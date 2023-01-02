ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brackenridge, PA

Sources: Brackenridge police chief killed, another officer injured in shooting

 3 days ago

By: KDKA-TV's Lauren Linder and Andy Sheehan

BRACKENRIDGE, Pa. (KDKA) — One police officer is dead and another is injured after a shooting in Brackenridge, authorities said Monday.

Police are at the scene near 6th Avenue and Morgan Street on Monday in the Allegheny County borough. Sources say the officer killed in the shootout with the suspect is Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire, who has been the chief since 2018. Police said the suspect is 28-year-old Aaron Lamont Swan.

According to sources, McIntire died at the scene while the other officer was shot in the leg. Police say that officer is in stable condition at a local hospital.

Sources say Swan was killed in a shootout with police in Pittsburgh's Homewood neighborhood on Monday after fleeing the area in a carjacked vehicle.

(Photo Courtesy: Allegheny County)

Sources say there was an altercation Monday in Brackenridge between Swan, McIntire and the other officer where gunfire was exchanged. Sources added that the suspect, who was wounded in the shootout, carjacked a vehicle and fled Brackenridge.

The suspect in connection with the shooting of two police officers in Brackenridge is identified as Aaron Lamont Swan Jr. (Photo from Facebook)

There is a large police presence in Homewood near Brushton Avenue, where sources say Swan was shot and killed by police. Law enforcement had been looking for Swan since Sunday night, when he was wanted for probation violations involving weapons.

Police put out a "be on the lookout" alert for Lamont's carjacked vehicle, a 2014 silver Subaru Legacy with Pennsylvania license plate GMA8620. Police say the people who were carjacked by Lamont were not injured.

McIntire was named chief in 2018 after working his way up through the ranks from patrol officer and sergeant.

Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.

Comments / 17

erick hayden
3d ago

RWG officer McIntyre!! Definitely Real one!! I was 100ft from the shootout!! It was Definitely crazy!! I just dove through my back door until the shots stopped! So sad for His family. I also know his brother!! very sad

Reply
6
Sigsafe365
3d ago

When are people going to get upset over this criminal infested society that's been created by those that feel there is no criminals?Senseless and heartbreaking actions such as this need an immediate response from all!RIP sir....heartfelt condolences to the family of this brave man who's now a senseless victim of the crime ridden society we are now in....so sad!😥

Reply
5
Bill Longsmith
2d ago

Prayers to the officers family, all this trash need cleaned up . It's way past time to get tough on sentencing . 3 strikes and your out sounds good. All this light sentencing rehab BS is nonsense. These animals have no fear or respect of anything. Bad apples are bad apples and some people are just rotten to the core.

Reply
3
 

