Moscow, ID

VA User
1d ago

Smart man, Cops will lie to entrap you, and it's perfectly legal for them to do so. Never speak to cops, it is up to them to prove your guilty, never say a word except LAWYER.

Dan Decker
12h ago

No Attorneys no interview.The police will turn. "Hello,+ how are you" into a confession.Only a fool will speak to the police about a crime, they are charged with.The more a person says the more problematic...

Rolling Stone

Idaho Murders Suspect Went Back to the Scene of the Crime, Police Say

Authorities have finally released key details in the case of Bryan Kohberger, the primary suspect in the murders of four University of Idaho students. According to an affidavit unsealed Thursday, Kohberger, 28, allegedly left behind DNA evidence at the crime scene on a knife sheath and was caught after authorities used cell phone data and video footage to connect him to the car seen near the scene at the time of the crime. Kohberger had his first Idaho court appearance Thursday, after agreeing to be extradited from Pennsylvania, where he was caught. He was arrested on Dec. 30 after a...
MOSCOW, ID
Indy100

Idaho murder suspect asked one question to cops after arrest - and people are worried

Nearly seven weeks after the gruesome murders of four University of Idaho students, an apparent breakthrough has been made. On Friday 30, December police arrested 28-year-old Bryan Christopher Kohberger in Monroe County, Pennsylvania.According to reports, Kohberger was arrested at 3am "without incident" while at his parents' home.The arrest was unexpected as Kohberger has no obvious ties to any of the four victims, Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin.However, preliminary information has painted a concerning picture of the man who is in police custody. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterAccording to Brian Entin of News...
MOSCOW, ID
People

Nevada Sisters, 2 and 3, Are Killed After Aunt Who'd Allegedly Split Bottle of Tequila Crashes into Tree

Rose Wilmer, 2, and Taylor Wilmer, 3, were strapped in the back of their aunt's 2004 Honda Odyssey with only adult seatbelts instead of the age-appropriate car seats required by law A Nevada woman allegedly split a bottle of Tequila with a friend before getting behind the wheel of a van and losing control, killing her two young nieces and seriously injuring her sister, multiple news outlets report. KaLeah Manning, 23, was allegedly driving drunk when she failed to make a turn and struck a palm tree on...
NEVADA STATE
People

2 High School Cheerleaders Killed in High-Speed Crash, Police Officer Arrested

Officials said the crash occurred during a high-speed pursuit of a home-invasion suspect on Saturday night A community has been left in mourning after two high school cheerleaders were killed when a police chase turned deadly this weekend, with one officer charged as a result. Maggie Dunn, 17, and Caroline Gill, 15 — both of whom were students and cheerleaders at Brusly High School in Louisiana — were killed in the crash, which officials said occurred during a high-speed pursuit of a home-invasion suspect on Saturday night. Maggie's brother Liam Dunn was also...
BRUSLY, LA
The Independent

Coroner in Idaho murders told Kaylee Goncalves’ teen sister horrifying details about her death, mother says

The coroner in charge of the University of Idaho student murders case has come under fire for allegedly relaying horror victims about the killings to victim Kaylee Goncalves’ teenage sister. Kaylee’s mother Kristi Goncalves shared her anguish over the case in an interview with the Today Show on Thursday, more than a month after her daughter was stabbed to death alongside friends Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin at an off-campus home in Moscow, Idaho, on 13 November. Ms Goncalves revealed that some of the most gruesome details the family knows about the case came from a conversation...
MOSCOW, ID
Outsider.com

Gabby Petito Family Attorney Makes Shocking Claim About Brian Laundrie’s Mother

Gabby Petito’s family attorney is alleging that Brian Laundrie’s mother offered to lend her son a shovel after he murdered Gabby in Wyoming. Pat Reilly, who represents Gabby’s parents, Joe Petito and Nichole Schmidt, wrote a letter to Laundrie’s attorney, Matt Luka, on December 5 that detailed the documents Brian’s parents, Christopher and Roberta Laundrie, needed to hand over for the ongoing civil lawsuit against them.
WYOMING STATE
RadarOnline

JonBenet Shocker! Chief Investigator In Beauty Queen's Murder Removed From Probe For Misconduct

Two top commanders involved in the JonBenet Ramsey murder investigation were removed from the case after an internal audit shockingly found Boulder Police Department officers were slacking off instead of catching criminals, RadarOnline.com can reveal. The stunning announcement sent shockwaves through the hearts of the JonBenet family and the online sleuth community, who for years complained that the Boulder police were not doing enough to solve the murder of the 6-year-old found in the basement of her family’s home during Christmas on 1996.“To me, this is an opportunity to reset,” JonBenet’s half-brother John Andrew Ramsey exclusively told RadarOnline.com. “This is...
BOULDER, CO
People

N.J. Woman Accused of Murdering Husband on Christmas; Victim Was Active in Local Politics

A New Jersey woman accused of killing her husband on Christmas Day was arrested in connection with his death, authorities said. Marylue Wigglesworth, 51, allegedly killed David B. Wigglesworth, who was found suffering from a gunshot wound inside their Mays Landing home around 10:20 p.m. on Dec. 25, according to a news release from the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
MAYS LANDING, NJ
The Independent

‘Sleepover’ killer admits murdering partner, three children and raping girl as she lay dying

A quadruple killer has admitted to murdering his pregnant partner, her two children and one of their friends during a sleepover where he also raped one of the dying girls. Damien Bendallpleaded guilty to the murder of 35-year-old Terri Harris and her children 11-year-old Lacey Bennett and 13-year-old John Paul Bennett, as well as Lacey’s 11-year-old friend Connie Gent, last year. A court heard how the 32-year-old raped Lacey as she lay dying from head wounds he inflicted with a hammer at the house in Killamarsh near Sheffield.Prosecutor Louis Mably KC said he carried out “brutal, vicious and cruel...
