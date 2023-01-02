Sources: Brackenridge police chief killed, another officer injured in shooting

By: KDKA-TV's Lauren Linder and Andy Sheehan

BRACKENRIDGE, Pa. (KDKA) — One police officer is dead and another is injured after a shooting in Brackenridge, authorities said Monday.

Police are at the scene near 6th Avenue and Morgan Street on Monday in the Allegheny County borough. Sources say the officer killed in the shootout with the suspect is Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire, who has been the chief since 2018. Police said the suspect is 28-year-old Aaron Lamont Swan.

According to sources, McIntire died at the scene while the other officer was shot in the leg. Police say that officer is in stable condition at a local hospital.

Sources say Swan was killed in a shootout with police in Pittsburgh's Homewood neighborhood on Monday after fleeing the area in a carjacked vehicle.

Sources say there was an altercation Monday in Brackenridge between Swan, McIntire and the other officer where gunfire was exchanged. Sources added that the suspect, who was wounded in the shootout, carjacked a vehicle and fled Brackenridge.

There is a large police presence in Homewood near Brushton Avenue, where sources say Swan was shot and killed by police. Law enforcement had been looking for Swan since Sunday night, when he was wanted for probation violations involving weapons.

Police put out a "be on the lookout" alert for Lamont's carjacked vehicle, a 2014 silver Subaru Legacy with Pennsylvania license plate GMA8620. Police say the people who were carjacked by Lamont were not injured.

McIntire was named chief in 2018 after working his way up through the ranks from patrol officer and sergeant.

