Letters to the Editor — Jan. 3, 2023

By Post readers
New York Post
 3 days ago

The Issue: A man who attacked three police officers with a machete near Times Square on New Year’s Eve.

On New Year’s Eve, three policemen stationed near Times Square in Manhattan were attacked by a machete-wielding teen from Maine ( “Teen jihadi,” Jan. 2).

What was initially thought to be just a troubling assault now appears to be a radicalized Islamic extremist attack. Luckily, the officers weren’t too seriously hurt.

It is not surprising that such an attack occurred. There are probably plenty of such home-grown radicals throughout the country.

This shows law enforcement that they must remain vigilant always. It is not a question of if there will be another attack, but when — and it could be on a larger scale.

Joseph Comperchio

Brooklyn

I am very proud of the rookie NYPD police officer. He did more on that New Year’s Eve night than Mayor Eric Adams did in his entire 20-plus years as an officer.

Robert McKenna

Staten Island

As we say hello to 2023, we also see that crime continues unabated in the Big Apple.

A crazy, machete-wielding man attacked three police officers near Times Square, causing injuries to them, with one of the officers suffering a fractured skull.

All three were taken to the hospital and hopefully will recover as soon as possible.

Once again, crime continues to rear its ugly head, and our mayor is insisting that things are improving, which is far from the truth. Our police officers are risking their lives each and every day to protect the people of this city, and their ability to do so is hampered by the no-bail law.

Is it any wonder that an estimated 4,000 officers are either putting in their retirement papers or just simply resigning the force and seeking employment outside of the city and the state?

John Amato

Fresh Meadows

In light of what happened to three police officers on New Year’s Eve night near Times Square, Councilman Joe Borelli should reconsider his attempts at raising awareness in the City Council by changing his bogus bill from one that designates Times Square as a “crime-free zone” to a “machete-free zone.”

John Sheridan

The Bronx

The Issue: The death of pioneering journalist Barbara Walters at the age of 93 on Friday.

During the early months of the pandemic, I developed a rather unique tendency: Every afternoon, I would rewatch decade-old clips of “The View” ( “Barbara signs off at age 93,” Dec. 31).

I watched, in clip after clip, the late Barbara Walters fearlessly and thoughtfully question world leaders, celebrities — both beloved and infamous — and politicians controlling the direction of the country’s future.

She covered presidential transitions, Supreme Court appointments, controversial overseas wars, natural disasters and culture-defining trends, never hesitating to impart her impressions onto viewers like me.

But beneath the simple act of sharing an opinion, I noticed a woman unafraid to call out those in power. At a time where people in power seem to widely lack virtuousness and loyalty to the American public, Walters embodies the value of speaking up and defending the truth. She will be missed.

Ravin Bhatia

Brookline, Mass.

If it was not for Barbara Walters breaking down the barrier for women journalists and news anchors, the field would still be male-dominated.

Walters’ tough-minded strength and determination inspired many girls and young women everywhere and is still shaping generations of brilliant women journalists.

Her influence is a mainstay. Walters was a class act and will never be forgotten.

JoAnne Lee Frank

Clearwater, Fla.

Want to weigh in on today’s stories? Send your thoughts (along with your full name and city of residence) to letters@nypost.com. Letters are subject to editing for clarity, length, accuracy and style.

New York Post

Curtis Sliwa makes good on offer to rid Eric Adams of rats as Guardian Angels remove trash in Brooklyn

Making good on his offer to Mayor Adams, Curtis Sliwa Thursday had his Guardian Angels remove trash from the Brooklyn street that includes Hizzoner’s brownstone building. The red beret-clad volunteers, led by Adams’ campaign foe Curtis Sliwa, cleaned garbage off of Lafayette Avenue in Bedford-Stuyvesant after neighbors of the mayor’s personal residence complained that filth had attracted vermin. Sliwa, the Republican candidate whom Adams defeated in the 2021 mayor’s race, said the street cleaning was phase one in a multi-pronged plan to rid the mayor’s multi-unit brownstone of pests after the property was slapped with two tickets for vermin infestation. On...
BROOKLYN, NY
New York Post

MoMA stabbing suspect Gary Cabana makes first NYC court appearance

The madman accused of flying into a rage and stabbing two workers at the Museum of Modern Art last year stayed uncharacteristically mum during his arraignment in Manhattan court Thursday. Gary Cabana, 60 — who was chatty online and taunted cops while on the run — appeared subdued during the hearing, where Judge Gregory Carro remanded him into custody and ordered him not to have contact with anyone from the museum. Cabana, who was extradited to New York from Philadelphia this week, allegedly hopped a reception desk and knifed two 24-year-old museum employees after he was turned away from a screening of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Don’t bet against New York (he says hopefully)

“Don’t bet against New York.” I don’t think there’s any phrase I’ve said more often in the last couple of years. Whenever friends come through town they list their worries to me. They tell me that they are amazed at the number of homeless people on our streets. I agree. They tell me that they are shocked at the fact you can see drug addicts shooting up almost anywhere in town. I agree. Some friends came through town with their young children this week. Wherever we walked — even in Central Park — there was the reek of marijuana. “What is...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

Two stabbed inside NYC subway station

NEW YORK, NY – One man remains in critical condition after a double stabbing incident that took place inside a Queens train station on New Year’s Day. Detectives with the New York City Police Department’s 107th Precinct are investigating the attack that took place on January 1st at around 3:20 am. The attack occurred inside the New York City subway station located at the northeast corner of Parsons Boulevard and Hillside Avenue. Police reported, “Two males entered the train station and were approached by an unknown individual. The three engaged in a verbal dispute, which escalated into a physical encounter.” The post Two stabbed inside NYC subway station appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Republican Lester Chang likely will survive NY Assembly Dems’ bid to oust him

Republican Lester Chang appears likely to survive a formal challenge to his eligibility to represent southern Brooklyn in the state Assembly though the Democratic supermajority has yet to make a final decision. “It’s hard not to seat someone when a good portion of the conference doesn’t agree,” one Democratic member of the chamber told The Post on Thursday. Speaker Carl Heastie (D-Bronx) has scheduled a meeting for Friday for Democrats to discuss the matter after the first official day of the 2023 legislative session passed with Chang casting procedural votes like any other member of the chamber. A report commissioned by the Judiciary Committee...
BROOKLYN, NY
New York Post

Just 327 suspected crooks made up 30% of NYC’s 22K shoplifting arrests in 2022: NYPD

Just 327 unrepentant crooks accounted for 30% of the Big Apple’s 22,000 shoplifting arrests last year, the NYPD said Thursday. The staggering statistics mean the alleged recidivists got busted a total of about 6,600 times — for an average of more than 20 times each. But even more alarming is where most of them are now — which is right back on the streets, NYPD Chief of Crime Control Strategies Michael Lipetri said during a briefing on 2022’s CompStat numbers. Lipetri said the city’s ongoing shoplifting crisis sparked about 63,000 complaints from merchants. “We arrested 327 people, 327 people that account for 30% of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Teen violence spiraling out of control in NYC, Eric Adams and NYPD warn

Out-of-control teens are committing a growing portion of the Big Apple’s robberies, the NYPD revealed on Thursday — as Mayor Eric Adams warned that many city kids were headed toward a “career in violence.” During a briefing on last year’s CompStat numbers, Chief of Crime Control Strategies Michael Lipetri said that 20% of robbery arrests during the fourth quarter involved “individuals under the age of 18,” compared to 17% for the entire year. “Under 18, robbing New Yorkers. The statistics are out there,” he said ruefully. Even worse, Lipetri said, “The trends continue on, unfortunately, with 10% of all shooting victims — 10%...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Adams is right: Bill de Blasio did sabotage him, and New York City

Mayor Bill de Blasio’s fecklessness and folly have finally caught up — not to him but to the rest of us poor saps living in the detritus of his eight years of misrule. Mayor Adams boiled over in evident frustration Wednesday, slamming his predecessor for having “left the house in total disarray” and then blaming Adams for creating a mess. There’s a natural tendency for new executives to blame their slow start on the job on the old guy and for the previous occupant of the throne to complain that the new guy is dropping the ball, so it’s not...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

George Santos’ sister facing eviction for unpaid rent while donating to her brother’s campaign

Rep.-elect George Santos’ sister reportedly skipped years of rent on the Queens apartment the siblings once shared — but managed in that time to still dish out tens of thousands of dollars in political contributions, including $5,000 to her lying brother’s campaign. Court records show that Tiffany Santos is facing eviction from the Elmhurst apartment for failing to pay nearly $40,000 in rent since August 2020, the Daily Beast first reported on Thursday. She reportedly owes the massive sum, despite receiving more than $30,000 in federal emergency rental assistance, paid directly to her landlords.  Tiffany Santos’ lease was terminated by the building’s...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Man dragged from train by NYPD officer to get $135,000 from NYC

MANHATTAN (PIX11) — New York City reached a $135,000 settlement with a man who was beaten up and maced by police on a train in Manhattan, officials said Wednesday. “This agreement was best for all parties,” a spokesperson for the city’s Law Department said. Police confronted the man, identified only as Joseph, on May 25, […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

NYC apartment that looks stuck in the 1960s lists for $1.79M

House hunters nostalgic for a bygone era of Manhattan might find it in this heavily wood-paneled apartment.  A stuck-in-time home has hit the market in the Greenwich Village. The unit — a two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo at 60 W. 13th St. — is listed for $1.79 million with Corcoran’s Fred Cargian. In addition to giving an air of it still being in the 1960s, the paneling also makes the 1,135-square-foot abode feel more spacious, Cargian told The Post. They also give it more character than your typical new-construction dwelling.  “The maple wall coverings are a nice change from the typical white box apartments,” Cargian...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Mayor Adams, now is the time to transform NYC — before even more New Yorkers flee

Mayor Adams, as your administration’s second year begins, I have an irrational desire to give you advice. I know advice is annoying; it comes across as criticism, and it’s easy to lob from the cheap seats. But I wouldn’t bother if I didn’t believe in your potential to be a transformational mayor. Nothing can prepare you for becoming New York City’s chief executive. It takes time to get your legs under you in what is reliably a tough freshman year — but you’ve handled it with diligence and aplomb. You now are in a stronger, smarter, more confident position to make...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

There is a serial deviant on the loose in New York City targeting young women

NEW YORK, NY – A man wanted for multiple acts of public lewdness is being sought by detectives across New York City. According to police, the man is wanted for at least six acts of indecent exposure and self-touching in different parts of the city dating back to last July. All of the incidents took place on subway trains and he is targeting young woman. Those are just the incidents the NYPD knows about. There could be more. Police are asking the public to contact them if they recognize the suspect in photos released today to contact them. The serial The post There is a serial deviant on the loose in New York City targeting young women appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

New York City school safety agent arrested for obstruction

NEW YORK, NY – A New York City public official has been arrested and charged for obstruction governmental administration and for providing false information regarding and incident. Nakia Jack-Daniels, 27, works for the city as a school safety agent. She was arrested at shortly before midnight on Wednesday by officers of the 67th Precinct in East Flatbush. Jack-Daniels was taken into custody without incident. The NYPD did not specify the details of her crime at this time. The post New York City school safety agent arrested for obstruction appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

