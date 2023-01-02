Read full article on original website
WCAX
Vermont author chronicles eating disorder, mental illness
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A new memoir from a Waitsfield, Vermont, author tackles the tough topic of mental health. Erika Nichols-Frazer says “Feed Me” is about learning to feed herself -- body and mind. She says she struggled with an eating disorder when she was a young teen and was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in recent years. Food is interwoven through each chapter.
WCAX
Vt. Historical Society grant to allow exhibition of seldom seen artifacts
BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Historical Society in Barre will soon be allowing public access to thousands of historical treasures currently locked away in storage. “The whole reason that we are preserving these objects is to help tell history to people. So, if they are just sitting in here and people don’t know about them, they’re not doing that,” said the society’s Teresa Greene.
Remembering High Pond and Birdseye ski areas in Rutland County
By Karen D. Lorentz Editor’s note: This is part three in a three-part series on former ski areas in Vermont. “Not the Biggest, But One of The Best” was the slogan the late Bill Jenkins came up with for the […] Read More The post Remembering High Pond and Birdseye ski areas in Rutland County appeared first on The Mountain Times.
WCAX
Health center seeks to recruit new dental workers
Plattsburgh city councilors voted to move forward with demolition of the Crete center last month. Now community members and organizations who utilized the space are left wondering what's next?.
mynbc5.com
Vermont woman details 'Jeopardy!' TV show experience
BURLINGTON, Vt. — The iconic "Jeopardy!" theme music is one Claire Theoret has heard thousands of times. But this time, instead of listening to it from her couch, the Essex resident heard it loud and clear on the "Jeopardy!" soundstage. The 25-year-old grew up an avid watcher of the...
a-z-animals.com
Discover Vermont’s Coldest January on Record
Vermont is a state in New England known for its beauty, cold, and snowy landscapes. The state’s residents truly understand what it means to live in the cold. In fact, this northern state is usually placed on any top 10 list involving cold temperatures or snowy conditions. Today, we are going to look specifically at January in Vermont. Let’s discover Vermont’s coldest January on record!
Powerless: In a record storm, a small electric cooperative struggled to turn on the lights
As the climate changes, will more intense and frequent storms make it harder for utilities like Washington Electric Cooperative to survive? Read the story on VTDigger here: Powerless: In a record storm, a small electric cooperative struggled to turn on the lights.
WCAX
UVM Medical Center’s Baby New Year shares birthday with mom, aunt
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Baby New Year at the UVM Medical Center in Burlington made his appearance just before noon Sunday, and he already has something in common with his mom. “I hoped we would have a New Year’s Eve baby,” mom Grace Kuzmin of Milton said. “But we...
WCAX
Preserving the past: Lyndon leaders look to save two covered bridges
LYNDON, Vt. (WCAX) - Covered bridges are an iconic fixture found in nearly every county in Vermont, but time, weather, and even cars, are taking a toll on some of these historic structures. There are around 100 covered bridges in the state, six of them are in Caledonia County and...
Colchester Sun
Municipalities band together to propose changes to Essex Rescue, director says she's 'disappointed'
ESSEX RESCUE — A letter written by the five municipalities served by Essex Rescue seeks to give the municipalities more transparency and influence over the emergency service’s budget and operations. The drafted letter is a response to the rapidly increasing cost of Essex Rescue in the last two...
WCAX
Municipalities question cost increases for Essex Rescue
ESSE, Vt. (WCAX) - The costs for emergency services are on the rise in Vermont. Now, cities and towns are grappling with the financial fallout. On Monday night, the town of Essex voted to sign a letter to Essex Rescue with a list of requests to help them better understand why costs are going up. In the coming weeks, Jericho, Underhill, Essex Junction, and Westford will also consider signing on. The letter asks Essex Rescue to provide more transparency, asking for quarterly financial reports and a voting member on the rescue’s board. Additionally, they wish to see an operational assessment of the EMS provider.
mynbc5.com
Vermont wage increase upsets some tipped workers
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Millions of Americans started the new year with a pay raise, including in Vermont and New York. However, some service industry workers are not happy about it. On Jan. 1, Vermont’s minimum wage went up from $12.55 to $13.18. In New York, the minimum wage went...
WCAX
Fancy felines return to Burlington this weekend
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The annual Vermont Cat Show returns to South Burlington this weekend, drawing in cat owners and cat lovers from all over the region. There’s quite a bit to the cat show. Spectators can talk with owners about their pets before or after they’ve been judged by representatives from the Cat Fanciers Association. For some, it’s an opportunity to see a lot of cats under one roof.
WCAX
New purpose for Vermont church closed by lack of parishioners
FERRISBURGH, Vt. (WCAX) - A Ferrisburgh church has closed its doors due to the dwindling number of parishioners, but the building is here to stay and will now serve the community in a different way. Pastor Paul Hoffman is cleaning out the Ferrisburgh Methodist Church. “Doing the inventory, getting it...
WCAX
Lake Placid venue upgrades ready for World University Games and beyond
Perhaps it's not too far of a stretch to say life is like a jigsaw puzzle for Ada Alger -- trying to find the perfect match.
WCAX
Super Senior: Ada Alger
MIDDLESEX, Vt. (WCAX) - Perhaps it’s not too far of a stretch to say life is like a jigsaw puzzle for Ada Alger -- trying to find the perfect match. “And sometimes you find the right piece and it doesn’t go there at all,” Alger said. Other times, it’s just picking up the pieces. “Another thing you have to have is a sense of humor.”
bhsregister.com
Principal McBride resigns
Principal Lauren McBride announced her resignation and will not be returning to BHS after winter break. “I love Burlington High School,” McBride said. “It has been my home for the last five years, and we’ve been through a lot.”. Principal McBride was fully committed to BHS and...
WCAX
Dog reported stolen from Tunbridge home
Vermont lawmakers gathered at the Statehouse in Montpelier on Wednesday to open a new legislative session. House Speaker Jill Krowinski gaveled in the new biennium.
WCAX
Wednesday Weathercast
Plattsburgh city councilors voted to move forward with demolition of the Crete center last month. Now community members and organizations who utilized the space are left wondering what's next?.
WCAX
What’s next for Plattsburgh’s Crete Center?
Tuesday's historic GOP revolt that delayed the election of a new speaker also sidelined the swearing-in of Vermont's new congresswoman. New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu will be sworn in for a fourth term Thursday.
