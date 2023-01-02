ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

WFMJ.com

SUV flips on I-680 ramp

One man is the hospital after an overnight crash along a ramp to Interstate 680 in Youngstown. An SUV flipped over on the ramp from Mahoning Avenue to 680 southbound at around midnight. The vehicle went over a guardrail and landed on its roof. Police are still investigating the cause...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
explore venango

UPDATE: Route 8 Reopens Following Crash in Venango County

IRWIN TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Route 8 northbound has reopened in Irwin Township, Venango County, following a Thursday morning tractor trailer crash. According to a Venango County 9-1-1 dispatcher, the call came in at 10:14 a.m.for a multi-vehicle crash. Clintonville Volunteer Fire Department, Superior Ambulance Service, Franklin-based State Police,...
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
WFMJ.com

Over $800,000 announced for traffic safety improvements in Mercer County

Pennsylvania Governor, Tom Wolf has announced on Wednesday that PennDOT will be issuing approximately $15 million across 32 municipalities in Pennsylvania for traffic safety improvements including over $800,000 for Mercer County. The funds will go towards two safety projects in the county. $400,000 was announced for State Street traffic signals...
MERCER COUNTY, PA
WFMJ.com

Victim of deadly Campbell house fire identified

The Mahoning County Coroner has released the name of the woman whose body was found in a burning home in Campbell on New Year's Eve. Authorities say an autopsy was conducted on 38-year-old Ami Maldonado who was found as crews battled flames at a home on Andrews Avenue at around 1 a.m. Saturday.
CAMPBELL, OH
WKYC

2 killed in single vehicle crash in Trumbull County

SOUTHINGTON, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a Trumbull County crash that killed two on Wednesday morning. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter'. At around 12:45 a.m. OSHP troopers from the...
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
WFMJ.com

Years Ago | January 5th

Vindicator file photo / January 6, 1966 | Fifty-six years ago, the Mahoning Valley Vocational School at the Youngstown Air Base was reporting an employment rate of 78 percent for youths who completed the curriculum. Taking a tour of the facility were, from left, Steve Stuart of the Ohio Department of Education, Atty. Kenneth M. Lloyd, president of the school; Dr. Byrl Shoemaker, director of the Division of Vocational Education in Ohio; Rep. Carl D. Perkins of Kentucky, chairman of the House subcommittee on education, and Willard Dudley, administrator of the Ohio Bureau of Unemployment Compensation.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH

