TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Legislation that bares the name of late Sen. Bob Dole has passed the U.S. Senate and is well on its way to becoming law to help veterans. U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) says he applauds the passage of the Joseph Maxwell Cleland and Robert Joseph Dole Memorial Veterans Benefits Improvement Act and the STRONG Veterans Act, which passed the Senate as part of the Fiscal Year 2023 Appropriations Package.

KANSAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO