Houston Chronicle

49ers prepare for facing J.J. Watt in his final game

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — For Mike McGlinchey, his “welcome to the NFL” moment came as a rookie back in 2018 with the San Francisco 49ers when he lined up against J.J. Watt in a joint practice in Houston and got flattened in a drill. McGlinchey and...
ARIZONA STATE
Houston Chronicle

NFL draft order: Who the Houston Texans need to win in Week 18

The Houston Texans' quest to land atop the NFL draft order is simple. With a loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, or a Chicago Bears win over the Minnesota Vikings, the Texans will secure the No. 1 overall pick. If Houston wins and Chicago loses, it will drop to No. 2.
HOUSTON, TX
New York Post

Jets defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich recalls teammate’s death

As Jeff Ulbrich watched the Bills and Bengals play on TV Monday night and witnessed the horrific injury to Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin, he had a terrible feeling in his gut. “I lost a teammate, Thomas Herrion. We were playing Denver and he was part of a game-winning drive, came into the locker room and he had a grand mal seizure and he died in front of us in the locker room,’’ the Jets defensive coordinator and former 49ers linebacker said Thursday. “[The Hamlin injury] took me back to that moment, that every time when these players come out of the...
Houston Chronicle

Bruins put Jake DeBrusk on IR after Winter Classic injuries

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Boston Bruins forward Jake DeBrusk is expected to miss a month because of hand and lower-body injuries he sustained in the Winter Classic on Monday. DeBrusk, who is second on the Bruins with 16 goals, was put on injured reserve Thursday. He did not travel with the team for a three-game California trip that starts Thursday at Los Angeles.
BOSTON, MA
Houston Chronicle

Ron Rivera's record is damning. Does Daniel Snyder care?

He chose Carson Wentz as his quarterback to start the season and Carson Wentz as his quarterback with the season in the balance. Both decisions stunk. He didn't know that a loss Sunday put his team in peril of being eliminated from playoff contention until after his team lost and was in such peril. He mismanages the clock and his timeouts more than you would like, and he boldly said his team needed to take a step forward in his third year, only to have it be decidedly stuck in neutral.
WASHINGTON, DC

