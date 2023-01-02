Read full article on original website
Woman searching for driver she says hit and killed her father in Northeast Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — A woman is desperately looking for the driver she says hit and killed her father in Northeast Austin. The past 4 days have been an emotional roller coaster for Margaret Davis. Davis says on New Year's Eve, just before 2:00 a.m., her father Llyod “Paul” Alex Goodnoe was hit by a car and left for dead on Rundberg Lane near Slayton Drive.
Texas fires coach Chris Beard following arrest on felony charge of assaulting fiancee
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas fired basketball coach Chris Beard on Thursday while he faces a felony domestic family violence charge stemming from a Dec. 12 incident involving his fiancée. The Associated Press obtained the termination letter that was sent to Beard's attorney. Beard had five years left...
APD: Three people shot at house party in East Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating a shooting in East Austin Tuesday morning. Police say the shots fired call came in at 1:09 a.m. at a big house party off Ebert Avenue, not far from Springdale Road. Three people were hurt. Two were transported to a...
Lawmakers set to discuss changes to the Texas education system
SAN ANTONIO--As state lawmakers make their way back to Austin next week, many eyes are on education -- and the money behind it. Here's what you need to know heading into this session, and what it could mean for your child's school. Advocates say each year there are about a...
Schertz Police alert public about phony kidnapping ransom calls
SCHERTZ, Texas - Schertz Police are warning people about an uptick in kidnapping ransom scams. According to the FBI, virtual kidnappers scour the Internet for targets by searching for social media posts by international travelers. Scammers then contact the target’s loved ones claiming to have taken the target hostage. Family members are coerced into paying a ransom quickly to ensure the target’s release.
New Texas law gives elderly and disabled property tax break
AUSTIN, Texas — The new year is bringing with it new laws. For the first time in Texas history, a new bill is giving property tax breaks to those who are disabled or over the age of 65. CBS Austin is told the new law will help people stay...
