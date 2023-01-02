Effective: 2023-01-09 06:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-06 20:15:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Friday evening at 815 PM CST. Target Area: Bienville; Bossier; Red River; Webster The Flood Warning is extended for the following bayous in Louisiana Bayou Dorcheat At Lake Bistineau affecting Bienville, Webster, Red River and Bossier Parishes. For the Bayou Dorcheat...including Springhill, Dixie Inn, Lake Bistineau...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Bayou Dorcheat At Lake Bistineau. * WHEN...From Monday morning until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 142.5 feet, Expect some minor flooding of low area camps, however, all access roadways will remain open. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:00 PM CST Thursday the pool stage was 141.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood pool stage Monday morning and continue rising to 142.5 feet Monday morning. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood pool stage is 142.5 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 142.6 feet on 04/06/2018. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

BIENVILLE PARISH, LA ・ 3 HOURS AGO