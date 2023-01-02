Vindicator file photo / January 6, 1966 | Fifty-six years ago, the Mahoning Valley Vocational School at the Youngstown Air Base was reporting an employment rate of 78 percent for youths who completed the curriculum. Taking a tour of the facility were, from left, Steve Stuart of the Ohio Department of Education, Atty. Kenneth M. Lloyd, president of the school; Dr. Byrl Shoemaker, director of the Division of Vocational Education in Ohio; Rep. Carl D. Perkins of Kentucky, chairman of the House subcommittee on education, and Willard Dudley, administrator of the Ohio Bureau of Unemployment Compensation.

