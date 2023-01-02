Read full article on original website
Kevin Shillenn
3d ago
This has been happening for years in Towsontowne Center. It's only a matter of time before Towson is like Harborplace and someone gets shot! Do like White Marsh and start curfew. If your not with parents you go home!
Mr. Mr.
2d ago
It’s ALWAYS the same race of kids that “gather” and create chaos, parents are probably young themselves and out drinking and partying or simply don’t care where their kids are and they need to be held accountable.
Police make arrest in Glen Burnie apartment shooting
GLEN BURNIE, MD – The Anne Arundel County Police Department has announced the arrest of Demetrius Lamar Wallace, 44, for a shooting that took place inside a Tall Pines Court apartment. According to police, on Wednesday, at around 4:00 p.m., officers responded to a report of an unknown disturbance in the 7800 block of Tall Pines Court in Glen Burnie. “While en route, officers learned that gunshots were heard and a black male suspect had broken through a window into an apartment,” AACPD said in a statement. “As officers were approaching the building, they observed the suspect climbing out of The post Police make arrest in Glen Burnie apartment shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
Child abducted by ‘mentally ill’ relative, police report
GLEN BURNIE, MD – A child was abducted by a family member described by police as suffering from mental illness in Glen Burnie on Tuesday. The Anne Arundel County Police Department reported the abduction in the 100 block of Warwickshire Lane at approximately 7:00 a.m. “After conducting an investigation, officers discovered that a juvenile female had been abducted by a relative who may be suffering from a mental illness,” AACPD reported. “As a result of the relative’s statements referring to leaving the country, the officer coordinated with local law enforcement agencies in order to locate the suspect and child.” In The post Child abducted by ‘mentally ill’ relative, police report appeared first on Shore News Network.
foxbaltimore.com
Arrest of squeegee kid reveals history of run-ins with drivers and police, records show
WBFF (BALTIMORE, MD) — A known squeegee kid wanted for the assault of a convenience store clerk is now in custody, the US Marshals Service confirms. Antonio Mackey, 19, who in court documents police labeled a known squeegee kid, was arrested on January 4, 2023. Mackey had been wanted...
foxbaltimore.com
Man attempts to break into Silver Spring preschool, police searching for suspect
SILVER SPRING, Md. (7News) — The Montgomery County Police Department is investigating an attempted burglary at a preschool on Christmas Day, officials said. At approximately 8:15 p.m., a man arrived at the Shomrai Emunah Preschool in the 800 block of University Boulevard West in Silver Spring and allegedly tried to break into the building, MCPD said.
foxbaltimore.com
Court docs: 'Large, unruly crowd' removed from mall before 8 arrested near Towson Circle
TOWSON, Md. (WBFF) — Charging documents for one of the eight people arrested Friday night are providing more details about the large disturbance that unfolded outside of Towson Town Center mall. 18-year-old Bezoir Montgomery of Reisterstown and seven juveniles were arrested following the incident. According to court filings for...
Md. man sentenced for abducting, raping, and fatally stabbing mother of 4 in 1982
HOWARD COUNTY, Md. (TCD) -- A 64-year-old man was recently sentenced to 25 years in prison for the murder of a woman over 40 years ago. According to a news release from the Howard County State’s Attorney’s Office, on March 29, 1982, 28-year-old Laney Lee McGadney walked to a grocery store in the Owen Brown Village Center from her Columbia apartment when witnesses said they saw her being abducted near Oakland Mills Road. Hours later, McGadney’s body was reportedly found in a vacant lot.
foxbaltimore.com
Police stepping up patrols, meeting planned after large juvenile disturbance in Towson
TOWSON, Md. (WBFF) — A meeting is scheduled for Thursday morning to address the large disturbance that unfolded outside of Towson Town Center over the weekend. “We’re sitting down with business owners, with the police, with the mall management just to all talk about how we can deal with this in general,” Sixth district Baltimore County Councilman Mike Ertel, who represents Towson, told FOX45 News.
Death Of Young Baltimore Child Officially Considered Homicide: Police
Baltimore police have confirmed that the death of an 8-year-old boy over the holidays is officially being looked into as a homicide. Dylan King was pronounced dead after reportedly being found with gunshot wounds in the 2100 block of Presbury Street on the afternoon of Friday, Dec. 30, according to Baltimore police.
foxbaltimore.com
5 students shot, 1 killed at shopping center near Edmondson High School, say police
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police say one student was killed and four others were injured when two gunmen opened fire at a shopping center across the street from Edmondson Westside High School. Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said a group of students was gathered at the Edmondson Village Shopping...
27-Year-Old Woman Shot in Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – A 27-year-old woman was shot yesterday morning in Southern Baltimore. The shooting happened on the 2700 block of Spelman Road. Shortly before 9:30 am, The Baltimore PD arrived at the location to investigate the report of a shooting. When police arrived, they discovered the woman suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body. The victim was taken to a local hospital. Her condition is unknown at this time. According to an initial investigation, the victim was driving on Spelman Road when she was shot by an unidentified individual. This case remains under investigation. If you have The post 27-Year-Old Woman Shot in Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
Maryland High School Students Shot, One Killed During Popeyes Lunch Break
One high school student is dead after five students were reportedly shot outside of the Popeyes at Edmondson Village Shopping Center in Baltimore during their lunch break, reports WMAR 2 News. One victim, a 16-year-old, died from his injuries. The others, each of whom are between 17 and 18-years-old, are...
foxbaltimore.com
Man sentenced to life in prison for shooting, killing woman then spitting on her
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in Baltimore County Thursday. 32-year-old Ricky Raheem Charles received the life-long sentence in Baltimore County Circuit Court for first degree premeditated murder and the use of a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence. He received a concurrent term of 20 years for the handgun violation.
foxbaltimore.com
New Year off to violent start, Former Prosecutor Vignarajah reacts to spate of violence
BALTIMORE (WBFF( — Baltimore City Police say one student was killed and four others were injured when two gunmen opened fire at a shopping center across the street from Edmondson Westside High School. Earlier on the same day, three victims were shot in two separate south Baltimore shootings before...
foxbaltimore.com
Family of murdered student calls for justice and prayers 1 day after deadly shooting
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Former city and federal prosecutor Thiru Vignarajah joined the family of Deanta Dorsey, the 16-year-old Edmondson High School student killed while on lunch break Wednesday. "This is not the way anyone wanted to start the new year," Vignarajah said. At the family’s request, Vignarajah will serve...
Wbaltv.com
Man shot in abdomen on Liberty Heights Avenue in northwest Baltimore
A man shot in northwest Baltimore Wednesday evening is in serious condition, police said. City police said officers were called around 6:34 p.m. to the 4900 block of Liberty Heights Avenue, where they found a 24-year-old man shot in the abdomen. He was taken to a hospital in serious condition.
Nottingham MD
Home invasion reported in Rosedale; vehicles stolen in Middle River, Hillendale
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating a home invasion, two robberies, and two vehicle thefts that were reported over the past week. Between 5:30 p.m. on December 27 and 8:30 a.m. on December 28, a 2012 Subaru Forrester was stolen from a parking lot in the 9000-block of Pulaski Highway in Middle River (21220).
foxbaltimore.com
'Dylan was a wonderful little boy,' neighbors react to shooting death of Baltimore child
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The 8-year-old who police said was shot and killed inside his home in west Baltimore attended Matthew Crenson Elementary School, Baltimore City Public Schools confirmed Wednesday. BPD identified the child as Dylan King, 8, of Baltimore. Officers were called to the 2100 block of Presbury St....
foxbaltimore.com
3 shot in separate South Baltimore shootings before 9:30 a.m.
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Three victims were shot in two separate South Baltimore shootings before 9:30 a.m., Wednesday morning. According to police, officers responded near Spelman Road after receiving reports of a shooting. Once on scene, they located a 27-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to the upper body. She...
One Fighting For Life, One Stabilized After Second Baltimore Shooting In Minutes
At least one victim is fighting for their life after a double shooting in Baltimore, police say. Two people were reportedly shot in the 3200 block of Pulaski Highway shortly before 9:30 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 4. Just one minute before, Baltimore police were called to the 2700 block of Spelman Road after a woman had been shot while driving, according to Baltimore police.
17-Year-Old Shot In Stolen Vehicle in Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – A teen was shot in the hand in Western Baltimore early yesterday afternoon. A shot spotter alert led the Baltimore Police Department to the crime scene. This incident happened shortly before 4:30 pm on the 1800 block of West Baltimore Street. Officers responded to a shot spotter alert, and when they arrived they found a stolen vehicle involved in a single-vehicle accident. Shortly after the victim was discovered at a local hospital suffering from a single gunshot wound to his hand. He is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries. An initial investigation determined that the victim was shot The post 17-Year-Old Shot In Stolen Vehicle in Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
