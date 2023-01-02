DCG on tight deadline, new Binance acquisition, Silvergate lawsuit, Solana pumps – CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily

Stronghold Digital Mining announced on Jan. 3 that it has reached an agreement with its noteholders to restructure $17.9 million of outstanding debt. Notes are like an IOU from a borrower to a lender and constitute an obligation to pay regular interest to the lender in addition to the repayment of the principal at a future date. Therefore, noteholders effectively refer to investors or lenders of the company.

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO