Read full article on original website
JoAnn Lloyd McCracken
3d ago
Congratulations to the couple on The SWEETEST GIFT GOD CAN GIVE US. CHERISH HER,LOVE HER, PROTECT, NEVER TAKE A MOMENT FOR GRANTED BECAUSE THEY GROW UP QUICKLY.
Reply
2
Related
13newsnow.com
Virginia woman in her 90s gives back to community through sewing
HARRISONBURG, Va. — Helen Breeden has loved sewing since she was a child. She says sewing is a good way to pass the time, and to pass on something special when a project is done. Since 2019, Helen has been passing on something special to patients and staff at...
wfxrtv.com
Oh baby! Virginia Baptist hospital welcomes their first baby of 2023– Eleni Paige.
LYNCHBURG, Va (WFXR) — A monumental start to 2023 for one Lynchburg couple as their new baby girl is among the first-born babies of the year. Kera and Anthony welcomed baby “Eleni Paige” around 2 a.m. on January 1. Making her the first baby born this year at Virginia Baptist hospital. Eleni came in at eight pounds and four ounces. Both the newborn and mother are doing well.
cbs19news
January dedicated as Firefighter Cancer Month
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- “Firefighters have a nine percent greater chance of getting cancer than the general public, but we have a 14 percent chance of dying from it than the general public,” said Joe Schumacher, the COO of the Firefighter Cancer Support Network. The Fire...
wmra.org
Charlottesville man now missing for six months
It's been six months since a 60-year-old man went missing from Charlottesville without a trace. WMRA's Randi B. Hagi reports. John Milton Harris III was last seen in the early morning hours of July 1st around Moore's Creek. Charlottesville Police Department Detectives Christopher Raines and Jacob Bowlin told WMRA that Harris was camping out there in a tent near other people experiencing homelessness, and that morning he left without telling anyone where he planned to go. One of Harris's sisters, who lives a few hours away, reported him missing just over a week later. She typically spoke with him about once a week, and it is abnormal for her to not hear from him for this long.
cbs19news
Tinsel Trail results announced
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Now that it’s the new year, people are taking down some of their holiday decorations, including the Junior League of Charlottesville. The JLC’s Tinsel Trail, which featured trees decorated by various groups and businesses in the community, raised $15,000 this year. The money...
WSET
Meet Our New LHOV Co-Host Kaci Latimore!
LYNCHBURG, Va (WEST) — The wait is over! A new face has joined Living in the Heart of Virginia. Meet the new co-host Kaci Latimore! She spoke with Emily so you can get to know her and learn what she's excited about most now being here in the Hill City.
NBC 29 News
Shelters and rescues receiving unwanted animal presents after the holidays
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Shelters and rescues are receiving unwanted puppy presents following the holidays, according to Newsweek. Pets can be cute additions to the family, but they’re also long-term commitments. Owners need time and money for vet appointments, food, training, and more. “They’re not disposable, they’re supposed to...
WSLS
Amherst County Public Schools mourns loss of student after body found in Nelson County
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – The Amherst County Public School system is mourning the loss of one of their own, and potentially two others after a vehicle was found in a Nelson County river. Christopher Doss, a 17-year-old, was found on a riverbank along the Rockfish River the vehicle was...
NBC 29 News
UVA Health warns of new Omicron subvariant
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A new subvariant of omicron is spreading across the U.S., and it might be more resistant to antibodies. This comes as many localities in Virginia are being urged to mask up by the CDC. Charlottesville and Albemarle County are at “low” transmission, even following holiday gatherings,...
cbs19news
UVA student flying for a cause
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Flying for a cause is something one University of Virginia student has been doing to help furry friends across the nation. For her 18th birthday, Gillian Moore’s father gave her a “discovery flight,” during which she was given the opportunity to try out flying a plane and it was an opportunity that changed her life for good.
NBC 29 News
Police name victims, provide details on bodies found in Nelson County river
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia State Police are providing an update on the bodies found in the Rockfish River in Nelson County. VSP says it was alerted to a submerged vehicle in the river near the intersection of Bridgeport Lane and Johnson Hollow around 11:40 a.m. Tuesday, December 27.
wsvaonline.com
Food drive breaks records
The 15th edition of the Brent Berry Food Drive is in the books and it was a smashing success. So says Bucky Berry, who helped to coordinate the event. Berry says enough food was raised to fill four Rockingham County School buses and a 40-foot race trailer and all that food was taken to the Salvation Army of Harrisonburg.
cbs19news
Police identify Nelson County woman killed in crash
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Nelson County resident was killed in a Monday night crash. The Virginia State Police is investigating the crash, which occurred around 9:30 p.m. Monday on Thomas Nelson Highway at the intersection with Arrington Road in the Colleen area. Police say a 2005 Chevrolet...
WHSV
Sergeant Joseph Siron starts new chapter as school resource officer
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - As the new school resource officer, he will be one of the first and last people seen on campus. Sergeant Siron has spent 16 years on the force, including being head of negotiations for Staunton police — so he hopes his experience enhances comfort and safety with the students.
timesvirginian.com
Green pleads guilty to 2nd-degree murder of Bedford man in Appomattox County
This afternoon in Appomattox County Circuit Court, 23-year-old Mik'Tavis Elonta Naeshu Green, of Prospect, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and other charges in relation to the Oct. 20, 2020 homicide of Carlos Levell Rose, a 45-year-old Bedford County resident. Rose's charred remains were found Oct. 21, 2020 in a burned...
cbs19news
Police identify two bodies found in submerged vehicle in Nelson County
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Virginia State Police have identified two of the people found in the Rockfish River in Nelson County. The submerged vehicle was spotted near the intersection of Bridgeport Lane and Johnson Hollow on Dec. 27, and police are still trying to determine when it went into the water.
Phil Irwin’s dream becoming reality in Rapp
Here’s an opportunity for anyone who cherishes the views in Rappahannock County and wants to do something to help protect them. If pressed for time, you can go directly to the final paragraphs to find out where and when. But for everyone else, here's a little Phil Irwin story. At our meeting in November 2017, Phil Irwin – our friend, founder, and fellow Rappahannock League for Environmental Protection (RLEP) board member – presented a recommendation to collaborate with Scenic Virginia. Irwin was also on Scenic Virginia's Board of Directors. Scenic Virginia had just started working with Virginia Tech to research ways to identify our most cherished views and ultimately create a statewide registry...
cbs19news
Reusable bags are replacing plastic at stores
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- If you've gone grocery shopping since New Years, you paid extra at the check-out. Experts say 500 billion plastic grocery bags are used each year. The five-cent bag tax encourages people to use less plastic. On Jan. 1, Charlottesville and Albemarle County joined seven other...
NBC 29 News
$1,000 reward offered to anyone with information on missing dog
STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) - Kate Middleton says she was traveling through Virginia, stopping in Staunton, when her elderly dog disappeared. Middleton says her dog, Holly, got out their room at the Red Roof Inn while she was preparing medication for the pet. Hotel guests helped Middleton search the area, but...
cbs19news
ACAC facility remains closed due to burst pipe damage
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A local gym is still closed after a bitter cold snap in December. The ACAC at Pantops says it plans to reopen on Jan. 16. The facility closed after a frozen pipe burst and caused extensive damage. Contractors hope to have the repair work...
Comments / 1