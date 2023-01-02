Rep.-elect George Santos’ sister reportedly skipped years of rent on the Queens apartment the siblings once shared — but managed in that time to still dish out tens of thousands of dollars in political contributions, including $5,000 to her lying brother’s campaign. Court records show that Tiffany Santos is facing eviction from the Elmhurst apartment for failing to pay nearly $40,000 in rent since August 2020, the Daily Beast first reported on Thursday. She reportedly owes the massive sum, despite receiving more than $30,000 in federal emergency rental assistance, paid directly to her landlords. Tiffany Santos’ lease was terminated by the building’s...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 18 MINUTES AGO