4 Amazing Steakhouses in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Wisconsin vs Oklahoma State Preview and Prediction For the Guaranteed Rate BowlFlurrySportsMadison, WI
Family struggles with multiple utility issues as temperatures plunge in WisconsinEdy ZooMadison, WI
Madison introduces stricter regulations on ice and snow removal to reduce environmental impactEdy ZooMadison, WI
Wisconsin witness says cigar-shaped object flashed light and disappearedRoger MarshSauk City, WI
Come for a Brandy Old-Fashioned, Stay for Winslow Wise
The Caribou Tavern, or “The ’Bou” as it’s better known, is as old-school Wisconsin as they come. Its glass block windows prohibit peering in from the sidewalk, but its neon sign beckons newcomers and regulars alike to come inside. There, a long wooden bar runs the length of the space, stained glass lights hang overhead, and a griddle at the end of the bar offers snacks like a grilled summer sausage for $5.25, fried cheese curds for $6 or the iconic ’Bou burger for $6.50. In its 57-year existence, more has stayed the same than has changed.
Channel 3000
Meet the Pet of the Week: Blu!
Learn more about Blu and all of the other animals available for adoption at the Dane County Humane Society at giveshelter.org.
Madison woman awakens to find stranger sleeping on her couch
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police said a woman was greeted by an unexpected sight Friday night. Police said the woman walked out of her bedroom at around 10:25 p.m. to find a stranger sleeping on her couch. Officers were called to the apartment. The 67-year-old man was allegedly intoxicated and was still sleeping when officers arrived. He was arrested and...
Channel 3000
Traveler Throwback Thursday: Madison’s last telegraph office closes
MADISON, Wis. — This week's Traveler Throwback Thursday revisits Madison's last telegraph office as it closed its doors for the final time.
Illinois Animal Shelter Needs to Find Homes for 41 Dogs Immediately
Winnebago County Animals Services in Rockford has issued an urgent plea for adopters as its dog population reaches "critical capacity". There's one big thing I never like to see attached to anything posted by Winnebago County Animal Services in Rockford; the words "urgent" and "critical", and today I saw both of them...
Channel 3000
Eleanor “Bee” Davidsaver
MONONA – Eleanor “Bee” Davidsaver, 95, of Monona, Wisconsin, died December 30, 2022. She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Eleanor Kerr; her brothers, Richard and James; her husband, William; and son, Cory. Bee was born in Appleton, Wisconsin, in 1927 and was raised...
Couple followed home, attacked after altercation at eastside bar
MADISON, Wis. — A couple was followed home and attacked by a group of people after they got into an altercation at an eastside bar over the weekend, according to Madison police. The couple told police several vehicles followed them home from the bar after they had gotten into some kind of fight with multiple other customers at the business....
Channel 3000
Jeffrey A. Alt
Jeffrey Alan Alt, age 56 of Milwaukee, formerly of Sauk City, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, December 26, 2022 at his apartment. He was born on August 30, 1966 to Thomas A. and Peggy (Dickerson) Alt. Jeff graduated from Sauk Prairie High School, class of 1984. He enlisted in the...
Channel 3000
Winter read recommendations from a few local bookstore folks
January and a good book go hand-in-hand. Especially if you’re trying to get a jumpstart on your 2023 reading goal, the quieter, colder months are most conducive to staying inside with a stack of books. Reading, in general, seems to hit the spot this time of year, but nothing reminds us just how cozy it is to be curled up on the couch like a wintery mystery, Arctic expedition story or a tale of surviving the elements. Think of how much warmer you’ll feel reading about a lone explorer trudging through near-24-hour darkness, deep snow and sub-zero cold. Although, you can always rely on a little escapism in a cozy read or a faraway story — that is, climatically or geographically — to be pretty warming, too.
2 injured in Janesville house fire
JANESVILLE, Wis. — Two people suffered non-life-threatening injuries in a fire at a home in Janesville Thursday morning, the city’s fire department said. The fire broke out just before 5:50 a.m. at a home in the 1000 block of North Oakhill Avenue. In a news release, the Janesville Fire Department said firefighters got to the scene to find smoke visible...
Channel 3000
Steven “Steve” Daniel Seiler
Steven Daniel Seiler, age 66, formerly of Reedsburg, passed away unexpectedly at his home in Necedah, on January 3, 2023. Steve was born on September 1, 1956, in Des Moines, Iowa to the late Daniel John Seiler and Anna Mae (Anstice) Seiler. Steve enjoyed bowling, cards, Yahtzee, going out to...
nbc15.com
Ukrainian family finds a new home in Stoughton
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A family from Ukraine is now making a new life for themselves in Stoughton, escaping the war-torn cities they once called home to find safety in the Madison area. The Poroshkov family’s story, first told through a video created by 13-year-old Melania, details her family’s harrowing...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin man charged with trespassing after stranger finds him sleeping on couch
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A woman in Wisconsin found an intoxicated stranger, who was later arrested, sleeping on her couch. According to the Madison Police Department, on December 30 around 10:30 p.m., a woman walked out of her bedroom to find a stranger sleeping on her couch. Officers were sent to the 1700 block of Northport Drive.
wortfm.org
Madison Gets “Complete Green Streets”
The Madison Common Council met last night for the first council meeting of the new year. Notably, the council adopted a new code of ethics for the behavior of alders towards colleagues, city employees, and members of the public. Also on the Council’s agenda was a plan called Complete Green...
Channel 3000
Kevin Scott Ostrand
Kevin Scott Ostrand, 58, of Mazomanie, WI, left this world and joined his Lord in eternal glory on December 30, 2022, after suffering a stroke. He was surrounded by family and friends. Kevin was born on October 3, 1964, in Sturgeon Bay, WI to Russell and Helen (Sawyer) Ostrand. Kevin...
Channel 3000
Alfred Clarence “Dick” Schroeder
Alfred Clarence “Dick” Schroeder, age 94, of Madison, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. Dick lived much of his life in the Madison/Stoughton area after growing up in Sheboygan. He was a man of many talents, but his greatest talent was being a family man. He loved his wife, kids and grandchildren with his whole heart. He touched many lives through being a teammate, teacher, storyteller, coach, golf buddy, diehard Badgers fan and a Packers stockholder.
nbc15.com
MPD: Couple reports being followed, attacked coming home from bar
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A couple told police they were attacked on New Year’s Day after being followed home from a bar on Madison’s east side, police reported. In an incident report by MPD, a man and woman explained that they were at a club when they got into an argument with some customers there.
Channel 3000
John E. Gorman
JANESVILLE – We are sad to announce that John Eugene Gorman passed away on Dec. 30th, 2022, at the age of 84. John was born in Madison, Wisconsin on February 15th, 1938, son of Eugene and Delores (Appy) Gorman. John graduated from Madison East High School in 1956 where...
Channel 3000
Jan Athanas
Jan Athanas, 61, of Richland Center died Friday, December 30, 2022. She was born on April 6, 1961, the daughter of Peter and Arlene (Banker) Athanas. Jan is survived by her brothers: David (Andrea) Athanas of Fitchburg, Michael (Patti) Athanas of Appleton, Thomas (Jenny) Athanas of Brooklyn; many other relatives and friends.
nbc15.com
Madison plows prepared for expected snowfall
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - City of Madison crews are prepared to head out once snow arrives Wednesday afternoon into the overnight hours to treat the city’s roadways. The City of Madison Streets Division said snow could be expected during the evening commute. Thirty-two trucks will be sent out to the city’s main arteries to apply salt and plow, according to Streets Superintendent Charlie Romines.
