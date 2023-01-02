ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

The Independent

Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse

Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
CINCINNATI, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Damar Hamlin’s family issues statement

The family of Damar Hamlin issued a statement on Tuesday thanking all of those who have shown support for the Buffalo Bills defensive back after what transpired the night before. The Hamlin family thanked first responders and the staff at University of Cincinnati Medical Center for providing “exceptional care to Damar.” They also thanked the... The post Damar Hamlin’s family issues statement appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MISSOURI STATE
The Comeback

Brian Kelly responds to LSU football rumors

There have been some rather salacious rumors swirling around the LSU Tigers program over things that may or may not have happened after his team’s Citrus Bowl victory over Purdue. After a few days of silence, head coach Brian Kelly has finally reacted to those rumors and whether or not anyone has been punished. During Read more... The post Brian Kelly responds to LSU football rumors appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
BATON ROUGE, LA
KPEL 96.5

Lafayette Christian Academy Names New Head Football Coach, Announces New Role for Trev Faulk

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - New year. New Head Coach. Three weeks after beloved Trev Faulk stepped down as the Head Football Coach at Lafayette Christian Academy, his replacement has been announced. And it's a name the Knight faithful - and the Breaux Bridge community - are familiar with. Hunter Landry has been Offensive Coordinator for the Knights over the past two seasons, but his coaching career began 12 years ago.
LAFAYETTE, LA
The Comeback

Colin Cowherd shares shocking Jim Harbaugh, Sean Payton contract numbers

How desperate are the Denver Broncos to land a quality head coach? Apparently desperate enough that they are willing to make either Jim Harbaugh or Sean Payton by far the highest-paid coach in the NFL. That’s according to a report by Colin Cowherd, Tuesday on The Herd With Colin Cowherd. “The Denver Broncos job, if Read more... The post Colin Cowherd shares shocking Jim Harbaugh, Sean Payton contract numbers appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
DENVER, CO
New York Post

Jets defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich recalls teammate’s death

As Jeff Ulbrich watched the Bills and Bengals play on TV Monday night and witnessed the horrific injury to Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin, he had a terrible feeling in his gut. “I lost a teammate, Thomas Herrion. We were playing Denver and he was part of a game-winning drive, came into the locker room and he had a grand mal seizure and he died in front of us in the locker room,’’ the Jets defensive coordinator and former 49ers linebacker said Thursday. “[The Hamlin injury] took me back to that moment, that every time when these players come out of the...
BamaCentral

Cornerback Eli Ricks Announces His NFL Draft Decision

Bryce Young, Will Anderson, Jahmyr Gibbs and Brian Branch have all decided for forgo their senior seasons and will enter the 2023 NFL Draft. But there was one players fans and media were left to wonder if he'll join them at the next level, or return for his senior season: Eli Ricks. Ricks, who ...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Larry Lease

Brace Yourself Having to Pay High Prices for a Chance to Watch The 2023 College Football National Championship

College football fans will have to pay a lot to witness the championship matchup between TCU and Georgia in person.Photo byDave AdamsononUnsplash. Attending a major sporting event, such as the National Championship, can be a once-in-a-lifetime experience for many fans. However, the cost of tickets can often be a major deterrent. On Monday morning, I searched for tickets to the National Championship game at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on several popular ticketing websites to get a sense of the price range.
FORT WORTH, TX

