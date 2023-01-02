Coulee Region Humane Society expands lost pet resources

ONALASKA, Wis. (WKBT) – Having a lost pet is a stressful experience, but there is help.

The Coulee Region Humane Society wants everyone to know about their expanded resources for those whose pets have run away.

You can now file a lost pet report with CRHS online.

You can also call CRHS and file the report over the phone.

CRHS also has a list of what you can do when you lose your pets.

You can find all the information on the CRHS lost pets page .

