La Crosse, WI

Coulee Region Humane Society expands lost pet resources

By Leah Rivard
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DYG1A_0k1J1rUl00

ONALASKA, Wis. (WKBT) – Having a lost pet is a stressful experience, but there is help.

The Coulee Region Humane Society wants everyone to know about their expanded resources for those whose pets have run away.

You can now file a lost pet report with CRHS online.

You can also call CRHS and file the report over the phone.

CRHS also has a list of what you can do when you lose your pets.

You can find all the information on the CRHS lost pets page .

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

