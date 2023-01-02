Read full article on original website
wpsdlocal6.com
Community Resource Computer Lab now open to Marion residents
MARION, IL — The Community Resource Computer Lab, intended to assist with employment, education and personal well-being, is now open to Marion residents. Residents may use the facility located at 901 Sherman Dr. to look at job postings, create resumes and fill out applications for work. Free online career profiler and preparation classes are also installed.
wpsdlocal6.com
Community gathers to hear state of the city, county addresses
PADUCAH — Local elected leaders delivered yearly updates on Thursday during the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce Power in Partnership Breakfast. McCracken County Judge Executive Craig Clymer and Paducah Mayor George Bray each addressed the packed house at the Paducah Convention Center. The two discussed their respective accomplishments, challenges, and the importance of the county and city working together.
wpsdlocal6.com
Early childhood book club at Vienna High School open to all families with young children
VIENNA, IL — Shawnee Community College is hosting an early childhood book club at Vienna High School for newborn children up to 7 years old. The event is free for all families that attend, and each child will leave with the book that is read at the meeting. Any families with young children, not just Johnson County families, are welcome.
wpsdlocal6.com
Local schools offer CPR training in the classroom
PADUCAH — The state of Kentucky requires schools to offer students CPR training and access to automated external defibrillators or AEDs. Students have access to workshops, informational videos and CPR dolls during the course, helping them learn hands-only CPR. When school is in session, anything could happen. "A family...
whopam.com
Heath files to run for Ag. Commissioner
State Representative Richard Heath of Mayfield has filed his paperwork to seek the Republican nomination for Agriculture commissioner. Heath is a lifelong resident of Graves County and grew up on a small farm in the Clear Springs Community. One of nine children, he says his work ethic was forged by working on the family farm, raising pigs and corn.
wpsdlocal6.com
Local nonprofits increase budgets moving into new year
PADUCAH — With inflation hitting a 40-year high in 2022, local families needed more help. For months, we've seen how the elevated cost of living has reduced purchasing power, especially for lower income families with less financial cushion. Local nonprofits responded to the growing need for food and utility...
wpsdlocal6.com
'News Quiz' host Kelsey Starks visits Murray Middle School
MURRAY, KY — KET "News Quiz" host Kelsey Starks recently visited Murray Middle School, reuniting with students she met in April at the Student Technology Leadership Program State Competition at Rupp Arena in Lexington. During the visit on Dec. 15, Murray Independent Schools says Starks and KET Educational Consultant...
wpsdlocal6.com
Audit shows Ballard County clerk has not properly settled fees for three years, exceeded budget
State Auditor Mike Harmon released the audit of the 2021 financial statement of Ballard County Clerk Katie Mercer, showing five concerns for noncompliance with laws, regulations, contracts and grants, including several repeat findings. Failed to properly account for and accurately report fees and taxes. This was included in last year's...
wpsdlocal6.com
Murray High band director named High School Teacher of the Year
MURRAY, KY — Murray High School band director Tim Zeiss has been named the 2022-23 Kentucky Music Educators Association (KMEA) High School Teacher of the Year. Zeiss will be presented this award and a $500 contribution to the MHS Band program on Feb. 10 in the Upper Concourse at the Kentucky International Convention Center in Louisville.
wpsdlocal6.com
Walker's Bluff hosts career fair as it prepares to open casino resort
CARTERVILLE, IL — As of November, 303,000 people were looking for work in Illinois, according to the state. Illinois' unemployment rate is higher than the national average of 3.7 percent. Walker's Bluff wants to put a dent in that by bringing a casino resort to southern Illinois. The vineyard in Carterville, Illinois, is looking to open the casino resort in the spring.
wpsdlocal6.com
Blaine McDonald
Blaine McDonald is a multimedia journalist for WPSD Local 6. She's a new resident of Paducah, originally from Martin, Tennessee. She recently graduated from the University of Tennessee at Martin, where she majored in broadcast communications and minored in history. During her time at UT Martin, Blaine was very active...
thunderboltradio.com
Gleason community donations pay for student lunch debt; help needed for other schools
Thanks to the generosity of local individuals and businesses, every Gleason School student is beginning the second semester with no lunch debt. However, even with the contribution, the district’s student lunch debt remains at an all-time high. Weakley County Schools Communications Director Erica Moore says Imerys Clay Company donated...
westkentuckystar.com
Murray-Calloway County Hospital welcomes first baby of 2023
Frank Clinard and Madelynn Edmonson of Murray began 2023 as the proud new parents of their 6 pound, 9 ounce, baby boy, Waylon Clinard who was 20 inches long. Frank and Madelynn welcomed baby boy Waylon at 11 pm on January 2nd with Dr. Karla Turley, OB/GYN of Women’s Health of Murray delivering.
wpsdlocal6.com
Quilt museum announces 2024 contest theme, grand prize of $4,000
PADUCAH — Paducah's National Quilt Museum will soon be seeking submissions from all over the world for their bi-yearly New Quilts from an Old Favorite Competition and Exhibition. According to their website, the theme for this year's contest is the Roaring Twenties. The museum says the quilt submissions must...
KFVS12
Schnucks ‘Flexforce’ employment option coming to Cape Girardeau location
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Following a launch in the St. Louis area, Schnucks announced it will be expanding its “Flexforce” employment option to other locations, including Cape Girardeau. According to a release from Schnucks, employees can log in to a scheduling app to look at and claim...
wpsdlocal6.com
Marshall County cancels classes for remainder of week
BENTON, KY — Marshall County Schools announced Tuesday morning classes would be cancelled for the remainder of the week, citing damage caused by frozen pipes in the sprinkler systems at five of their schools. According to the district's Facebook post about the closure, all staff are still expected to...
wpsdlocal6.com
Neighborhood leaders disappointed as Carbondale city officials decline invitation to meeting on gun violence
CARBONDALE, IL — Wednesday night, shots were fired in the Arbor District Neighborhood in Carbondale. Local leaders say gun violence continues to be a constant in the city. In some cases, these shootings have turned deadly, including in August of 2021. Southern Illinois University student Keeshanna Jackson died after...
wpsdlocal6.com
Hearing over possible removal of Paducah City Commissioner David Guess coming up later this month
PADUCAH — In about two weeks, hearing will be held that could lead to the removal of Paducah City Commissioner David Guess. The hearing comes after texts Guess sent a city employee that contained a statement with racist connotations came to light. Last month, the Paducah City Commission presented...
wpsdlocal6.com
New city leadership in Marion, Kentucky, helps combat continuing water crisis
MARION, KY — Heavy rain created headaches for many in the Local 6 area, but in Marion, Kentucky, the three inches of precipitation was more than welcome. In April of last year, the city breached the levee to Lake George, Marion's main water source. The breach led to a water shortage.
radionwtn.com
First Baby Of 2023 Arrives At Baptist Memorial-Union City
Union City, Tenn.–The New Year’s baby born at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Union City was something of a surprise to the parents since she wasn’t due until January 17. Baby Carolina Rayne was born at 9:05 p.m. January 1 to Rachel and Elijah Carpenter of Camden. The baby weighed 6 pounds and 8 ounces.
