’s for sure,” Stutzle said. “We just talked in the intermission that we’ve got to stick with it. We had a couple of bad turnovers here and there, especially our line, but we tried to stick with it, play better in the second period and the third period and I think everyone in here did a great job.”
Celtics-Mavericks NBA Odds, Spread, Over/Under and Props
Spread, over/under and prop bets for Thursday’s matchup between the Celtics and Mavericks. Dallas is a rare home underdog.
FOX Sports
Rafael Devers' extension changes Red Sox's entire trajectory
The vultures were circling. The naysayers were saying nay. The clock was ticking ever so dangerously on the tenure of Chaim Bloom as Boston’s president of baseball operations. According to people around the game as recently as a few weeks ago, his seat was hot and only getting hotter.
FOX Sports
Why the Texas Rangers spent $300 million on a new rotation
Last winter, the Texas Rangers committed more than $500 million in free agency, most of it to infielders Corey Seager and Marcus Semien. For a franchise that had spent the past half-decade toiling in irrelevance, their half-billion-dollar spending spree was a statement of intent. The Rangers wanted to contend immediately...
