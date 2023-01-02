Read full article on original website
WFMJ.com
WATCHDOG REPORT: EMS crises grows in Pennsylvania with unique challenges
The fear is felt across the nation. EMS providers continue to struggle and a Mercer County ambulance provider hopes an upcoming gathering to sound the alarm once again, will do something "before it's too late." "Now we are truly getting to the end of the road," Chief of Superior Ambulance...
Program offering free devices for seniors
A new local program created to help low-income seniors call for help in emergencies could one day become a national campaign.
How are Valley bridges doing?
Each bridge in the Valley falls in a range of different conditions.
WFMJ.com
SUV flips on I-680 ramp
One man is the hospital after an overnight crash along a ramp to Interstate 680 in Youngstown. An SUV flipped over on the ramp from Mahoning Avenue to 680 southbound at around midnight. The vehicle went over a guardrail and landed on its roof. Police are still investigating the cause...
WFMJ.com
Construction underway for new animal shelter in Trumbull County
A Trumbull County animal shelter is expanding to a brand new, much larger facility. Jason Cooke, who's been running the Healthy Hearts and Paws Projects from his own home, says this is a project that's about a year in coming. The seven acre site on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard...
explore venango
UPDATE: Route 8 Reopens Following Crash in Venango County
IRWIN TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Route 8 northbound has reopened in Irwin Township, Venango County, following a Thursday morning tractor trailer crash. According to a Venango County 9-1-1 dispatcher, the call came in at 10:14 a.m.for a multi-vehicle crash. Clintonville Volunteer Fire Department, Superior Ambulance Service, Franklin-based State Police,...
WFMJ.com
Over $800,000 announced for traffic safety improvements in Mercer County
Pennsylvania Governor, Tom Wolf has announced on Wednesday that PennDOT will be issuing approximately $15 million across 32 municipalities in Pennsylvania for traffic safety improvements including over $800,000 for Mercer County. The funds will go towards two safety projects in the county. $400,000 was announced for State Street traffic signals...
Window contractor facing cases in Valley and Pa.
A man with trouble running his window installation business is facing charges in Ohio and Pennsylvania.
Trumbull County bridge replacement one of 377 to be addressed
As part of a plan to address 377 bridges throughout Trumbull County that are in need of repair or replacement, Trumbull County Engineer Randy Smith announced Tuesday that work will begin this year or early next on one in Farmington Township.
Family of Campbell fire victim questions her death
They question why Ami Maldonado never made it out or called for help.
WFMJ.com
Victim of deadly Campbell house fire identified
The Mahoning County Coroner has released the name of the woman whose body was found in a burning home in Campbell on New Year's Eve. Authorities say an autopsy was conducted on 38-year-old Ami Maldonado who was found as crews battled flames at a home on Andrews Avenue at around 1 a.m. Saturday.
Dunkin’ worker in fear following threat over bacon in Boardman
A worker at a Dunkin Donut in Boardman said a customer threatened her and now she is afraid of him.
Victim in New Year’s Eve fatal fire identified
The Campbell Fire Department and the Mahoning County Coroner’s Office are investigating the incident.
Man facing DUI charge after Lawrence County crash
Reports said that charges are pending at this time.
2 killed in single vehicle crash in Trumbull County
SOUTHINGTON, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a Trumbull County crash that killed two on Wednesday morning. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter'. At around 12:45 a.m. OSHP troopers from the...
Detective seeks answers in 2020 shooting death on Youngstown’s East Side
It was a night of cards and friends for Thomas Huff before he was found shot to death at a table in his East Side home.
WFMJ.com
Years Ago | January 5th
Vindicator file photo / January 6, 1966 | Fifty-six years ago, the Mahoning Valley Vocational School at the Youngstown Air Base was reporting an employment rate of 78 percent for youths who completed the curriculum. Taking a tour of the facility were, from left, Steve Stuart of the Ohio Department of Education, Atty. Kenneth M. Lloyd, president of the school; Dr. Byrl Shoemaker, director of the Division of Vocational Education in Ohio; Rep. Carl D. Perkins of Kentucky, chairman of the House subcommittee on education, and Willard Dudley, administrator of the Ohio Bureau of Unemployment Compensation.
Dogs safe after Lake Newport rescue
Two dogs are safe after crews rescued them at Lake Newport.
15 facing charges following Trumbull County gambling investigations
Fifteen people are facing criminal summons on charges of operating a gambling house and gambling following an investigation into gambling complaints at four locations in Trumbull County.
