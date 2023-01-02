ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Community Resource Computer Lab now open to Marion residents

MARION, IL — The Community Resource Computer Lab, intended to assist with employment, education and personal well-being, is now open to Marion residents. Residents may use the facility located at 901 Sherman Dr. to look at job postings, create resumes and fill out applications for work. Free online career profiler and preparation classes are also installed.
Community gathers to hear state of the city, county addresses

PADUCAH — Local elected leaders delivered yearly updates on Thursday during the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce Power in Partnership Breakfast. McCracken County Judge Executive Craig Clymer and Paducah Mayor George Bray each addressed the packed house at the Paducah Convention Center. The two discussed their respective accomplishments, challenges, and the importance of the county and city working together.
Local schools offer CPR training in the classroom

PADUCAH — The state of Kentucky requires schools to offer students CPR training and access to automated external defibrillators or AEDs. Students have access to workshops, informational videos and CPR dolls during the course, helping them learn hands-only CPR. When school is in session, anything could happen. "A family...
Heath files to run for Ag. Commissioner

State Representative Richard Heath of Mayfield has filed his paperwork to seek the Republican nomination for Agriculture commissioner. Heath is a lifelong resident of Graves County and grew up on a small farm in the Clear Springs Community. One of nine children, he says his work ethic was forged by working on the family farm, raising pigs and corn.
Local nonprofits increase budgets moving into new year

PADUCAH — With inflation hitting a 40-year high in 2022, local families needed more help. For months, we've seen how the elevated cost of living has reduced purchasing power, especially for lower income families with less financial cushion. Local nonprofits responded to the growing need for food and utility...
'News Quiz' host Kelsey Starks visits Murray Middle School

MURRAY, KY — KET "News Quiz" host Kelsey Starks recently visited Murray Middle School, reuniting with students she met in April at the Student Technology Leadership Program State Competition at Rupp Arena in Lexington. During the visit on Dec. 15, Murray Independent Schools says Starks and KET Educational Consultant...
Murray High band director named High School Teacher of the Year

MURRAY, KY — Murray High School band director Tim Zeiss has been named the 2022-23 Kentucky Music Educators Association (KMEA) High School Teacher of the Year. Zeiss will be presented this award and a $500 contribution to the MHS Band program on Feb. 10 in the Upper Concourse at the Kentucky International Convention Center in Louisville.
Walker's Bluff hosts career fair as it prepares to open casino resort

CARTERVILLE, IL — As of November, 303,000 people were looking for work in Illinois, according to the state. Illinois' unemployment rate is higher than the national average of 3.7 percent. Walker's Bluff wants to put a dent in that by bringing a casino resort to southern Illinois. The vineyard in Carterville, Illinois, is looking to open the casino resort in the spring.
Murray-Calloway County Hospital welcomes first baby of 2023

Frank Clinard and Madelynn Edmonson of Murray began 2023 as the proud new parents of their 6 pound, 9 ounce, baby boy, Waylon Clinard who was 20 inches long. Frank and Madelynn welcomed baby boy Waylon at 11 pm on January 2nd with Dr. Karla Turley, OB/GYN of Women’s Health of Murray delivering.
Quilt museum announces 2024 contest theme, grand prize of $4,000

PADUCAH — Paducah's National Quilt Museum will soon be seeking submissions from all over the world for their bi-yearly New Quilts from an Old Favorite Competition and Exhibition. According to their website, the theme for this year's contest is the Roaring Twenties. The museum says the quilt submissions must...
Marshall County cancels classes for remainder of week

BENTON, KY — Marshall County Schools announced Tuesday morning classes would be cancelled for the remainder of the week, citing damage caused by frozen pipes in the sprinkler systems at five of their schools. According to the district's Facebook post about the closure, all staff are still expected to...
First Baby Of 2023 Arrives At Baptist Memorial-Union City

Union City, Tenn.–The New Year’s baby born at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Union City was something of a surprise to the parents since she wasn’t due until January 17. Baby Carolina Rayne was born at 9:05 p.m. January 1 to Rachel and Elijah Carpenter of Camden. The baby weighed 6 pounds and 8 ounces.
